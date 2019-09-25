Digital Realty: One Of My Greatest REIT Buys - Ever

Digital Realty has generated impressive results – averaging annual returns of around 21% since we started building a core position in late 2013.

Value investing is the practice of buying strong companies that have fallen out of favor for one reason or another.

The hard knocks he experienced, particularly the market crash, taught Benjamin Graham some very valuable lessons.

History is filled with examples of men and women who were called crazy, only to prove those doubting Toms wrong.

Famous American inventor Thomas Edison, for one, got some pretty bad press from British papers when he set out to create the first mass-marketable electric light bulb.

Then there was Ignaz Semmelweis, a physician back in the 1800s. He was an early European proponent of washing one’s hands before delivering a baby… an idea that met with some backlash at the time, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.

And we can’t forget artist-turned-technologist Robert Fulton, who’s inaccurately credited with designing the first steamboat.

PBS writes that the Pennsylvania native ended up becoming “interested in the recently invented steam engine, and thought it could be used to power ships.” So he went into designing himself a new career: One involving canals and shipbuilding.

“Fulton’s vision was not original; many others had entered the field, and the unfortunate inventor John Fitch had built a working steamship already. But like Henry Ford, Fulton’s genius lay not in invention but in adaptation for the marketplace.”

It’s just that people didn’t realize that genius at first. As the story goes – this time accurately – people thought him crazy when he found a business partner and took the idea back home. His steamboat was ugly, loud, and belched an unbelievable amount of smoke.

As such, his boat earned the nickname “Fulton’s Folly”… at first. The rest, of course, is history.

“Mad” Investors Have a Better Track Record than Mad Inventors

Not every mad scientist or inventor gets the credit he or she deserves in this life. Then again, not every mad scientist or inventor is, in fact, actually sane.

There are plenty of ideas that don’t get anywhere because they don’t deserve to. All you need to do is watch a few episodes of Shark Tank to figure that out.

At the same time, there are those ideas that take off, fueled by mocking jeers from the losers behind them, all the way to the bank. Sometimes, it really does pay to think like a contrarian.

I would argue it particularly pays in the stock market, where the “common thinking” seems to be wrong just as much as it’s right. Perhaps even more so.

That’s certainly what my mentor-from-afar, Benjamin Graham, thought. Moreover, he made a very tidy living and influential career based on the idea of buying up worthwhile stocks on the cheap.

Born in 1894, Graham was destined to experience:

The Bank Panic of 1907, which wiped out his parents’ savings The Market Crash of 1929, which wiped out his portfolio at the tender age of 25 The Great Depression.

But those hard knocks, particularly the market crash, taught him some very valuable lessons.

And the conclusions he drew from them led him to co-author Security Analysis, a book about value investing.

For those of you who don’t know, value investing is the practice of buying strong companies that have fallen out of favor for one reason or another. In other words, it’s the practice of going against the grain…

And hopefully making history as a result.

To quote Ben Graham, “Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great; but in the end, we could count great compensations.”

They All Said I was Crazy

I told you last week I was going to write about this topic. It was in my article, “10 Great REITs to Own for the Next 10 Years,” which I closed like this:

“Remember that by employing diversification correctly, investors can reduce risk without sacrificing returns. By understanding the concept of value investing and adhering to the principle of buying into earnings cheaply, I’ve accumulated significant wealth. This approach has led to some of the best investment opportunities I’ve seen over my decade-long career as a REIT analyst. That’s why… I plan to start a series called “My Greatest REIT Buys Ever.”

Without a doubt, at least one of those buys was one that everyone told me I was crazy for purchasing. A tech stock, they said it didn’t stand a chance against the power of FANG – Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

But, as has so often been the case in my investing life, I trusted Graham’s principles. He was big on margins of safety, buying into quality devalued stocks on the cheap… and taking intelligent risks.

Here are just a few worthwhile quotes from his second book, The Intelligent Investor:

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.”

“By developing your discipline and courage, you can refuse to let other people’s mood swings govern your financial destiny. In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.”

“The stock investor is neither right nor wrong because others agreed or disagreed with him; he is right because his facts and analysis are right.”

And that’s all from the introductory pages alone! Believe me when I say that there’s a lot more wisdom where that came from.

Digital Realty: Defanging the Naysayers

One of the biggest takeaways from The Intelligent Investor is the already-mentioned concept of “margin of safety.” Summed up, it’s the discipline of never overpaying for a stock. Ever.

No matter how exciting it might seem.

Some of you may recall that, back in May 2013, hedge fund Highfields Capital shorted Digital Realty (DLR). The way it saw the situation, shares were too expensive and should be trading for around $20.

At the 18th Ira Sohn Investment Conference, Highfields founder and CEO Jonathon Jacobson stated that, “Pricing is going lower, competition is increasing, and (digital) is tapping into capital markets as aggressively as” it can.

At the time, Digital Realty was trading at $65.50 with a total capitalization of around $14 billion. As viewed below, it’s now trading at $125.03 per share with a market capitalization of $26.05 billion.

Since May 2013, I’ve been accumulating shares in Digital Realty so that it represents around 5.8% of my portfolio. As I explained in a recent blog post, I’ve also been accumulating shares in CyrusOne (CONE). That second stock now represents 7.5% of my portfolio.

Combined, the two account for 13.3% of my REIT investments.

As I explained in my blog post, I informed iREIT on Alpha members early on that CyrusOne was in the beginning stages of exploring a sale – with multiple bidders potentially interested. According to Bloomberg:

“A bidder group, including KKR & Co., Stonepeak Infrastructure, and I Squared Capital, are in the preliminary stages of weighing a bid for the company.”

In the Marketplace article, I wrote that, “If CONE were to sell, it would be above our current $70 target.” And I added that “vendor consolidation would be positive for the industry.”

In another post, I added:

“CyrusOne was a home-run pick. And accordingly, I downgraded the company to a Buy based on valuation. This doesn’t mean that there (isn’t) potential with CyrusOne. It simply suggests that the private markets value CyrusOne at a much higher multiple than public investors. However, it also suggests that there could be a bigger deal brewing – and one that could involve the big bad data center dynamo called Digital Realty.”

Fast-forward to now, and Bloomberg reports that CONE:

“… has drawn interest from rival Digital Realty Trust Inc. according to people familiar with the matter. The investment firms EQT Partners and Digital Colony Partners have also partnered to pursue a potential deal for the company, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.”

The article continues with:

“Digital Colony is a communications infrastructure-focused investment firm and EQT is one of the largest buyout firms in Europe. In May, they partnered to buy fiber network owner Zayo Group Holdings Inc. for more than $8 billion. Brookfield, among the world’s largest alternative-asset managers, has also been increasing its technology-related infrastructure bets, buying a portfolio of data centers from AT&T Inc. last year for $1.1 billion.”

It therefore seems likely that there could be a marriage in the making. In which case, one day, I could become an even larger shareholder in Digital Realty.

And that would be perfectly fine with me.

Scale Advantage

Digital Realty Trust is one of the oldest data center REITs in the world, having went public in 2004. Today, it has the most impressive dividend track record in the industry, boasting 14 straight years of rising payouts.

More impressive than Digital’s growth record, however, is the fact that its dividend has grown at 12% over that time. Basically, that’s in line with its adjusted funds from operation (AFFO)/share. That’s the REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the payout.

Source: DLR Investor Presentation

Digital Realty has impressive competitive advantages that I recognized early on. Over the years, it has grown into a dominant data center landlord and is now the world’s second-biggest data center REIT in the world, second only to Equinix (EQIX) in market share.

The company owns 198 data centers in 12 countries in 32 cities. And it serves over 2,300 corporate clients, including some of the biggest names in finance, technology, and media.

Source: DLR Investor Presentation

Digital’s leases are usually set at five years, providing stable cash flow for the mission-critical nature of its infrastructure. This evenly-staggered expiration schedule provides for modest rollover exposure in any one year.

Source: DLR Investor Presentation

Keep in mind that it costs $15-$30 million for each customer to set up its equipment – at their expense and with its own hardware. So switching to a rival data center would cost an additional $10-$20 million. Not to mention the time and business interruption that would represent.

That’s why Digital's business is sticky and its retention rates are stable at about 70% over time.

Some More Specifics of What Makes DLR Stand Out

Digital's primary business model is focused on hybrid cloud. Specifically, it deals with co-location, meaning that its facilities are a mix of private (in-house) and public storage solutions. Each facility has numerous small data racks and servers, which, again, customers provide themselves.

These are popular with small and medium-sized firms that don't want to spend the money for large in-house IT departments. Hybrid cloud allows clients to connect their systems to each other. Meanwhile, large cloud providers like Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet get both control over their data and the ability to benefit from AI-driven analytics and improved cybersecurity systems.

Source: DLR Investor Presentation

Digital Realty’s scale is what allows it to access low-cost capital to grow quickly through acquisitions. These deals aren't just about growing AFFO/share and the dividend though. They’re also about adapting its business model over time.

For example, before 2015's $1.9 billion acquisition of Telx, a leader in co-location with 1,000 customers, Digital Realty's business was 95% wholesale enterprise. That means it basically just provided a place for big companies to put their data servers.

At the time, it had zero interconnection revenue from cross-linking various client's servers together. Today, its business is 75% wholesale enterprise, 14% co-location (hybrid cloud), and 11% interconnections.

That last category is a highly prized feature in the industry. And DLR has 77,000 interconnections generating $251 million in high-margin revenue.

Source: DLR Investor Presentation

Its biggest acquisition so far, however, was the $7.6 billion merger with DuPont Fabros, which actually strengthened its balance sheet. That also was the catalyst that made DLR the second-biggest data center REIT in the world.

Most recently, Digital entered into a joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to buy Brazilian data center giant Ascenty for $1.9 billion. Ascenty has No. 1 market share in Brazil, which is the eighth-biggest economy on earth.

The company offered:

14 data centers running or under construction

4,500 km of fiber optic lines

140+ corporate clients.

Low Cost of Capital Advantage

In total, Digital Realty has made six major acquisitions over eight years, totaling $14 billion. That gives it scale and diversification in both region and customers, as well as a huge cost advantage.

The company’s chief input cost is electricity to run its servers. So, wherever it's located, Digital Realty always is one of the local utility’s biggest customers. This gives it strong bargaining power, which is why it can negotiate below-market electric rates.

For example, it recently signed a contract with Chicago for 20% below-market electricity through 2022. And it has notably below market rates in Texas as well.

This is what has allowed DLR's operating margin to average 25% since 2010. That’s actually higher than Equinix's 19% due to DLR's bigger focus on wholesale enterprise vs. EQIX's 100% co-location focus.

To put another way, Digital Realty's size and scale make it one of the most profitable REITs in its industry. It even features an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 58%.

Yet none of that is the biggest reason to invest in this company. Instead, it’s Digital’s secular megatrend: Cloud computing.

Source: DLR Investor Presentation

Hyper-scale giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are growing their cloud businesses at 20%-60% annually, funneling massive amounts of money into those efforts. Being platform neutral, Digital Realty is merely a landlord for data center servers that work with anyone's cloud system.

Or, to put it another way, no matter who ultimately dominates cloud computing, Digital Realty is likely to profit.

Source: DLR Investor Presentation

Global internet traffic and mobile data are also growing like weeds. This bodes well for continued strong demand for cloud storage like what Digital Realty provides.

Plus, given that just 25% of IT spending is currently focused there, analysts predict that, between 2015 and 2025, cloud storage spending will grow at 25% annually.

Source: DLR Investor Presentation

The Good News Just Keeps Coming

But wait! It gets better still!

Cloud storage isn't just about companies saving money by outsourcing their IT data needs. AI-driven analytics (including for cybersecurity) represent a game-changing way for companies to become more efficient and thus more profitable.

The Internet of Things, or IoT, will connect more than 20 billion global devices to the Internet – increasingly on 5G networks – by 2020. That will then gather real-time operational data, allowing companies to automate and optimize every stage of their manufacturing/distribution/logistics chains.

Combine that with tens of millions of driverless cars, delivery trucks, and robo taxis on the road, and you're going to see an explosion of data that will drive decades of strong growth for cloud computing providers and data center REITs.

In that quickly and vastly changing game, Digital Realty is one of the best situated to profit.

That’s why management's long-term guidance is for 7%-9% AFFO/share growth, which analysts think will come in at 8%. Basically, Digital Realty is one of the fastest-growing blue-chip REITs you can buy.

And it makes for an excellent SWAN (sleep well at night) stock in any dividend portfolio.

Source: DLR Investor Presentation

Digital Realty always has maintained Graham’s defensive requirements for the intelligent investor:

Source: DLR Investor Presentation

Compare and Contrast

Last but not least, let’s take a closer look at Digital Realty and its peers, starting with the current dividend yield:

Now let’s compare the payout ratio based on funds from operations, or FFO:

Our next graphic shows these companies’ recent dividend growth history and estimates via F.A.S.T. Graph analysis:

Then there’s Digital Realty’s P/FFO multiple:

And finally, its historical and forecasted FFO/share growth:

As you can see below, Digital Realty now trades at $125.03.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

It has generated impressive results – averaging annual returns of around 21% since we started building a core position in late 2013.

Source: FAST Graphs

However, it’s clear that there is no margin of safety today. And while this best-in-class data center REIT enjoys the “golden rules of defensive investments” as Ben Graham defined them, its margin of safety constitutes a “favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.”

As such, we’re not ready to trim yet. But we are maintaining a HOLD for Digital Realty, as well as CyrusOne. One of the principles of being a value investor is that you MUST stay strong in the bad times and be suspicious in the good ones.

As Ben Graham said, “You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.”

So we’re going to follow where the data leads...

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

