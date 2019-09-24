Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 9/20/19

Includes: ALDX, ATEX, CTRA, SAFE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/20/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter-end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE),
  • Contura Energy (CTRA),
  • Anterix (ATEX), and
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • DPW (DPW),
  • Skechers USA (SKX),
  • Nvidia (NVDA),
  • Kellogg (K),
  • Intuit (INTU),
  • Integra LifeSciences (IART),
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD),
  • Fiserv (FISV), and
  • Cisco Systems (CSCO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • IGM Biosciences (IGMS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Topsoe Jakob Haldor

DIR,BO

IGM Biosciences

IGMS

JB*,B

$102,854,405

2

Baker Bros

DIR,BO

Acadia Pharmaceuticals

ACAD

JB*

$62,500,000

3

Baker Bros

DIR,BO

IGM Biosciences

IGMS

JB*

$50,304,000

4

Van Damme Alexandre

DIR

Kraft Heinz

KHC

B

$7,112,500

5

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$1,294,424

6

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$262,707

7

Hinkle Gary L

DIR

Summit Financial

SMMF

JB*

$200,000

8

Portnoy Mark L

CEO,DIR

Cryo-Cell Intl

CCEL

JB*

$150,800

9

Gu Ding

BO

DPW

DPW

B

$110,850

10

Brady Todd C

CEO,DIR

Aldeyra Therapeutics

ALDX

B

$84,465

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Cook Scott D

CB,DIR

Intuit

INTU

AS

$36,032,184

2

Caruso Richard E

BO

Integra LifeSciences

IART

JS*

$31,704,140

3

Lawson Jeff

CEO,DIR,BO

Twilio

TWLO

AS

$19,599,840

4

Whitebox Advisors

BO

Contura Energy

CTRA

JS*

$16,495,000

5

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,396,010

6

Kress Colette

VP,CFO

Nvidia

NVDA

AS

$5,613,204

7

Greenberg Jeffrey

DIR

Skechers USA

SKX

S

$3,453,000

8

Goeckeler David

VP

Cisco Systems

CSCO

S

$3,445,568

9

Yabuki Jeffery W

CB,CEO

Fiserv

FISV

AS

$2,591,694

10

Jones Mark Evan

CEO,BO,DIR

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$1,884,649

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.