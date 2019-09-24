Viper Energy Is An E&P Small-Cap Leader

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG), is a small E&P that sports a 6.3% dividend yield. It’s rare to see such a high yield from the oil and gas E&P industry, making this stock all the more worthwhile to dig into. The company has been active as of late, with a large drop down from Diamondback expanding is acreage and production potential, as well as with an outside acquisition also increasing its capabilities. As the company continues to grow, so do the dividends to shareholders and I’m confident this company can continue to drive value for shareholders, as it has done in so many years previously.

Source: Energy Insider

A Unique E&P With A Clear Pipeline For Future Growth

With small E&Ps, leverage to commodity prices becomes the core focus and it’s likely that these stocks exhibit high volatility in the event of even modest volatility for underlying commodity prices. Viper isn’t an exception, but has characteristics of a high quality company seldom found in small-cap E&Ps, let alone large-cap E&Ps. The company is currently growing production at a +26% YOY, which is a great sight to see, especially since they’ve done this on zero capital expenditure. The growth can absolutely continue, too, as their Permian assets are less than 20% developed.

A critical component of the company’s growth has been the ability to be opportunistic with acquisitions. Since going public, the company has spent nearly $2 billion acquisitions in nearly 371 transactions. At Q2 earnings, the company announced that it would be acquiring 5,090 net acres for $700 million. This is to be funded with $150 million in cash and 18.3 million in common stock. This will close in Q4. The drop down increases net royalty acres by 32% and allows for a 23% increase in production. For example, had the assets been part of Q2 results, oil production would’ve been 16.3 boe/d rather than the reported 13.2 boe/d. Total production would be up 22% from the reported 19.5 boe/d to 23.9 boe/d. This cash flow accretive transaction drives value for shareholders and helps to enable higher distribution growth. The company estimates that in the next twelve months, the acquired wells will produce 4,200-4,600 boe/d and, in 2020, production estimates are 4,400-4,800 boe/d.

Source: Investor Presentation

In a separate transaction, Viper announced this month that it would be acquiring certain mineral and royalty interests from Santa Elena Minerals, a private company. The acquisition price is approximately 5.2 million shares of VNOM, which carries a market value of $150 million, and the deal will also close in Q4. The market met this announcement with a positive reaction, as shares rallied nearly 13% just after, despite the funding for the transaction being entirely equity. This acquisition gives them several new ways to grow, including 1,358 acres in Texas with an average quarterly production of 1,400 boe/d. Annualizing this figure, Viper can now produce an additional 5,600 boe/d, which helps to expand both the top-line and adjusted EBITDA.

Guidance coming out of Q2 is important to look at. The company is expecting quarterly production to average 23,000 MBoe/d to 25,000 MBoe/d, which would push the 2019 average to 21,750 MBoe/d at the midpoint. Crude oil dominates the overall production mix with roughly 67-71% of all production, which makes investors’ lives easy as crude oil fundamentals will dominate the stock’s movements. Investors should note that this doesn’t include the benefit from the additional acres being picked up in the Santa Fe transaction.

Viper’s value proposition rests on being able to have easy access to capital to fund new acquisitions and to grow cash flow such that distributions can continue to rise each year. The company has been able to generate cash available for distribution in the LTM of $110.01 million, with the latest quarter being $29.6 million. These figures will improve in the coming quarters as production from the two most recent transactions provides a considerable boost. Viper is one of the few public companies with a positive free cash flow yield, a low leverage ratio, high margins, and a high return on invested capital. While there may temporary increases in leverage or costs as a result of transactions, the end result is accretive to shareholders.

Source: Investor Presentation

Viper Is Expensive, But The Dividend Helps

The stock is up over +15% YTD, while the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) has fallen nearly -12%. The outperformance is definitely a combination of the value from a high dividend, solid production results, a quality parent in Diamondback, and its opportunistic acquisitions. In the last five years, it’s worth noting that Viper has outperformed the sector. This is something to not be overlooked considering the low prices that crude oil sustained back in 2015 and 2016, which provides a reassurance to investors should the market exhibit weakness like that in the future. In the last five years Viper is up +23.7%, while XOP is down -63.7%.

VNOM has an E&P-leading dividend yield with 6.29% and whenever I see a high dividend attached to a small-cap E&P stock, my first concern is the balance sheet. Viper actually has a supportive balance sheet for future growth and a matching cash flow profile to both sustain and support a higher dividend. LTM distributions at the end of Q2 implied a 6.6% yield, which is really unmatched in this class of companies, creating a real opportunity for shareholders here.

In looking at the balance sheet and cash flow closer, Viper currently has about $12 million in cash and $213 million in long-term debt. When we set this net balance against $116.2 million in LTM Adjusted EBITDA, the stock has minimal leverage for an E&P at 1.73x. Additionally, the company has a runway with its debt such that it’s not an issue today. In a related mindset, it’s worth examining the dividend’s coverage, to ensure that the high yield can be sustained. Using adjusted EBITDA as the primary source of funds to cover the dividend, annual dividend expense is approximately $121 million, which means coverage is less than 1. This is a sign that the dividend at the currently level isn’t entirely sustainable, but Venom has a rather interesting policy when it comes to dividends.

I will say that the Q2-reported state of the balance sheet is not reflective of the current balance sheet. With the two recent acquisitions, the company is increasing the number of shares outstanding, which causes the annual dividend expense to go up. Considering the company is issuing 18.3 million units of VNOM for the drop down from Diamondback and an additional 5.2 million units in the Santa Elena transaction, the nominal amount of distributions increases, which requires a large cash contribution from the company.

The company expects its current credit facility to increase from currently $600 million to $725 million after it closes the drop down from Diamond Back. A draw on this will fund the cash portion of the transaction, considering that Viper currently doesn’t have the cash flow itself to fund this requirement. While unrealistic, if we assumed that the $150 million increase in debt was met with no growth in adjusted EBITDA, leverage would increase to about 2.9x on a net basis. Viper is expecting pro-forma leverage to fall to 1.3x following the drop down transaction. Looping in the Santa Elena transaction, given that an equity raise will have no effect on leverage, Viper’s pro-forma leverage will be 1.3x heading into the end of the year.

The stock is definitely expensive. Trading at a forward earnings multiple of 47x and an EV/EBITDA of 7x, it’s difficult to make the case that this stock is attractively priced for new entrants. Metrics like an EV/Sales of 6.5x on a forward basis also confirm this. Yet, the stock still retains a high amount of liquidity at $375 million and can continue to fund cash flow accretive growth over multiple time frames. I fail to see better options in the small cap E&P space than Viper given the yield, production growth, and large capacity to fund future acquisitions. Investors looking in the E&P patch should seriously consider adding this stock to their portfolio.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

With Viper acutely focused on growing production in a cash flow accretive manner, shareholders stand to benefit. The balance sheet is currently in a good place to support these transactions, as well as future deals that may come the company’s way. With production growing in excess of 20% and a dividend yield in excess of 6%, it’s difficult to not find this stock valuable. The positive performance YTD is confirmation of that notion, but shares are expensive at the moment. Any pullback in the shares should be used as a buying opportunity, but I also like the stock outright, here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.