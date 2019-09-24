IPO Update: Viela Bio Seeks $150 Million In U.S. IPO

I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

VIE has achieved Phase 3 trial success with its lead candidate, but the target market is small despite management's intention to pursue more indications.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for various autoimmune diseases.

Viela Bio has filed proposed terms for its IPO.

Viela Bio (VIE) intends to raise $150 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an S-1/A registration statement.

Company & Technology

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Viela was spun out of MedImmune (a division of AstraZeneca (AZN)) in 2017 to develop treatments for various autoimmune disease conditions.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Zhengbin [Bing] Yao, who was previously SVP, Head of Respiratory, Inflammation, Autoimmune iMED, MedImmune, AstraZeneca.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Viela Bio

The firm’s lead candidate, Inebilizumab, is an antibody-based treatment for Neuromyeltis Optica, or NMOSD. The disease is a rare autoimmune condition that attacks optic nerves and the spinal cord, resulting in ‘blindness, paraplegia, sensory loss, bladder dysfunction, and peripheral pain.’

Viela announced topline data results from its pivotal trial and the FDA accepted for review the firm’s BLA, or Biologics License Application. Viela management says it intends to pursue additional indications for its lead candidate, such as ‘kidney transplant desensitization and a pivotal trial for myasthenia gravis and a Phase 2b trial for igG4-related disease in 2020.’

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the seven major market [7MM] incidence of NMOSD was 32,382 patients, with the U.S. accounting for approximately 16,000 of the total.

The 7MM market saw total sales of NMOSD treatments of $145 million in 2016.

The market for NMOSD treatments is forecasted to grow from 2018 to 2027 primarily due to the launch of new drugs.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Chugai Pharmaceutical / Roche

Alexion Pharma

The firm also has an auto-immune pipeline of Phase 2 and earlier treatment candidates and research targets.

Financial Status

VIE’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature negligible revenue and large R&D and G&A costs associated with its pipeline acquisition and development.

Below are the company’s recent financial results (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $189 million in cash and $20.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

VIE intends to sell 7.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $50 million at the IPO price, or approximately 33.3% of the IPO. This investor ‘support’ of the IPO is typical in successful life science IPOs and is a positive signal for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $796 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.22%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to support our activities for our BLA approval process for inebilizumab and to conduct pre-commercial and commercial launch activities; to conduct clinical trials for inebilizumab in additional indications; to advance development of VIB4920; to advance development of VIB7734; and the balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary

Viela is a pre-commercialization stage biopharma for its lead candidate, which has met its endpoints in Phase 3 trials and is preparing for market launch

However, the market opportunity for its NMOSD treatment is relatively small; management has indicated it intends to pursue additional indications for its lead candidate.

The firm recently concluded a commercial collaboration agreement with Hansoh Pharma to develop and sell its lead product in Hong Kong and Macau.

As to valuation, management is seeking a nearly $800 million enterprise value for the firm at IPO.

However, given the rather small market size for its lead candidate, this valuation expectation appears excessive, and certainly well above the typical biopharma firm at IPO.

Although the firm has a successful trial process under its belt with its lead candidate, I can’t get excited about management’s valuation assumption.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 2, 2019.

