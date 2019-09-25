Without DirecTV, AT&T Could Be Worth $45 Per Share

In great part due to improved valuation multiples, I believe T would be worth at least $45/share in the case of a DirecTV spin off.

In this follow-up article, I dig a bit deeper and attempt to quantify the benefit of a DirecTV divestment to the overall value of T shares.

I have recently published an article in which I defended my position that AT&T (T) would be better off without DirecTV in its business portfolio. In my view, the struggles of pay-TV "have been the single most important factor dragging AT&T's growth and preventing its stock from rising further".

Today, I dig a bit deeper into the argument and attempt to quantify the benefit of a DirecTV divestment or spin off to the overall value of T shares. It may help to start from revenue growth and margin trends, then dig deeper from there.

AT&T without DirecTV

From the graphs below, it is clear that the entertainment segment, which is made up of DirecTV and broadband services, has been struggling the most while producing the lowest op margins among AT&T's main businesses. Within AT&T's entertainment division, video accounted for a bit over 70% of the segment's revenues, while high-speed internet, legacy voice, data and other services represented the other 30%.

If not for video, the whole entertainment division would have grown by a timid 0.8% YOY in 2Q19 rather than contracted 1.0%. On a YTD basis, entertainment revenue growth would have looked even better without DirecTV (1.7% higher) than with it (0.9% lower).

Therefore, assuming a scenario in which DirecTV was not part of the AT&T business portfolio, the company would have produced about 30 bps in additional revenue growth in the second quarter and 2019 YTD in total. While the figure may not seem like much at first glance, 30 bps of top-line increase projected forward would be enough to ensure that AT&T's revenues grew timidly between 2020 and 2023, rather than stay flat to minimally negative on average as per the current consensus expectations.

A bit harder to estimate is the margin split within the entertainment segment which, to the best of my knowledge, is not a metric disclosed by the company. But because the great majority of segment revenues come from video, I find it safe to assume that DirecTV probably produces EBITDA margins of about 25%, in a slightly expanding trend as ARPU has been growing as of late, vs. 35% for all segments combined ex-Corporate and eliminations.

This being the case, I calculate that AT&T's combined segment EBITDA margin without DirecTV would be approximately 220 bps higher than it currently is. Considering that the metric saw a drop of 70 bps in 2Q19, over two percentage points of extra margin upside would likely be highly supportive of net earnings growth, while helping to boost investor sentiment.

Plugging in the numbers

Without DirecTV, AT&T would likely be able to produce slightly better revenue growth in the foreseeable future while producing substantially better margins. I believe that long-term EPS growth could reach the mid-single digits per year at least, rather than the currently-projected 2% annualized through 2024 that looks less enticing.

With richer margins, improved bottom-line growth expectations and fewer concerns over the secular demise of linear TV dragging the company's financial results, I believe AT&T stock could trade at a forward P/E that is noticeably higher than the current 10.6x -- a peer group low. I estimate that 12.1x is a conservative, yet reasonable earnings multiple that would more accurately reflect the value of AT&T's higher-growth and higher-margin mobility and media businesses. Notice below that the stock of a pure-mobility play like Verizon (VZ) currently trades at a P/E of 12.6x, while those of media companies like Fox Corp. (FOX)(FOXA) and Disney (DIS) are valued at a P/E range of 14x to nearly 23x.

Assuming an earnings multiple that is one and a half turns better, I believe that T could easily trade at $45 per share at least, for upside of more than 20% above the current stock price. For reference, this hypothetical price target would represent an all-time high for the stock, peak levels that have not been reached since mid-2016.

Last few words

Certainly, disposing of or spinning off a $30 billion-per-year business is no easy feat. The impact of doing so to the company's financial results and stock's performance can also be much harder to estimate than what I have attempted to do in this short article.

However, at a high level, I believe that AT&T could benefit greatly from focusing its attention on what it does best (mobility services) and its recent bet on media and content creation (Time Warner), while pushing aside a lower-margin business whose growth prospects are questionable at best (video entertainment). Considering how slow T tends to move over time, my estimated 20%-plus upside to the stock price could be very impactful to the investment thesis.

