Singapore Press Holdings: Growing Property Business Could Not Fully Compensate For Weakness In Legacy Media Business

Not all diversification activities have been smooth sailing, with the company's aged care business recognizing an impairment charge of S$21.5 million due to an increase in new nursing home capacity.

SPH's diversification away from its core media business into property two decades ago was the right move, with the property business now contributing close to 70% of the company's profit.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed media and property conglomerate Singapore Press Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SGPRF) (OTCPK:SGPRY) [SPH:SP], or SPH, is currently valued by the market at 20.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year forward P/E of approximately 22 times.

Nevertheless, I don't think SPH is undervalued, given that the investment thesis for the stock that growing property segment earnings will offset the gradual decline in media segment profit has been challenged with its recent financial performance. For 9MFY2019, the S$17.1 million increase in profit before tax for the property segment could not fully offset the -S$24.7 million drop in profit before tax for the media segment. Furthermore, with print advertising spend expected to remain weak on the back of a slowing economy, the decline in media segment earnings could potentially worsen in the coming quarters.

I will avoid the stock for now, until there are signs of either a significant increase in recurring income from the property segment or the decline in the media segment has been stemmed.

Company Description

Started in 1984, Singapore Press Holdings, or SPH, is Singapore's largest print media group publishing newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital formats, including the flagship Straits Times newspaper. The company also owns radio stations and outdoor media as part of its media business. In the past two decades, SPH has gradually diversified away from its core media business into property. Within its property segment, SPH has a 68% interest in Singapore-listed retail REIT, SPH REIT [SPHREIT:SP], and it also owns and operates a sub-urban mall, The Seletar Mall. SPH is currently developing a new commercial cum residential site, The Woodleigh Residences and The Woodleigh Mall. In addition, SPH owns a portfolio of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation, or PBSA, in the United Kingdom. Outside of the media and property businesses, SPH owns Orange Valley, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator as part of its aged care business.

SPH's media, property and others (including aged care business, and other businesses and investments in online classifieds, aged care, events & exhibitions and education) business segments contributed 60.8%, 30.5% and 8.7% of its 9MFY2019 (YE August) revenue respectively. Excluding the loss-making others business segment (primarily due to a S$21.5 million impairment charge on goodwill and intangibles relating to the aged care business), the property and media businesses accounted for 69.7% and 27.4% of the company's 9MFY2019 profit before tax. SPH's treasury and investment segment managing the investment activities of the company contributed the remaining 2.9% of its profit before tax for 9MFY2019.

Legacy Media Business Weakens

SPH's media segment revenue declined by -11.6% or S$57.7 million from S$497.5 million in 9MFY2018 to S$439.7 million in 9MFY2019. Furthermore, the decline in media revenue has accelerated sequentially with a -21.0% YoY fall in 3QFY2019, versus a -13.8% YoY and -8.0% decrease in media revenue for 2QFY2019 and 3QFY2018 respectively.

Of the -S$57.7 million decrease in the first nine months of FY2019, the decline in print advertisement revenue was the key culprit, recording a drop of -S$40.3 million or -13.8% YoY. Advertisements are the biggest revenue contributor for SPH, accounting for 41.7% of the company's 9MFY2019 revenue. SPH generated approximately 54.5%, 29.2% and 22.6% of its 9MFY2019 media advertisement revenue from display ads, classifieds (including recruitment and notices) and magazines & other ads.

Looking ahead, SPH's print advertisement revenue is expected to remain weak in the near-term in line with slower economic growth in Singapore. Singapore's GDP growth slowed from +1.1% in 1Q2019 to +0.1% in 2Q2019, which is the worst quarter-on-quarter performance since a -1.2% GDP contraction in 2Q2009 during the Global Financial Crisis. In August 2019, The Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore disclosed its updated full-year 2019 GDP growth forecast of between 0.0% and +1.0%, which is significantly lower than 2018's GDP growth of +3.2%. It is natural to assume that companies will cut back on advertising expenditures as they become more wary of weak economic growth.

Over the longer term, the decrease in SPH's print advertisement revenue is also attributable to the trend of print advertising being substituted by other forms of advertising such as digital advertising and social media. The company's print advertisement revenue has decreased by 40% from S$733.1 million in FY2010 to S$445.4 million for FY2018.

The shift from print to digital is also reflected in SPH's circulation revenue which decreased by -S$10.2 million or -8.9% YoY for 9MFY2019. This was the result of a -12.4% ( 70,173 copies) decrease in daily average newspaper print sales being partially offset by a +12.8% (26,194 copies) increase in daily average newspaper digital sales. Also, the bright spot for SPH's advertisement sub-segment was a +11% YoY growth or an increase of +S$1.9 million in newspaper digital advertisement revenue, but this is relatively insignificant compared with the -S$40.3 million decrease in print advertisement revenue over the same period.

Profit before tax for SPH's media segment was -S$24.7 million or -32.2% YoY to S$52.1 million for 9MFY2019. The more significant decline in profit before tax (-32.2% YoY) vis-a-vis revenue (-11.6% YoY) is likely due to increased investments in digital capabilities and the negative effects of operating leverage.

Diversification Into Property Was The Right Move

SPH started its diversification away from its core media business back in 1997, when the company bought Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall, located at Orchard Road, Singapore's tourist shopping belt. Paragon was subsequently injected into SPH REIT, which SPH owns a majority stake in.

The results speak for themselves, with the property business accounting for close to 70% of SPH's profit before tax for 9MFY2019. Although the S$17.1 million increase in profit before tax for the property segment could not fully offset the -S$24.7 million drop in profit before tax for the media segment, things could have been even worse if SPH had not made the decision to diversify into property years ago.

SPH's property segment saw revenue and profit before tax grow +21.4% and +14.8% to S$181.8 million and S$115.7 million respectively for 9MFY2019. This was mainly driven by a year-to-date +8.4% portfolio rental reversion and high portfolio occupancy rate of 99% for SPH REIT, and the rental income contribution (S$13.8 million for 9MFY2019) from its purpose-built student accommodation or PBSA portfolio acquired in September 2018.

Going forward, there are multiple growth drivers for SPH's property segment.

Firstly, SPH's PBSA portfolio has grown from its initial size of £180.5 million to £338.4 million comprising 5,059 beds across 10 cities in the U.K. following a new acquisition in April 2019 which added 1,243 beds across Leeds, Sheffield and Southampton.

SPH's PBSA assets offer standard amenities equivalent to a three-star hotel rating at attractive pricing targeting budget-conscious students. Demand for PBSA in the U.K. is supported by a 2% annual growth in the U.K. 18-year old population; growth in international students attracted by the value of a U.K. degree and a weak pound; and a faster growth in students relative to new beds based on Morgan Stanley (MS) forecasts.

SPH aims to continue growing the PBSA portfolio both organically and inorganically. The company has recently established a centralized marketing and sales office in China in a bid to attract more Chinese students heading for the U.K. SPH also has the financial firepower to finance future acquisitions to grow its PBSA portfolio. In June 2019, the company raised S$150 million with the issuance of new subordinated perpetual securities. There is also speculation that SPH could possibly spin off its PBSA assets into a new REIT.

Secondly, SPH is investing in property-related assets and investments which offers recurring income. It has recently acquired a 6.765% stake in Singapore-listed U.S. office REIT, Prime US REIT [PRIME:SP] for $55 million, and a 20% interest in KBS US Prime Property Management Pte. Ltd. which is the REIT manager for Prime US REIT. Prime US REIT offers a distribution yield of approximately 7%. Looking ahead, SPH could possibly increase its investment in Prime US REIT or invest in other REITs to grow its recurring income.

Thirdly, Seletar Mall could possibly divest its sub-urban mall, Seletar Mall, to SPH REIT in future and recognize a one-off gain. The divestment proceeds could be reinvested in other property assets and investments. SPH REIT has the rights of first refusal for the acquisition of Seletar Mall, and the REIT has expressed interest in acquiring Seletar Mall in the past.

Lastly, former CEO of CapitaLand Mr Lim Ming Yan was appointed as an independent director of SPH on May 9, 2019. CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest diversified property companies with a portfolio of assets worth S$129.1 billion as of June 30, 2019. Having been working with CapitaLand for over two decades and heading the company as CEO for five years, Mr Lim Ming Yan's experience and connections could help SPH expand its property business over time.

Not All Diversification Activities Are Smooth Sailing

SPH entered the aged care business in 2017 with the acquisition of Orange Valley Nursing Homes for approximately S$164 million, which has over 950 beds in five nursing homes in Singapore as of end-FY2018.

SPH recognized a S$21.5 million impairment charge on goodwill and intangibles relating to the aged care business. This was due to the increase in build-own-lease nursing home bed capacity coming on stream, which led to Orange Valley's financial performance falling short of its original business projections resulting in an impairment charge.

Similar to most other Asian countries, Singapore is faced with an ageing population. As a result, there is an increasing number of tenders to build, operate and lease new nursing homes, which increases the competition that SPH's Orange Valley faces.

Notwithstanding the significant impairment charge, SPH has highlighted that average bill size and occupancy rate for Orange Valley continues to grow. Specifically, Orange Valley's overall occupancy increased from 76% in 3QFY2018 to 81% in 3QFY2019, including the branch in Balestier, Singapore which was officially opened in May 2018.

Valuation

SPH trades at 20.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 17.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of S$2.08 as of September 23, 2019. This is at a discount to the stock's historical five-year forward P/E of approximately 22 times.

Year-to-date, SPH has bought back 3,515,800 of its own shares or 0.22% of its outstanding shares with the most recent buyback (362,400 shares at S$1.96-1.97) on September 4, 2019. Following the release of its 3QFY2019 results on July 12, 2019, the company has started repurchasing shares for three consecutive months in July, August and September 2019. Prior to this, SPH's last share buyback was on October 30, 2018, when the company repurchased 500,000 shares at S$2.59 each.

SPH offers a trailing 6.0% dividend yield, including a special dividend of S$0.04 per share. Excluding the special dividend, SPH offers a lower 4.1% yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Singapore Press Holdings are lower-than-expected advertising expenditure, "di-worsification" into businesses with poor investment returns and an omission of special dividends which will make the stock less attractive to yield-seeking investors.

