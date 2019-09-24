Avis: Still Not Worth It

Investment Thesis

Avis (CAR) has been interesting stock to follow. By traditional metrics, it appears to be unreasonably cheap. But when we dig under the surface, there are plenty of reasons for investors to sidestep this investment.

Q2 2019 Results: Weak Growth & Too Much Debt

Avis delivered Q2 2019 results largely as expected, with no material surprises. The problem for Avis is a combination of lackluster growth opportunities and a weak balance sheet.

Accordingly, we can see that Avis is guiding for 2% revenue growth for 2019. Seeing that Avis has a 3-year CAGR of 2.4%, this continues to be in line with what investors are expecting from this brand, which is available in over 11K locations globally.

In and of itself, unimpressive growth is not even the crux of the problem for Avis. The overwhelming problem lies with Avis carrying approximately $3 billion of net debt, leaving Avis leveraged by 3.8x.

This is ultimately too much debt for investors to contend with, given the ultra-aggressive competition and practically nonexistent competitive advantages which Avis has at its disposal.

Free Cash Flow Potential: Bumpy

Source: author's calculations

Further, it is not even that Avis is a cyclical company with too much debt. It is also the fact that Avis's free cash flows are too unpredictable. If in 2018, investors were eying up $430 million of free cash flow then, twelve months later to have to endure a 30% drop understandably puts too many investors off.

Capital Allocation Strategy

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Potentially under pressure from SRS Investment Management, Avis continues to deploy meaningful amounts of cash towards share repurchases. However, despite bringing down the total number of shares outstanding, it has not actually made much difference to shareholders, as Avis share price continues to underperform the S&P 500 (SPY) over both a 1-year, 2-year, and 5-year time frame.

Valuation - Fair Value

Source: author's calculations

There is no way anyone can take in the above table and claim that Avis is overvalued - that would an incorrect appraisal. But the road from something being reasonably valued to a clear-out, no-brainer, undervaluation is wide.

Admittedly, on the surface, by normal metrics, Avis appears cheap. In fact, eighteen months ago, when I last wrote about Avis I said,

Buying out of favor business cheaply is never easy, and has a tendency to push investors' patience to their limits.

At the time, I was somewhat bullish the company. But the path of a value investor is a humbling path because to be a success in this field, in the best case, you are going to wrong just 40% of the time.

Consequently, the thing with Avis (and Hertz (HTZ) for that matter is that they have huge maneuverability in how their cash flows are reported. In the case of Avis, through its capitalization of costs and purchases/disposal of vehicles, this can assist any period in delivering slightly higher or lower cash flows.

In other words, investors require an even bigger margin of safety than an asset-light, secular growth company.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, does Avis trade cheaply? Yes! Does Avis trade cheap enough to ensure that investors are protecting their capital first and foremost? That is a slightly more challenging answer to say conclusively.

Avis certainly has a lot of underlying potentials, but with too much on its balance sheet and volatility free cash flow, it's a stretch to declare that shareholders are likely to be rewarded here.

Find High Upside Potential! Car is an awesome company! But numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market in popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in less popular companies, your chances substantially improve. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.