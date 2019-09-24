LivePerson: A Speculator's Dream Come True

This is one of the few SaaS stocks that show promise at the present time.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) is one of the few SaaS companies that has performed well during the summer months. The company’s stock price has risen from under $27 to over $40 and is now resting at around $37. This price appreciation has occurred at a time when most SaaS stocks have collapsed, many losing 20% to 50% in price or more.

LivePerson’s chart shows that its stock has entered a period of consolidation during the month of September. In technical analysis lingo, a bull run followed by a period of consolidation may be considered to be a continuation pattern, provided that there is a breakout from here of course.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

My basic problem at the moment is that LivePerson is not one of my favorites, but it is one of the few SaaS stocks showing promise at the moment. By promise, I mean bullish sentiment.

While the stock chart looks good, I have an issue with some of LivePerson's fundamentals that I will dive into later in this article. Company fundamentals prevent me from giving LivePerson a bullish rating.

However, despite the fact that I am giving LivePerson a neutral rating, there is a distinct possibility that this stock will break higher from here. The uptrend appears to be a combination of the excitement surrounding Apple (AAPL) business chat and LivePerson loosening its purse strings to boost sales. So, if you are a speculator, then take notice! If you are an investor, then stay away from this stock until revenue growth improves substantially.

(Source: LivePerson)

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 84 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, LivePerson is slightly above the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that LivePerson is modestly overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe. Note that this stock is not overvalued to the extent that it would prevent me from considering it to be a buying opportunity.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other properties such as growth versus profitability, cash burn and free cash flow margin to evaluate software companies.

Growth vs. Profitability

I have developed a new scatter plot for evaluating SaaS companies by examining growth and profitability. This method addresses some of the issues surrounding the Rule of 40%, including the arbitrary use of the 40% criteria and the need for manual calculation when M&A activities or accounting changes occur. The Rule of 40% is explained and used in this article.

The new scatter plot is similar to the stock valuation scatter plot (above) but uses "Forward Earnings/Forward Sales" instead of "EV/Forward Sales" for the vertical axis. The Forward Earnings is the analysts' mean estimate for next year's non-GAAP earnings.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

As can be seen from the above plot, LivePerson sits well below the trendline, meaning that it is below the growth-profitability profile for the typical SaaS company. This suggests that next year's earnings estimate is not up to snuff given next year’s revenue growth. This, of course, is relative to other SaaS company expectations.

Cash Burn

The reason why LivePerson evaluates poorly on my growth-profitability scatter plot is due to the company’s high level of cash burn. LivePerson’s SG&A expenses are higher than they should be for a company with 20% annual revenue growth.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Presently, the SG&A expenses are 87% of the total revenue intake and rising. The company management has indicated that expenses will continue to rise in order to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in conversational commerce. This is stated in the Q2 2019 earnings call:

"… we’re pulling forward planned 2020 spending into 2019. In all, we’re targeting approximately $10 million of incremental investments, revising our adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of zero to $5 million. The spend is allocated across the following categories, approximately one half of the spend is tied to higher quota carriers and marketing capacity to meet increased demand. We ended Q2 with 89 quota carriers, above our target of 75 and plan to end 2019 with well over 100. Approximately one quarter of the spend is tied to engineering investments to support emerging product opportunities such as social, payments and proactive sales. And approximately one quarter is tied to higher consumer segment marketing spend, given the positive year-to-date returns."

Decreasing Free Cash Flow Margin

Another area of concern is the rapidly decreasing free cash flow margin which has gone from +10% to -20% in less than three years. The decline is likely the result of sales expansion and product development. I expect the negative cash flow will continue for some time into the future.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Analysts’ Estimate Misses

SaaS companies generally provide very conservative guidance. This is pretty much written in stone. So, when I see that a company is missing analysts’ estimates, especially on more than one occasion, I feel that something is wrong, either with the business or with the management.

(Source: Portfolio123)

LivePerson has missed analysts’ estimates for earnings in the last two quarters. It is my opinion that there is a high probability that LivePerson will miss analysts’ estimates again, if not next quarter then sometime in the future.

Summary

LivePerson's stock appears to be poised for a breakout higher as the stock chart shows a run-up in stock price followed by a period of consolidation. This stock is one of only a few SaaS stocks exhibiting bullish behavior at this time.

The bullishness is likely due to positive revenue growth that came as a result of investments in sales staff, training and new product development. Also, Apple Chat may be sparking investor interest in LivePerson along with Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) push to introduce Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging, a technology that should catalyze branded messaging.

Despite LivePerson's bullish stock chart, I am giving this company a neutral rating. The expected annual revenue growth of 20% doesn't justify the higher than normal cash burn, which will likely rise in the coming quarters. The free cash flow margin is also rapidly declining. LivePerson is anticipating that it will capture a significant market share of what it calls conversational commerce.

(Source: LivePerson)

But there is significant competition from players in customer engagement and related industries such as CRM. The LivePerson annual report lists Twilio (TWLO), Nuance (NUAN), eGain (EGAN) and Salesforce.com (CRM) as competition.

If you are a speculator, then look for a breakout in the near future and get on board. If you are an investor, then wait for improved revenue growth before buying this stock. LivePerson has a lot to prove before you invest your hard-earned dollars.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.