GlaxoSmithKline: The Dividend Looks Sustainable, But The Restructuring Brings Opportunities And Risks To The Valuation

However, the company has also built a solid portfolio of brands that the new energetic CEO wants to leverage in a planned restructuring of the business.

Investment Thesis

Despite the difficulties with generating a sustainable level of cash flow during the past decade, which weighed on shares and caused dividend concerns, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has built a solid portfolio of brands in stable and growing industries. While uncertainties remain surrounding the new CEO's restructuring plan and the future of the company's pharmaceuticals business, GSK should be able to continue to improve its cash flow, making the current 4.8% dividend yield attractive.

GSK: Cash Troubles From A Flawed Business Model

A large-cap multinational pharmaceutical company, with a 4.8% dividend yield, a 20-year long track record of not cutting the dividend, no withholding tax at source, and a quarterly dividend payment: welcome to GlaxoSmithKline, the UK-based pharmaceutical giant that has been the conundrum for dividend investors for years: a dream stock or a dividend trap?

If we look at the business model, the case for GSK as a quality dividend stock in a stable sector is strong: during the past decade, GSK's former management has built the British giant around the model of a diversified pharmaceuticals and consumer goods company, with three main business lines:

Pharmaceuticals: this is the legacy division of GSK and was supposed to be the core business, driving growth, and producing strong cash flow from blockbuster medicines in the areas of treatment where the company is a world leader, such as HIV and respiratory diseases.

Vaccines: this division was built upon the knowledge in the pharma business and was powered-up by acquisitions that made GSK the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines. This a lower-margin but stable business because vaccines are complex products and are more difficult to replicate than patent-protected pharmaceuticals.

Consumer goods: this business includes several well-known brands for consumer healthcare such as Sensodyne and OTC medicines like Panadol and Voltaren.

The main idea was to protect the pharmaceutical business from its ups and downs by counting on the stable growth and cash flow generated by the vaccines and consumer healthcare businesses; the latter, in particular, with its low regulatory risk and strong brand recognition, should have provided reliable cash flow to be invested in the core business during difficult times. While the rationale is sensible, it did not work out well.

The company experienced persistent cash flow shortages, which led to under-investing and put the dividend at risk.

Source: Author based on Morningstar

As you can see, dividend coverage dived and remained dangerously low for several years; this alone should explain investors' concerns, reflected in the high dividend yield.

In order to avoid a dividend cut, the company had to borrow money: financial debt ballooned according to all metrics.

Source: Author based on Morningstar

In nominal terms, in 2018, total financial debt was almost twice what it was in 2009 (2.5 times if we consider the net position); as a percentage of assets, it grew from 38% to 47%. Perhaps, most importantly, total financial debt was just two times operating cash flow in 2009, while it was more than three times in 2018 (this is already an improvement considering that total financial debt had stayed at four times operating cash flow almost uninterruptedly from 2012 onward).

Notwithstanding its financial difficulties, the company rewarded loyal shareholders by managing not to cut the dividend; 2019 will mark the 20th year of consecutive dividend payments. While cheering at management's efforts to continue to please shareholders, we must recognize that this dividend performance would not have been possible without interest rates being so low.

Source: Author based on Morningstar

Basically, even if GSK was building up on debt, the average interest rate it had to pay was moving down, with the result that it did not have to pay more in interest payments. In a normal environment, I am pretty sure this would have been unsustainable.

The Business Model And The Opportunity From The Restructuring

Activist investors such as former star fund manager Neil Woodford (Source: Financial Times) had long complained that the diversified pharma/consumer healthcare business model was not working for GSK.

Essentially, GSK's strategy was based on a flawed game theory: if any person is given a goal and in order to achieve it, he or she can choose between two different paths, one being easier than the other, he or she will probably go always for the easier one. GSK was focusing too much on building its consumer goods division that it neglected its very core business, pharmaceuticals. As a result, this latter repeatedly failed to bring new significant medicines to the market. Problem is that the stable consumer goods business does not have the margins to compensate for the riskier but more rewarding pharmaceuticals division, which remains the largest contributor to revenue and profit (see table below).

Here comes the turnaround. Emma Walmsley was appointed CEO in early 2017, with the objective of revamping the business. Her strategy aims at tackling the root of the problem: she plans to combine GSK's consumer healthcare brands with Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) in a joint venture, and then spin it off within three years. I suspect that the spun-off company, being a reliable cash flow generator, will be saddled with debt, freeing financial resources for the remaining part of GSK. This latter will be left free to focus on developing new pharmaceuticals but will still count on a stable cash machine in the vaccines' division, which will remain in-house.

Risks And Valuation

The restructuring will split GSK into two smaller companies: the main risk that I see for investors is to be squeezed-out by an opportunistic, well-capitalized competitor.

I believe that the consumer goods company will drive a lot of attention from dividend investors and should be able to thrive as a standalone company; given the quality of its portfolio, any takeover attempt will command a hefty premium. Yet, investors' attitude toward the pharmaceuticals company might be very different: if this cannot prove that it can generate meaningful growth, its valuation will suffer; given the fact that it will be already a small company for big pharma standards, the risk is that some larger rival, for example, Pfizer, will squeeze out shareholders, potentially at a discount.

Now, we cannot predict the future, but we can try to assess a proper valuation for GSK and not overpay for the current company.

The company does not disclose cash flow contributions for each division; in order to establish a proper growth rate for the company's free cash flow, I have to make the following computations.

First, I calculate the average five-year growth rate of revenue for each segment; then, I consider the contribution that each segment provides to gross operating profit. Assuming that revenue and operating profit grow together, I calculate the weighted average growth rate in operating profit; finally, I assume that the same growth occurs at the free cash flow level.

Source: Author based on GSK Annual Report 2018

Source: Author based on GSK Annual Report 2018

Here are my assumptions. I believe that the pharmaceuticals segment will deliver some low single-digit growth, as the company's good pipeline (GSK Annual Report 2018, page 16) will compensate for the loss of patents regarding current medicines. Vaccines will continue to exhibit strong growth, though I lowered it to 8%, still a robust rate. Consumer healthcare will grow at a healthy 5%. Therefore, I believe that contribution to gross operating profit will shift to 50% for pharmaceuticals, 30% for vaccines and 20% for consumer healthcare. The resulting company's long-term weighted average growth rate in free cash flow is 5%. This is well below what the company has achieved in the past five years, however, I consider recent strong growth in free cash flow as a sign of good recovery rather than a long-term trend; 5% seems a more realistic figure of what the company can achieve in the future and is in line with the last ten-year growth of 4%.

Source: Author based on Morningstar

Using a cost of capital of 7%, in line with the industry, and projecting future cash flows at twenty years, I arrive at the following conclusions:

Source: Author

The Bottom Line

At the time this article is written, GSK's shares trade at around 16 GBP; if my valuation is correct, this will mean shares are undervalued by roughly 10%. Plus, if cash flow continues to grow as I expect, the dividend will be safe (YTD rally in GSK' shares would point in that direction). Yet, you can see that an investment in GSK would still command a dividend yield of 4.45%, implying a risk premium relatively to larger, well-oiled machines like Novartis or Roche; in addition, the company still faces uncertainties from the projected spin-off of its consumer healthcare division and the future success of its pharmaceuticals business.

To wrap-up, I believe that the quality of GSK's portfolio, its history, the current dividend yield, and the shares price make it an attractive investment for a dividend investor seeking exposure to a defensive industry with good long-term prospects. However, the higher dividend might come at the expense of more uncertainty than with larger rivals, that, however, provide a dividend yield of just 3%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.