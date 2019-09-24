The Mother Of All Corrections (In Bonds) Is Near

I think the market may start to front run the Fed on this on the idea that QE4 may not be as far fetched as once thought.

Yesterday, I was invited on to Real Vision for an update on my broader thoughts on markets and the Fed, and made the case that we may be on the verge of "the mother of all corrections" in bonds (TLT). Why? Because several intermarket trends are pointing to a pickup in reflationary behavior, and the Fed re-engaging in Quantitative Easing in the future may be the reason for it.

First, from the standpoint of looking at the Fed, it appears that Powell is paving the way for balance sheet expansion, alluding specifically to the potential for more quantitative easing organically. Last week we saw the balance sheet expand by $75 billion as the Fed tried to calm repo markets. It is clear that all central banks now have no problem doing direct interventions beyond interest rate cutting.

I think the market may start to front run the Fed on this on the idea that QE4 may not be as far fetched as once thought. Every time the Fed embarked on asset purchases and an expansion of the balance sheet, factually yields on the long end rose. While they bought bonds, bonds actually sold off because inflation expectations (TIP) were seen as picking up due to their intervention.

From an intermarket analysis standpoint, Lumber relative to Gold (GLD) is starting to confirm this. I co-authored the 2015 Wagner Award winning paper titled "Lumber: Worth Its Weight in Gold" proving that Lumber strength tends to precede risk-on bullish environments for stocks and the economy. Why? Because Lumber is a key component to housing (XHB), and housing is where most wealth and consumer strength comes from. As I've been noting aggressively in the Lead-Lag Report, there are some very encouraging momentum signs just starting here, suggesting that the demand for money is about to pick up, hurting bonds.

Want further evidence that we may start to see a real shift here? To me, this looks like a classic blow-off top in negative yielding debt.

And the fact that it is coinciding with European Financials (EUFN) showing signs of life and momentum on the US Financial (XLF) side all points to the same message. We may see yield curve steepening which would cause Financials to potentially be a big winner.

The one thing I'm confident about here is that it is wildly unpopular to think that bonds are about to suffer. But remember that the biggest payouts are often where the pot has fewer people betting on it. A remarkable correction in bonds may be coming sooner than most think, which could in turn spark a reflation rally in all the things which have failed to participate with the S&P 500 (SPY).

