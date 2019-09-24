Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 9/20/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/20/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter-end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE),

Contura Energy (CTRA),

Anterix (ATEX), and

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

DPW (DPW),

Skechers USA (SKX),

Nvidia (NVDA),

Kellogg (K),

Intuit (INTU),

Integra LifeSciences (IART),

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD),

Fiserv (FISV), and

Cisco Systems (CSCO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Twilio (TWLO),

Summit Financial (SMMF),

Kraft Heinz (KHC),

Cryo-Cell Intl (OTCPK:CCEL), and

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

IGM Biosciences (IGMS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Topsoe Jakob Haldor DIR,BO IGM Biosciences IGMS JB*,B $102,854,405 2 Baker Bros DIR,BO Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD JB* $62,500,000 3 Baker Bros DIR,BO IGM Biosciences IGMS JB* $50,304,000 4 Van Damme Alexandre DIR Kraft Heinz KHC B $7,112,500 5 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $1,294,424 6 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX B $262,707 7 Hinkle Gary L DIR Summit Financial SMMF JB* $200,000 8 Portnoy Mark L CEO,DIR Cryo-Cell Intl CCEL JB* $150,800 9 Gu Ding BO DPW DPW B $110,850 10 Brady Todd C CEO,DIR Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX B $84,465

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Cook Scott D CB,DIR Intuit INTU AS $36,032,184 2 Caruso Richard E BO Integra LifeSciences IART JS* $31,704,140 3 Lawson Jeff CEO,DIR,BO Twilio TWLO AS $19,599,840 4 Whitebox Advisors BO Contura Energy CTRA JS* $16,495,000 5 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,396,010 6 Kress Colette VP,CFO Nvidia NVDA AS $5,613,204 7 Greenberg Jeffrey DIR Skechers USA SKX S $3,453,000 8 Goeckeler David VP Cisco Systems CSCO S $3,445,568 9 Yabuki Jeffery W CB,CEO Fiserv FISV AS $2,591,694 10 Jones Mark Evan CEO,BO,DIR Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $1,884,649

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.