Western Union: Don't Expect Much From Now On

Introduction

There are some stocks which seem appealing at first glance, yet don't quite pass the stringent requirements to enter my portfolio. Western Union (WU) is one of those stocks. While its dividend program has been enticing for the past few years, prospects have now declined as the company's cash flow has eroded. Buybacks have managed to bridge the gap for the past few years as operating cash flow remained above $1bn. But for the past two years, the company has generated 15-25% less. I expect dividend growth to slow significantly over the coming years, and as such, I believe that dividend investors should avoid Western Union at current prices.

Western Union is currently trading at $22.86 and yields 3.50%. My M.A.D Assessment gives WU a Dividend Strength score of 77 and a Stock Strength score of 90.

For the few of you who aren't acquainted with Western Union, the company engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services.

In this article, I will analyze the merits of WU as an income-producing investment before assessing its potential for capital gains.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks are first and foremost safe dividend stocks. They produce enough cash to cover their dividend, and interest payments don't pose a significant threat. But they must also offer a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

Western Union has an earnings payout ratio of 28%. This makes WU's payout ratio better than 66% of dividend stocks.

WU pays 36% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 35% of dividend stocks.

WU pays 51% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 45% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $0.5800 $0.6400 $0.6800 $0.7400 $0.7800 Net Income $1.61 $1.66 $0.40 $-0.94 $2.75 Payout Ratio 37% 39% 170% -79% 29% Cash From Operations $2.04 $2.21 $1.12 $2.30 $2.14 Payout Ratio 29% 29% 61% 33% 37% Free Cash Flow $1.59 $1.68 $0.67 $1.77 $1.52 Payout Ratio 37% 38% 100% 42% 51%

The amount of cash flow per share generated by the company, while being somewhat volatile has remained somewhat stable over the past 5 years. This is mostly attributable to a 17% decline in the number of shares, thanks to an attractive buyback program which the company has been running for multiple years. This has allowed the company to continue increasing the dividend at an attractive rate while keeping payout ratios in check.

Furthermore, WU has an interest coverage ratio of 10x which is better than 76% of stocks. This level of coverage puts at bay concerns of WU being too leveraged.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like WU's dividend is safe for now. However, if the company is unable to grow cash flow in the next few years, buybacks alone won't be enough to limit future dividend growth.

Dividend Potential

Western Union has a dividend yield of 3.50% which is better than 70% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 5% during the last 12 months which is quite a bit lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 8%. When you consider that the company bought back about 6% of shares over the last 12 months, it becomes obvious that dividend growth was only afforded by the high buybacks.

This is highlighted by Western Union's inability to significantly increase top and bottom lines over the cycle.

Like I mentioned above, most of the dividend increases were justified by a reduction in the share count.

Buybacks are a good way for companies to afford dividend increases when they have no or very little growth in cash flow generation. But Western Union which constantly generated over $1bn in operating cash flow per year has seen those numbers decline in 2017 and 2018. TTM operating cash flow remains below $1bn at around $900mn. When we take out CAPEX, it leaves us with about $1.5 per share in free cash flow. $1.4 went into repurchasing shares over the past 12 months. The dividend cost $0.78 per share. This tells me that Western Union can't actually afford its capital return program and is buying back shares with debt, making the bet that the cost of equity is higher than the cost of debt.

For the next two years, there is still $1.2bn authorised in share repurchases. Investors can, therefore, expect an extra 6% buyback yield in coming years, which should afford two more increases of 5-6%. But what happens after that? For how long can the company continue returning more cash to shareholders than it generates?

I don't know but am not convinced. I love aggressive capital return programs on condition that the company can actually afford them.

Dividend Summary

WU has a dividend strength score of 77/100, yet, long-term potential as an income-producing investment will depend on the company's ability to generate increasing amounts of cash flow to cover its capital return program and grow the dividend organically rather than through buybacks.

Stock Strength

5-6% dividend growth is slightly below what I expect from a stock yielding 3.5%, especially in the tech sector at this stage of the business cycle. I would not be comfortable holding a position in WU because of the lack of a clear route to increasing cash flow significantly. If the company makes progress in upcoming years, I might reconsider the position.

But what should current shareholders do? The stock has had a good run in the past 6 months. Is it likely to go up some more? To answer that question, I will analyze four factors: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality.

Value

WU has a P/E of 8.31x

P/S of 1.81x

P/CFO of 10.68x

Dividend yield of 3.50%

Buyback yield of 5.94%

Shareholder yield of 9.44%.

According to these values, WU is more undervalued than 94% of stocks which makes it look super cheap. Undervalued stocks outperform on average, provided they have good investor sentiment.

Value Score: 94/100

Momentum

Western Union trades at $22.86 and is up 13.96% these last 3 months, 24.58% these last 6 months, and 23.43% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 91% of stocks, which puts it in an ideal spot to continue beating the market throughout the end of this cycle. Its combination of low valuation and momentum makes it a prime candidate to continue increasing as long as this market continues going up. In a recession, tech stocks historically haven't done too well, and I don't expect this to be different next time around.

Momentum score: 91/100

Financial Strength

WU has a gearing ratio of 298.4, which is quite irrelevant given that equity is so low because of the large amounts of buybacks the company has performed over the past years. WU can cover its interest 10x. The company's liabilities have changed by -6% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 10.3% of liabilities. This makes WU more financially sound than 55% of U.S. listed stocks, which gives it reasonable financial strength.

Financial Strength Score: 55/100

Earnings Quality

WU has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 7.9%, which is better than 8% of companies. It depreciates 240.6% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 77% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 55% of stocks. This makes WU's earnings quality better than 49% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 49/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 90/100 which suggests that WU is very likely to continue beating the market over the next few quarters. As WU breaks new highs, nobody who bought the stock at any point in the last decade is at a loss. Investors will want to consider whether they are comfortable with Western Union's aggressive capital return program and hold it as it has the wind in its back or whether they want to cut their position and reinvest the proceeds in a stock which has a better track record of growing revenues and cash flows.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 77 and a stock strength of 90, I acknowledge that I could be wrong about Western Union. The stock has an aggressive capital return program, and if it manages to generates enough cash flow in the next few years to afford it, it could all work out great for the company. In the short term, I expect the stock to continue its ascent on the back of good momentum. However, I am not comfortable with the stagnating revenue and inconsistent levels of operating cash flow and will not be initiating a position in WU for the time being.

