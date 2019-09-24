Gear Energy: Much More Upside Ahead

Company Overview

Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) is a small cap company located and producing in three core economic oil development areas: Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Central Alberta Light Oil and SE Saskatchewan Light Oil.

Source: 2019 Corporate Presentation

In the second quarter of 2019, Gear achieved record high production volumes of 7,161 boe per day; this compares to 6,877 boe per day in the first quarter of 2019 and 7,025 boe per day in the second quarter of 2018. After the Steppe acquisition during Q3 2018, the production mix is leaning towards more light/medium oil:

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

H1 2019: Delevering the balance sheet

At the end of 2018, Gear Energy debt was at ~$92M (all figures in Canadian dollars). Just 6 months later, they have been able to reduce it to $72M, an astonishing ~22%. Its debt consists of:

$70M revolving term credit facility with a syndicate of three banks and a $20.0M operating facility totaling $90M. They have $66.3M drawn on the credit facilities (December 31, 2018 – $78.5M ) and outstanding letter of credits of $0.8M (December 31, 2018 – $0.2M). The maturity date of the credit facilities is May 28, 2021.

During the second quarter, the terms of the credit facilities were amended to reduce the total borrowing base from $115M to $90M. This is hard to believe since Gear has one of the strongest balance sheet across Canadian energy companies.

I guess this is the product of an incredibly negative narrative, and it has nothing to do with the company fundamentals. Nowadays, banks are looking at the oil price, rather than reserves and cash flow generation.

$13.3M of convertible debentures: with a maturity date of November 30, 2020.

Production, Capex and Cash Flow Generation

The company still limited the production and the capex due to the pricing challenges we lived in Q4 and its delevering process since then.

Increased production in the second quarter is the result of volume additions of 460 bbl per day from two wells drilled in Tableland (Steppe acquisition) in the first quarter. As a result, the mix is turning lighter, as we can see below:

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

The operating netback is the highest we've seen so far, due to the higher commodity price and the higher price and volume for light and medium production:

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

There is also some uncertainty about its maintenance capex. It is obvious that the capital spent in H1 2019 is not even close enough to replace current production of ~7,000 boepd. Management gave some indications about the sustaining capex and their plan for H2 2019:

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

So we should expect capex at around $30M in the second half of the year. There are, however, some other analysts less optimistic about this figure.

Let's say we just assume a conservative figure of about $48M for a 7,000 boepd production, what is the cash flow generation potential then? I think Gear could make $64M of FFO. With a sustaining capex of $44M for this year, and a net debt (I just take debt minus cash) of $79M by the end of the year, FCF yield could be as much as 18% and 10% (debt adjusted).

Source: Author based on company data.

These are great numbers especially when you have WTI at ~$58 with good fundamentals ahead.

Ownership and Buyback Program

The management quality of Gear Energy alone would make it worth a look to most investors to consider for an investment. Don Gray, Ingram Gillmore or Wilson Wang are among the most knowledgeable people of the oil & gas industry.

In addition, Gear would be able to purchase up to 5% of its common shares for a one-year period. Management of Gear believes that its common shares have been trading in a price range which does not reflect their value.

Risks

Due to the size of this company, I like to dive deeper into its financials and specifically focus on downside risk. The main risk here is obviously the commodity price. Despite the fact Gear has a strong balance sheet, it has no cash on hand, and a year or so with prices averaging below $50 (weighted average sale price) could be very harmful for them.

I would like to show you a stress test scenario where Gear would be in trouble. Let's take Q4 2018 financials. The weighted average sale price was $27.64/bbl. They barely made any funds from operations, just $2M, a corporate netback of $3.32/bbl:

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Corporate netbacks are presented after taking into account the effects of risk management contracts and are calculated based on the amount of revenues received on a per unit of production basis after royalties, operating costs, general and administrative expenses, interest, transaction and other costs.

We have already known that Gear's maintenance capex is about $48M with a 7000 boepd annual production, that means ~$19/bbl.

So that would be the price needed to make positive free cash flow, $27+$19=$48/bbl.

Any price below that level for a long period of time could deteriorate substantially its balance sheet and send its main leverage ratio, net debt/FFO, well above 1.2x.

Valuation

I think this company remains heavy undervalued. Following the assumptions below, the market price is far away from my target price:

CFO to Revenue ratio at ~47%.

Average production at 7,000 boepd.

Sustaining capex at $48M every year until 2025.

Proved reserves net present value is $225M.

Source: Company data

Gear boe price at an average of ~$57.

A DCF valuation shows again massive upside:

Source: Author based on company data.

Conclusion

The underperformance in the last year has been huge, and greatly decorrelated with its fundamentals:

Source: Bloomberg

How long does it take for Mr. Market to realize how undervalued this company is? Honestly, I have no idea. But my experience tells me that companies with 18% FCF yield, strong balance sheet, great management with skin in the game (~12% share) and low oil prices with big upside ahead do not stay like that forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GENGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.