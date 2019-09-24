PMF: Time To Set Realistic Expectations

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) as an investment option at its current market price. PMF is a CEF invested in municipal ((muni)) debt but without the single state focus of many PIMCO offerings. Out of the nine CEFs PIMCO has devoted to muni debt, PMF remains my preferred choice. This is primarily because I am less attracted to the single state funds the firm offers (as I do not reside in either New York or California), and I feel PMF offers the best value proposition of the remaining three multi-state options. That said, I continue to be broadly bullish on muni debt as a whole, so believe investors would do well with most muni options, and the state-specific funds could work well if one does reside in that state.

With this in mind, I want to highlight that while I remain bullish on PMF going forward, I feel the gains will be less impressive than what we have seen so far this year. The story behind muni debt has been exceptionally strong in 2019, on the backdrop of limited SALT deductions, constrained supply, and budgetary improvements in multiple state governments. However, this story has been well known for some time, and I feel the "easy" money has probably been made. While I believe PMF will push higher by year-end, I expect low single-digit returns. However, this remains attractive to me, as the return is coupled by a tax-free income stream that sits just under the 5% yield mark. With a strong labor market and growing wages, more Americans are probably looking for tax-shielding assets, myself included. As investors look to limit their taxable income before year-end, I view PMF as a relatively safe way to limit equity exposure, while also offering the potential for income and capital appreciation.

Background

First, a little about PMF. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income exempt from federal income tax." Currently, the fund trades at $14.48/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.05967/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.81%. I covered PMF about three months ago and recommended the fund, after reiterating my bullish stance on muni debt as a whole. In hindsight, this turned out to be a good call, as PMF has retuned over 4% in the interim, and this comes during a time period where the S&P 500's return was barely 1%. This reality has reinforced my view that muni debt remains a good asset class for investors looking for non-equity exposure.

With this performance in mind, I wanted to re-evaluate PMF to see if I should remain "bullish" on the fund going forward. After review, while I continue to believe PMF remains an attractive investment, I am switching my outlook to "neutral", simply because I do not expect large returns by year-end. Rather, I expect the income stream to draw investor interest, with total returns in the low single digits. Therefore, I want investors to understand I still believe in the muni debt story, but see some reasons why they should set realistic expectations for short-term performance, and I will explain why below.

The Premium Is Persistent

As usual, I will begin this review with a discussion around PMF's valuation. This is an area that I am neutral on with respect to the fund. While I generally don't like to invest in CEFs with large premiums, I previously felt, and still do, that PMF was worth a premium price. However, investors do need to appreciate the added risk involved with buying CEFs at a premium, especially one in the double-digits. The risk, to me, is that even if the fund's assets continue to perform well, and the underlying value of the fund rises, the market price can suffer if investors decide they simply no longer want to pay a premium for the fund. While any CEF can see its market price drop suddenly, premium or no, I believe funds with an above-average premium are the most at risk of volatile swings, and that is something I attempt to avoid with my fixed-income investing.

That said, the story behind PMF is not all bad. While its premium is above my usual range, at 10%, this is a premium that PMF has been able to sustain for a while, so I do not believe there is any imminent risk of a sharp price drop due to this metric alone. In fact, PMF is sitting right around its average for 2019, as shown in the chart below:

Premium in July Review - PMF 9.6% Current Premium - PMF 10.3% Current Premium - PML 21.9% Current Premium - PMX 10.9% YTD Average Premium - PMF 10.1% Year-To-Date High 16.5% Year-To-Date Low 1.5%

Source: PIMCO (Calculations made by Author)

As you can see, PMF is trading only slightly above both its year-to-date average and also where it sat during my July review. And, as I mentioned earlier, PMF has seen a positive return since that review. So clearly, investors have not been deterred by the premium price in the short-term. Furthermore, while PMF is certainly not "cheap", it is the least expensive option of PIMCO's three broad muni fund options, which we see when comparing its current premium against the current premium of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) (shown above).

Diving deeper in to this point has been PMF's underlying performance, which has helped keep the premium from rising even further. As I noted, PMF has seen a gain above 4% since July, yet its premium has only risen by 0.7%. This indicates that the fund's NAV has been appreciating, which is always a positive sign. In fact, PMF's NAV has been rising steadily for most of 2019, which is helping to drive the strong return investors have seen. To gauge the fund's underlying performance, I looked at where the fund started the year at, compared to its current price, shown in the chart below:

NAV on 1/1/19 NAV on 9/20/19 YTD Gain $12.36/share $13.40/share 8.4%

As you can see, PMF has been on fire this year, registering a gain to its NAV above 8%, all while paying an income stream near 5%. While there is no guarantee this type of gain can continue, it provides me with comfort that the fund is comprised of the right type of assets for our current market environment. While the premium makes me cautious, the overall story behind it makes me feel comfortable holding on to this investment for now.

Income Metrics Are Solid

A second point on PMF is similar to my July review, which is strong income production metrics across PIMCO's muni debt offerings. Back in July, I noted how PMF's distribution coverage ratios suggested the income stream would continue to be safe. Fast forward almost three months, and the story is roughly the same. PMF, along with PMX, both sport fiscal year-to-date coverage ratios in the upper 90% range. Furthermore, PMF has a $.02/share cushion to cover its current distribution, as indicated by its positive UNII balance, shown below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PIMCO's muni funds all appear to have relatively safe distributions for the time being, and this reality should continue to support their premium prices. While the latest UNII report shown above highlights some pros and cons for each fund, I still like PMF's balance the best, especially when considering it has the cheapest price. Looking ahead, this is an area I will continue to monitor closely for any sign of stress, but I do not see any red flags for the time being, keeping me cautiously optimistic on PMF's outlook.

Muni Debt Performs Well Compared To Corporate Bonds

I now want to talk about the muni debt market more broadly, in order to shed light on why I believe this is a sector that remains one of my preferred choices for fixed-income investing. With the tax-free income stream is the primary reason I invest in this asset class, the historical performance of the sector is also attractive. Specifically, muni debt has low default rates across the space, with investment-grade defaults being almost non-existent. With investors concerned about declining economic growth, in the U.S. and abroad, coupled with constant recession fears, now may be a good time to think about buying in to an asset class that could hold up well during times of volatility.

With this in mind, I view muni debt as a relatively safe way to play any impending market correction. While investors have plenty of fixed-income options to choose from for this objective, the fact is that muni debt actually has lower default rates across the board compared to corporate debt. While U.S. treasuries are certainly the safest overall play, if investors still want to hold above-average yielding assets in market downturns, muni debt could very well fit the bill.

To see why, consider the chart below, which details cumulative default rates across rating grades for both muni and corporate bonds:

Source: Invesco

As you can see, investment-grade muni bonds have an extremely impressive track record over time, which tells me this is a solid asset class to buy if an investor was worried about current headwinds in the market. In fairness, the default rates for investment-grade corporate bonds are also very positive, but it is worth noting that muni bonds as a whole have a lower cumulative default rate than even the highest graded corporate bonds, as the chart above displays. While I certainly find plenty of merit in buying corporate bonds, this reality helps reinforce my belief that tax-free munis are an asset class that should have a growing importance to my portfolio.

What's The Risk?

Of course, investing in PMF is not without risk and, as I mentioned at the beginning of the article, I currently have a more neutral rating on the fund. While I generally believe in the underlying story, there are some headwinds on the horizon that make me less optimistic than I was at the beginning of the year. While nothing has fundamentally changed in the muni market, the aggressive returns we have seen this year indicate to me that the story may be getting a bit played out, so I would caution investors away from taking too much risk at these levels.

To see why, consider the past decade of trading history with respect to munis. When looking at muni inflows and outflows broadly, investors should note that there seem to be notable outflows within the sector every three to four years. While we saw a brief period of outflows at the end of 2018, the total amount of funds withdrawn from the sector at that time dwarfs compared to the previous three outflows we saw earlier in the decade, as shown in the graph below:

Source: PIMCO

Of course, I am not suggesting that just because we have not seen notable outflows since 2017 automatically means we are going to see a dramatic shift in investor sentiment any time soon. It does, however, make me especially sensitive to any upcoming market factors that could be a net negative on the sector. Seeing that the story has been very positive for such a long time, almost uninterrupted, it indicates to me that if a sell-off was too occur, it could be in-line with other historical outflows we have seen.

And there are certainly headwinds to be aware of. A notable one is actually a key reason why muni debt has performed so well to date - limited supply. With investors clamoring for risk-free debt, the sector likely would have performed well in 2019 anyway. However, returns were amplified because supply across the sector has been extremely limited, and current new issues sit at a level well below prior years, as shown below:

Source: Invesco

While this on the surface would appear to be bullish for muni debt, and it certainly has this year, it does present a risk. Specifically, if issuance begins to revert back to the historical norm, the market would be flooded with supply that may not match demand. While this has not been a problem recently, if local and state governments simultaneously decide to move forward with delayed infrastructure plans, we could see supply push notably higher. A further risk to this scenario is lack of federal funding to state governments from Washington. Again, while not a problem right now, with a split Congress we could see spending bills have a hard time becoming law, and that could force local governments to raise funds on their own. A logical way for them to do that is to issue muni bonds and, considering where supply stands now, that could certainly pressure total returns for funds like PMF going forward.

Bottom-line

While I remain long PMF due to my generally positive outlook for muni debt, I am cognizant of the outsized returns we have already seen in the space this year. While the fundamental story behind the rise in demand remains intact, the premiums to own quality funds like PMF sit at fairly high levels, which should make investors cautious going forward. In general, I view the sector as a great way to earn tax-free income, and the strong historical performance (as measured by low default rates) within the sector make me confident this is a good asset class to own if a recession does materialize. That said, I am adding to positions lightly here, as there are headwinds on the horizon. While muni inflows have been consistent for most of the year, history shows us that dramatic shifts in sentiment can occur, and investors need to be prepared for that possibility. With year-to-date issuance well below levels seen in prior years, an uptick in this metric could pressure returns in the short-term. Therefore, while I remain committed to my PMF holding, I would advocate investors take great care in initiating new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.