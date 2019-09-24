Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Positive Performance For The Benchmark After The Rate Cut

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

No doubt, the main event was the meeting of the Federal Reserve where the central bank decreased the interest rate. The outcome of the meeting was not surprising for the market participants, and we did not see increased volatility in the high-yield bonds and the stock market. Тhe main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which we use to track the high-yield bonds, rose by $0.32 per share and finished the Friday session at $87.48 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.08 bps.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.77 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you see, it is 0.97 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) announced its monthly dividend of $0.1100 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Our analysis starts with a review of a statistical indicator called Z-score. Basically, we use it to figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. If there is no fundamental reason behind the deviation from the mean, we can review the fund and rely on the mean reversion strategy.

The high-yield bonds increased their prices after the interest rate cut, but we did not see the same buying impulse in the closed-end funds which invest in these products. The High Income Securities Fund (PCF) continues to be the only CEF from the area with a Z-score below the neutral zone. Based on the positive Z-scores in the sector, we can conclude that we do not have a statistical edge to include some of the funds to our portfolio.

The fund which caught my eye is the New America High Income Fund (HYB). Its attractive discount of 11.18% is a strong foundation to review it. The current yield is 7.48%, and for me, it is a really positive fact to see how stable was the dividend over the years.

Source: CEFdata.com

According to the latest earnings report, we find good levels of earning/coverage ratio and UNII per share balance. This is our "margin of safety" that the management team invests in the right assets to maintain the dividend around the current levels.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In this paragraph, we want to see if some of the funds are traded at very high Z-score. A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and 2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. From my perspective, if there is no fundamental reason behind the high Z-score, I will close my "Long" positions in these funds which have statistical parameter above 2.00 points. Currently, I do not see something which raises a red flag for me. None of the high-yield CEFs is traded at extremely high Z-score or premium.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.07 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.04 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is above 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, probably, you may find it reasonable to start from this table. Yes, we still cannot talk about a significant statistical edge, but the discounts in the sector remain attractive. The PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) is on the third position with 11.20% spread between its price and net asset value. My opinion is that ISD has the quality to be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate. I see several interesting characteristics which can catch your attention. The management team has increased the dividend once in March and a second time in September. We do have a yield on the price of 8.46% and yield on the net asset value of 7.51%. Also, I could highlight the good levels of the earnings/coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -5.92%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.09%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I am not surprised to find that most of the funds which have high current yield are traded at lower discounts. Most of the investors are here for the yield and they prefer to buy these ones with the higher one. Of course, this is not everything, and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios which can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earnings/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance are one of the indicators which I use for this purpose.

From my perspective, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) and the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) are risky investments at the levels. Both of them are traded close to their net asset values mainly because they offer a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that their earnings of the portfolios are below the required amount to cover the dividends.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.30% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because, last year, we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Four funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.24%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.73%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.41%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds, CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on September 22, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date

