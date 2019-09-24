Tencent And Tesla Present A Strong Front In The Asian EV Market

AI and EV's represent a whole new major revenue stream for Tencent which the market may have underestimated.

Tencent's wide range of investments in "new autos" which links to their existing businesses has been growing in recent months.

Tencent (OTCPH:OTCPK:TCEHY) is a behemoth of the Chinese economy and the world's eighth largest company by market value. It is a wide-ranging company invested in many product areas. These are both in China and overseas. My article in August detailed some of this. Much of its strength is focused around its WeChat platform of over 1 billion monthly users. A special WeChat for Autos version has been rolled out in recent months.

Its huge investment portfolio has seen a ramping up of investment in EV's, autonomous driving and the whole field of "new autos". This has accelerated again in recent weeks. This applies not just to China but to markets elsewhere, especially around Asia.

Not being geared to a single auto manufacturer is a smart move. No-one can be certain who the long-term winners in auto brands in the new auto world will be.

The Chinese government is targeting 65% of auto sales to be EV's by 2035. That would account to about 12 million EV's based on today's numbers. A rapid and imminent rise of autonomous vehicles in China is likely. The potential revenue consequences are obvious.

As these EV sales mount up Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands to benefit. Its Shanghai Gigafactory 3 is coming on-stream rapidly. Tencent has a 5% share of the company. It may invest more. Its AI expertise could be of great benefit to Tesla going forward. Its very substantial cash base and investment programs could be essential were Tesla ever to need more capital infusion which it could not meet from elsewhere.

For both Tencent and Tesla, market valuations may have under-estimated this potential.

The Chinese Auto Market

Final government policy is yet to be confirmed. Indications are that the government will plan for 65% of all auto sales to be EV's by 2035. The Ministry of Industry & Information Technology is expected to give full and final details by the end of the year. The 65% figure compares to a likely 5% achieved this year.

The government has an established policy already of looking for concentration of resources on a smaller number of well-financed and quality suppliers. This helps to explain their enthusiasm for the Tesla project. It helps to explain also Tencent's tie-ups with a series of high quality manufacturers. This is combined with developments in AI areas and a focus on autonomous driving. Tencent is readying the ground for when the Chinese auto market picks up out in its current slowdown. Total auto sales have declined in China for the past 14 months.

A1 for autos links seamlessly with much else that Tencent does. For instance, just one example is in advertising. This is an area Tencent is pursuing strongly. The company has advertisement based models which monetize through so-called free services. These can use location data to the ever connected Chinese consumer and provide them with very personalized advertisements based on that location data.

As my article in December last year detailed, McKinsey has predicted that 13% of sales in China would be autonomous vehicles by 2030. That figure would rise to 66% by 2040.

Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Tencent will be the three big players dominating this market going forward. The Chinese government is backing this triumvirate to lead the country to the forefront of "new autos" on a worldwide basis. Tencent have been setting themselves up for the coming competition. At the same time they have been co-operating with rivals in some areas.

Tencent's Auto Investments

As per the Q2 2019 results data from Tencent, the company has a very diversified portfolio of business sectors. The graph below illustrates this:

Source: Tencent

Autos are a growing area of interest. My article in December summarized many of these investment aims. Their investments in auto manufacturers include Tesla, Nio (NYSE:NIO), Future Mobility Solutions, GAC and FAW Car Co. They have invested in big industry players such as Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Didi Chuxing (NYSE:DIDI). They have made investments in companies specializing in mapping details, in auto financing, in Internet of Vehicles security solutions, and in mobile app ordering.

Their all-encompassing WeChat will be at the heart of this. This summer the company rolled out its WeChat for Autos special version of the world's largest social media service. The company now has 21 auto manufacturers onboard covering 45 models.

Tencent's AI will be particularly applicable to ride-hailing of either manned or autonomous vehicles. WeChat users could in future call up driverless vehicles through the growing and popular mini programs produced by the company. Music and entertainment to drivers could be accessed through Tencent Music and Tencent Video via auto entertainment platforms. Drivers can already get up-to-date mapping details as they travel using Tencent Map programs. These can be brought up either by manual or voice-activated commands. High-definition mapping of China's huge road network could be a key strategic advantage for Tencent. Mapping of the country's infrastructure is not something that is open to foreign companies.

Since the end of last year, the investments have continued apace in 2019.

* In February the company took a further stake in Indonesia ride-hailing company Gojek. A further US1 billion was raised in this funding round. Other investors included JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Tencent owns 15% of JD Com, a company invested in many sectors but with particular strength in autonomy and in drones. Gojek itself has expanded into overseas markets such as Singapore. This further investment emphasizes once again that Tencent's expansion in the auto business is not just in China.

* The company has signed further co-operation agreements with Indian ride-hailing company Ola. These are centered around AI and car entertainment facilities. Ola is the leader in the Indian ride-hailing market with operations in over 120 cities. Tencent had previously taken a financial stake in Ola along with Japanese investment giant Softbank (OTC:OTCPK:SFTBY)

* The company has signed an agreement with South Korean auto giant Hyundai (OTC:HMYTF). This is understood to be mainly concerned with infortainment systems such as navigation and music.

* The company has recently announced it wants to take Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) private. It has a 7.8% stake at present. Its partner J.D.Com and others in their camp have about 50% between them. Bitauto's online auto market would then be further incorporated into the WeChat platform. This platform already has a voice-activated version for connected cars. The purchase of Bitauto would trigger an automatic buy-out for online auto retailer the Yixin Group which Bitauto part-owns. A committee has been set up with Bitauto to study taking the company private.

* The company further strengthened its position with State-owned GAC earlier this year. They set up a joint venture with capital infused of 1 billion yuan (US$140 million) to set up a mobility platform. Tencent has 25% of this new venture.

* A ride-sharing joint venture was set up earlier this year to a value of 9.76 billion yuan (US$1.36 billion). Tencent, Alibaba and Chongqing Changan Autos are partners together in this venture. Tencent's WeChat for autos is being embedded in all Changan vehicles. This is enabled either by pressing a button on the steering wheel or by voice commands.

* The company has instituted a series of AI research developments with BMW (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY). BMW is an early developer of EV's. China is its largest auto market by revenue.

An agreement has also been signed with BMW to open a driving computing centre in Tianjin by the end of the year. BMW expects to have semi-autonmonus vehicles operating on Chinese roads by 2021. They will leverage on the very advanced neuroscience-network technology from Tencent and for the massive database that such networks will need.

A BMW spokesperson said agreements will cover "IT architecture, tools and platforms supporting the entire process of BMW's automated driving research and development". BMW is already working closely on automotive driving security in conjunction with Tencent's Keen Security Lab.

All these investments are aimed at challenging the current leading position in autonomous vehicles enjoyed by Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). Their "Project Apollo" software program and "Baidu Maps" are well established, as are their autonomous driving trials. Tencent's tie-up with BMW looks likely to over-ride BMW's previous co-operation with Baidu. BMW in other countries has a close tie-up with Here, a company using Google Maps. Tencent itself has a substantial stake in Here.

Tencent has its own dedicated "Internet for Vehicles" division. Since last year Tencent themselves have been operating trials in autonomous driving in their home city of Shenzhen. They have completed successful trials for individual trips of 259 kilometres. Earlier this year the company launched its "Vehicle-to-Everything" open source platform. Its voice-enabled WeChat services for connected vehicles should be fully up and running by the end of the year.

A PWC report forecasts that by 2030 on-demand mobility services will represent 30% of auto industry profits. New car sales will represent 26%. This illustrates why Tencent is focusing is much on the auto industry as yet another profit driver.

Tencent & Tesla

Tencent invested about US$1.8 billion in building up its 5% stake in the company. At the time Elon Musk referred to Tencent as "an investor and an adviser". It seems likely that with the Shanghai facility the links between the two will increase. This could take two directions.

Firstly, more capital investment if needed. Secondly, co-operation on AI. China's drive and expertise in the field of AI should not be under-estimated, Their apparent lead in quantum cryptography is a case in point. Other major investors in Tesla are fund managers and have a different perspective.

Tencent at the end of the last quarter had cash of 122.8 billion yuan (US$17.2 billion). Any required capital infusion needed by Tesla could be small beer for the company. The company's cash generation and capex is illustrated below:

Source: Tencent

However even more valuable for Tesla might be the AI expertise and link to the WeChat network for Tesla.

Tesla is a small matter for a company like Tencent. Up to the end of 2018 Tencent had invested in over 600 companies. They made 163 investment deals in 2018 alone. The value of public companies in which it has a more than a 5% stake exceeds US$500 billion. Its investments are more substantial than competitor companies such as Alibaba or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Unlike its arch-rival in China Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA), the company tends to invest in partial ownership of companies rather than buy them outright. It was rumoured last year when Elon Musk was mulling to take Tesla private that this was something in which Tencent would be involved.

An example of Tencent's expertise came from their Tencent Keen Security Lab. This is a leading cybersecurity group. They have done much work into how hackers might be able to gain access to autonomous driving systems. This could be done by getting in to ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) of the likes of the Tesla Autopilot. Keen had previously found ways to enter the Tesla Model S braking system and subsequently their autopilot lane recognition system. Elon Musk had complimented their world-leading expertise on the work they had done on Tesla vehicles in this regard,. He tweeted "solid work by Keen as usual."

As Tesla gears up to manufacture autos in China for the Chinese market, the Tencent input is likely to increase rapidly. We should see a Model 3 using third party services such as WeChat for communication, for traffic conditions, for entertainment, for paying for petrol, and much else. Purchasing of Tesla autos online would be greatly facilitated as would auto insurance if put on the WeChat platform.

That is just in the short term, before vehicles become autonomous. Tesla's vehicles already have more computer code than a computer's operating systems. They are primed to go. Tesla could prefer to do all this in China via their own web-site. It seems preferable to hook into WeChat's over 1 billion subscribers.

It is true that Tencent has investments or joint ventures in what can be seen as competitors to Tesla. One thinks in that regard of Nio, FAW and BMW. In fact, FAW recently announced their plans for a luxury SUV under their "Hongqi" brand. This is set to launch on 2021 and would have level 4 autonomous driving developed in conjunction with Tencent.

However as their joint investments with Alibaba show, Tencent are not afraid to co-operate and work with companies who are also competitors. Nio's sales are quite healthy but their cash burn and stock price give cause for concern. Tesla may well be the better bet for Tencent. The strength of the Tesla brand would also help Tencent get their systems into markets around Asia.

Conclusion

There is a certain commonality of purpose between Tencent and Tesla. They both see a startling future for EV's. The AI potential in China and elsewhere around Asia is there for the taking. Tesla has much to gain from logging in to Tencent's AI expertise and WeChat network. Its linkage and potential future input with Tencent further weakens the Tesla bear case. This itself should be helpful to the Tesla stock price in the medium term.

Tencent is building a massive and wide-ranging transport network incorporating EV manufacturers, driverless cars, payments, mapping and much else. This is not just in China but in other large auto markets such as India and Indonesia. The potential revenue implications are huge.

It is linking this auto division with its existing businesses in fields such as fintech and advertising. The over 1 billion WeChat users are the glue that will hold all this together. China is moving relentlessly towards an EV future. Tencent stands to accrue yet more substantial revenues in what is effectively a business starting from a low base. This should substantially increase revenues in the medium term and is another reason to be bullish on the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY TESLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.