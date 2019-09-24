This Week: GSE Capital Retention After 11 Years Of Drain

The Treasury plan sets the time frame to be as promptly as practicable, meaning that we should expect the letter agreement this week.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) have been giving all their money to the government since they were placed into conservatorship in 2008. According to public statements by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Mark Calabria that is set to change as early as this week. The latest net worth sweep is due by the end of this month. Trump has approved the reform plan:

It's less of an amendment and it is more of a letter agreement as part of the Treasury plan:

This letter agreement paves the way for next steps as part of the recapitalization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Investment Thesis

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are private companies that are in conservatorship because they do not have enough capital to exit. This has been by design because the government has been systematically preventing them from having capital by taking it all since placing them into conservatorship and systematically working out agreements. The current FHFA director Mark Calabria has come in saying that he will make sure that they start to retain capital this year.

The Treasury plan came out and it was more of a framework than a plan, but it recommended Treasury work with FHFA to begin retaining capital immediately as an interim step on the path towards recapitalization and exit from conservatorship. I expect that step to be taken this week. I own preferred shares trading at half of par value expecting that their legal claims need to be settled in order to raise money to recapitalize the companies.

Why This Week

If you look at the Trump-approved Treasury reform plan, the Treasury is directed to administratively recapitalize each GSE 'as promptly as practicable':

The letter agreement is explicitly identified as an action item as part of this recapitalization process:

If the companies are to be recapitalized as promptly as practicable, they should start retaining earnings immediately. Mnuchin and Calabria have been talking publicly about getting this done before the end of the month and we're not covering new ground here, this is simply a rehash of something that was done 2 years ago. You'll note above step #21 was probably what the market was hoping for from this plan. You might say that Treasury planned to make a plan as part of this plan.

This Week - Letter Agreement

There seems to be some confusion over "new shares" vs. "increased liquidation preference" thanks to some journalists trying to explain what's going on to the world in terms that average people can understand.

The net worth sweep will remain in effect this week. This is not the fourth amendment. This is not the end of the net worth sweep. It is not going to be killed dead. What is going to happen this week is that it will be muted. The letter agreement is a sea change event where the companies, after 11 years of NOT being able to retain more than a sliver of capital are suddenly going to be able to hold over a year's worth of earnings in capital.

This event kicks off the start of the companies retaining meaningful earnings in order to exit conservatorship. After this letter agreement comes out, it's like the starting line gun going off. It will no longer be a question that the companies are retaining capital as a means to exit conservatorship. Journalists will no longer be able to work the word receivership into articles trying to explain what might be going on. The dialogue changes.

WSJ: Not New Shares But Increase Liquidation Preference

The Wall Street Journal reported that this letter agreement will provide for new shares for Treasury as a substitute for cash payments that it otherwise would receive via the net worth sweep. This is kind of true, but you have to go to Twitter to understand what the author meant:

Josh Rosner is right here. These days, corrections end up on Twitter sometimes instead of being made in print. In the article, Andrew Ackerman wrote he meant to say that the liquidation preference of the senior preferred stock purchase agreement would be increased, not that they would be given new shares. One is easier to journal away and deal with than the other and while it may not sound like there is much of a difference, there is if you're a lawyer. I am not a lawyer, but a lawyer familiar with the matter did call me and talk to me today about this. It's worth noting that WSJ's Andrew Ackerman is retweeting James Parrott:

In a legal ruling earlier this month, it was ruled that James Parrott specifically worked in ways that were not authorized by the law:

It may seem like people who take actions that judges rule to be outside of the law should have their opinions questioned not retweeted as gospel. The world we live in sure is interesting at times and no time is more interesting than this week when despite many best efforts to kill the GSEs, the recapitalization process begins with retaining over a year's worth of earnings as a capital buffer.

With regard to the comments about higher mortgage rates, it's worth noting that I think guarantee fees will be set at a level where the companies can be capitalized. The conservatorship has largely been a government cash funding machine to outrun statutes of limitations while the companies raise guarantee fees in preparation to be recapitalized back into safer utilities. It sure is interesting that James Parrott is complaining about what's happening since the incoming settlement that will be made in order to facilitate an orderly recapitalization will get him off of the hook as a byproduct for what he's done in order to prevent the GSEs from recapitalizing in the first place. There's a saying "don't look a gift horse in the mouth" that I think applies here since this conservatorship is "long in the tooth."

Summary And Conclusion

Retaining capital is the first step towards recapitalization. Although the net worth sweep is still in effect, the incoming letter agreement expected later this week sets the stage for ending the net worth sweep in order to exit conservatorship. There are steps to be completed before the PSPA amendment, like the letter agreement slated for this week, but eventually, Trump's Treasury plans to amend each PSPA as part of recapitalizing the GSEs in order to end the conservatorship. Later this year, Calabria plans to finalize the capital rule unless he has to re-propose it:

If the agency goes forward with Watt's proposal, Calabria is aiming to finalize it around December, but if he decides to re-propose the rule, it would likely be completed closer to May, he said.

Further, as part of the recapitalization process in an effort to end conservatorship before they have as much capital as the capital rule permits, Fannie and Freddie may be permitted to exit conservatorship via a consent agreement. This would allow for an initial capital raise to be the one that ends the conservatorships.

After 11 years of the government taking basically all of their money, this week the government has been planning to let them begin retaining earnings starting the first major step to recapitalize the companies as part of the plan to end the conservatorships. More steps will come along the way but this is the first big step and has been years in the making. Because this week is such a big deal, it should be no surprise that people are coming out against it as strong as ever and in sometimes ways that don't make very much sense given past history.

David H Stevens once told me the rule of law is tired and old, but neither I nor he could have anticipated that we would get a new president who would enforce it and bring in the guy that wrote it to see it through.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCS,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMAM,FNMFN,FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.