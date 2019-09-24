FedEx Is Worth About $135 Per Share

The past twelve months have been painful for FedEx Corp. (FDX) shareholders, with the shares down ~39%. I thought I’d look in on the name for a few reasons. First, I think FedEx is a relevant cautionary tale for investors. I’m nervous about acquisitions in general, as they have a nasty tendency to fail, and the TNT Express story here is very relevant in my view. Second, it seems that the “future of e-commerce” thesis is now two decades old.

It’s interesting to me that some market participants treat this thesis like it’s new. Third, and most importantly, FedEx is a great, iconic, global brand, and at some point it’ll be worth buying, and I want to know if the current $148 is the right price. I’ll try to answer that question by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I’ll come to the point. I think FedEx is worth ~$135 per share. Rather than sit and wait for the shares to fall further, though, I’m going to be executing an options trade and I recommend readers do the same.

Cautionary Tale

I am mistrustful of acquisitions because they have a very nasty habit of failing. In fact, while I was eagerly buying rails a few years back, the TNT Express acquisition caused me to shy away from FedEx. In this section, I’ll do my best to chart the level of optimism surrounding this deal because I think it’s typical of other acquisitions investors have seen. I would suggest that if investors hear stories like this from other companies in future, they might be wise to sit on the sidelines. If the great synergies do materialize, there’ll be little harm waiting for some proof. If the great returns don’t materialize as quickly as at first imagined, investors will be able to buy shares at a relative discount.

Maximal Optimism

The market’s initial attitude about the TNT acquisition was similar to what the market always thinks about acquisitions. The acquisition would go smoothly and present great “synergies,” as TNT’s European business would complement FedEx’s North American and Asian strength. There was evidence that TNT’s business was sluggish, but no matter. FedEx would somehow imbue TNT Express with something. Ultimately, FedEx spent $4.9 billion of shareholder capital to buy TNT Express.

First Cracks

The market didn’t like it when FedEx disclosed higher costs associated with the TNT acquisition, but management continued to maintain that after 2020, there would be $750 million in annual synergies. For their part, Wall Street remained fully committed. Baird suggested that investors “buy the dip” when FedEx got to 190 in December of 2016 and Cowen suggested that investors “lock in” for the long term. That was nearly 3 years and $40 ago. Six months later, there was a nasty cyber attack that ultimately cost FedEx shareholders ~$400 million ($1.19 per share).

Reality Sets In

During the most recent earnings call, Fred Smith admitted that FedEx was “late and over budget” on the TNT integration. Management projected operating income from ground in 2020 to be ~$1.2-$1.5 billion higher than in 2017. As of now, it’s ~$300 million lower than in 2017. As of pp. 53 of the most recent 10-K, the TNT Express integration has cost FedEx shareholders about $1.92 billion over the past three fiscal years, with the company spending $388 million in the most recent fiscal year. It seems that results have so far not met earlier expectations.

When I think about acquisitions, I’m reminded of Homer Simpson telling his father that Simpson and Son Revitalizing Tonic isn’t like his other get rich quick schemes. With this scheme, he’s sure to get rich... and quick. The point is that, in spite of their repeated failures, we continue to hold out hope that acquisitions are going to pay off. The weight of evidence suggests that they generally don’t.

What’s Old Is New Again: FedEx As An “E-Commerce” Play

I remember getting excited about FedEx as a “play” on “e-commerce” in the early 2000s, when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was only seven years old. Here it is 17 years later and the same thesis applies. FedEx is the future of e-commerce... and always will be. In spite of the fact that FedEx has just fired Amazon as a client, it remains a great “play” on e-commerce. For that reason, it may act as a great hedge for investors who still own so-called “brick and mortar” retailers. Finally, as an aside, I have to admit that I find the phrase “e-commerce” quaintly anachronistic. It hearkens back to a time when buying online seemed an exotic, separate thing to do. Online buying of most things is now so mainstream that to have a separate category for it seems odd.

Source: FedEx Investor Presentation, September 2019

Financial Snapshot

The following is a reasonable assessment of the current challenges facing FedEx from the good folks at Cowen (the people who told investors to stay the course three years and $40 ago). I think this analyst is correct, and that 2019 is largely a “transition” year for FedEx and that we should not expect much from the company over the near term. Evidence of this can be found in the most recent quarterly results, where revenue was basically flat relative to the same period a year ago, while net income declined ~11%.

Stepping back from the quarterly analysis for a moment, FedEx has grown nicely over the past six years, with revenue up at a CAGR of 7.3% during that time. A retirement plan expense of $3.251 billion dropped net income in 2019 relative to 2018, which I’m not overly worried about.

I do like the fact that management treats shareholders well in regard to dividend and buyback policies. Management has returned just over $13 billion to shareholders since 2014 alone ($10.6 in the form of stock buybacks, the balance from dividends). Thus, while I think the TNT acquisition may have been poorly thought through, management is at least shareholder-friendly in their orientation in my view. I consider this to be a necessary precondition to investing in a company, because a management team that is unfriendly to shareholders virtually guarantees capital loss.

Turning briefly to the capital structure, although the level of debt has grown massively over the past several years, I’m not that concerned about it. First, the company has cash and receivables that are equivalent to about 63% of long-term debt. Second, fully 66% of this debt is due after 2027, suggesting that there’s little reason to worry about a solvency crisis here anytime soon. Finally, the weighted average interest rate of ~3.5% is not excessive in my view.

Source: Company financials

The Stock

As my regular readers are no doubt tired of hearing, I’m of the view that investors need to think about the stock as a thing distinct from the business. The reason for this is that the stock is often a poor proxy for the health of the underlying business. Sometimes the market becomes too optimistic about the shares, and when that happens, the future returns are likely to be poor. For instance, at the height of the TNT Express acquisition talk, the shares traded to optimistic levels. If shares are priced for perfection, any problem (like a massive cyber attack for instance) will surprise investors and the shares will be punished. At the same time, if the market is excessively pessimistic, the shares may represent great value.

So, when I review an investment, I want to get a sense of how optimistic or pessimistic the market is at the moment. One of the ways I do this is by employing the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” This approach involves isolating the “g” (growth) variable in a relatively standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the very long-term prospects for a given company. Using this approach indicates to me that, at the current price, the market is pricing FedEx like it will grow at 2.6% in perpetuity. In my view, this is a bit excessive in light of the history of choppy returns over the past several years.

I also look at the trailing PE and price to free cash flow measures. At the moment, both of them are off the chart (quite literally) per the graphic below.

Source: Gurufocus

Also, I compare the trailing PE multiple to the forward multiple and ask the question: "holding all else constant, what has to happen to ‘e’ to line up the trailing to the forward PE multiples?" Given that the forward PE is sitting around 12, we’re collectively forecasting that FedEx earnings will grow to ~$12-12.50. I consider that to be a bit optimistic, given the recent history.

All of this suggests to me that the shares remain somewhat optimistically priced, and for that reason I can’t bring myself to buy them at these levels.

Options To The Rescue

I’m not willing to buy FedEx at the current levels, but I do think it’s a great business, with a deep moat. I also think that it will benefit from the continued growth of “e-commerce.” So, I want to buy, but not at current levels. I have a choice, therefore. I can sit and wait for the shares to drop to my target price of $135 or I can simply sell some put options with a strike of $135. The latter option is preferable to me for a couple of reasons. First, I’m very impatient, and waiting for prices to drop is interminably dull, while selling puts allows me to “do something” now. Second, I’m willing to be a very long-term owner at $135, and selling puts with that strike price allow me to collect some premium.

At the moment, my favorite of these puts is the April 2020 put with a strike of $135. These are currently bid-asked at $7.55-$8.45. If an investor simply takes the bid, and is subsequently exercised, they will do so at a price ~14% below the current level. If the shares rally from these levels, my caution will have been misplaced, but the $755 of put premiums buys a decent amount of consolation scotch.

Conclusion

In my view, FedEx is a great business, with a very large “moat,” and a great runway of growth (pun intended). The company is an obvious beneficiary from so-called “e-commerce” (when are we just going to call it ‘commerce?’). I certainly want to own this business. Management certainly made a mistake with the TNT Express acquisition, but the pain of that mistake will be (relatively) short-lived in my view. My problem relates to the current share price. It’s just a bit too rich for my blood at these levels.

Thankfully, the options market provides investors with an alternative to waiting for shares to drop to more reasonable levels. I’m willing to obligate myself to buy these shares at $135, and I’m comfortable accepting $7.55 per share to take on that obligation. If I’m correct, and shares drop from here, I’ll own them at what I consider to be a satisfactory price. If the shares rise from here, I’ll keep the premium. Thus, I think short put options represent a “win-win” for investors at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article.