Natural Gas: Weather Is Bullish But Oversupply Continues

For the next five weeks, we are seeing the surplus increase to +1.86 Bcf/d.

And despite September being the warmest, natural gas storage builds for the month of September implies a surplus of 1.17 Bcf/d.

September 2019 is going to be the hottest September since 2000 by a long shot.

We expect +90 Bcf for the week ending Sept. 20. A build of +90 Bcf would be compared to the +74 Bcf five-year average and +46 Bcf last year.

Weather Is Bullish But Oversupply Continues

There's a lot to digest here, so we will start off with the most important. First, the weather outlook is expected to be bullish with TDDs (HDDs + CDDs) massively above the five-year average.

Now as we approach the shoulder season, the surplus we are tracking is ballooning once again as bullish weather outlook is unable to offset the surplus.

Now if we take out weather-related demand factors, we have the current surplus at over ~3 Bcf/d. The primary reason of the ballooning surplus is none other than increasing production.

Production reached an all-time high yesterday of ~93.4 Bcf/d, and GCX is still operating at half capacity. Texas gas production is at ~22 Bcf/d, so we expect GCX to be filled over the next year as Permian continues to increase production.

This will likely put the exit production at ~94 Bcf/d, which would bode bearishly for 2020 balances. We have written in the past that the medium-term outlook 8-12 months will remain bearish unless we see signs of production declining. So far, that has not happened.

So despite very bullish weather in September, the natural gas market remains oversupplied.

Trading wise, we are looking for a short-term pop to $2.6 to take a long DGAZ position.

