EU Risks Energy Crisis As Soon As This Winter, Compounding Its Economic Problems

The EU most certainly does not lack challenges these days, ranging from social to economic. The Brexit drama gets most of the headlines, but the economic slowdown it is currently experiencing should really be more concerning. Brexit might just aggravate things, but things are already looking bleak even without it. Germany experienced a negative quarter, and it is forecast to see a further contraction of -0.1% this quarter, which is an official recession. The only part of the EU which is currently experiencing relatively robust growth is the Eastern, former Communist part. That growth is in fact helping to drag parts of the Western EU economy along. The V4 countries, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Czechia, are collectively doing more trade with Germany, for instance, than the volume of trade between France and Germany, but current animosities threaten to undermine that last engine of growth. On top of all this, we have the very real prospect of the EU permanently damaging its energy security, by pushing Russia to further pivot East towards Asia. In the short term, we may have an energy crisis as soon as this winter. Latest EU court decision, as well as Denmark's continued obstruction may lead to an EU energy crisis as soon as this winter.

EU has deep structural economic problems

For the past decade, economic growth in the Eurozone has been anemic. If we look at a comparison with its main peer, namely the United States, it has been stuck far behind, even though US growth has not been stellar either.

I should note that the forecast I used for 2019 for the Eurozone is already most likely overly optimistic, given the latest news, especially in regards to Germany's economy. Even so, the disparity is obvious. The Eurozone only managed average growth rates about half of what we have seen here in the US. The underlying causes of this include a lack of technological innovation, especially in IT. There is also the extra drag on the economy resulting from environmental policies, which include high taxes on energy, especially fossil fuels, as well as carbon taxes, which makes for higher costs of doing business.

Even in green technologies, where the EU should shine, given the emphasis that it is putting ongoing net emissions neutral by 2050, it is by no means excelling technologically speaking. While most EVs sold in the EU are made in Europe, the batteries are made mostly by Asian companies, and the best-selling EV brand at the moment in the EU is actually Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Zero net emissions would also mean massive investments in grid-scale electricity storage. Europe is not overly represented in R&D in this field either.

As we can see, Europe is set to see a significant increase in battery production, but it should be noted that the investors involved in expanding that capacity in Europe are in fact mostly Asian. Latest battery production investment in Germany is being made by a Chinese company. The way I see it, all the money that the EU spends on subsidies for green infrastructure and EVs, as well as compensating the losers of the transition, such as coal mining regions, is money it does not spend on R&D. Therefore, it is not leading the way, but rather importing technology. As Fortune pointed out recently, most capital going into grid storage R&D is Asian, with China particularly going strong in this regard. Europe is once more absent, as was the case with the dot-com revolution.

There are many other factors which are leading to the EU economy under-performing comparable peers such as the United States. There is quite a bit of debate in regards to what extent a flawed monetary union is contributing to its woes. The negative interest rates of the ECB are great for keeping EU governments from having to engage in austerity measures in order to keep their finances healthy. At the same time, it is leading to its banking system becoming increasingly unhealthy and weakened. At some point, there will most likely be an EU-wide banking crisis. There is also the geopolitical fact that Europe is not endowed with many of the natural resources, such as oil & gas, which it needs to feed its economy. In this regard, it is important in my view to at the very least make sure that the EU has supply security going for it, even if it does have to massively import many of the commodities it needs. In this respect, I think its relationship with Russia is indispensable.

EU's precarious natural gas situation

The EU currently consumes about 450 Bcm of natural gas per year. Of this amount, slightly less than 200 Bcm are supplied by the combined volumes of its own shrinking domestic industry, as well as Norway.

Norway's natural gas production is also set to start shrinking in the next few years, and as the graph above shows, while the EU's own domestic supply will be roughly halved within half a decade. It should be noted that the graph shows contracted imports, which means that Norwegian supply will likely be higher in reality. It is nevertheless a clear indication that, in the next few years, the EU needs to fill a huge gap, which can only be done through more Russian imports and LNG. In my view, given the weak economic performance the EU is showing of late, it can hardly afford a massive increase in its natural gas import bill by opting for a large-scale increase in LNG imports.

EU court ruling on OPAL pipeline, as well as Danish obstruction of Nord Stream 2 project, has the potential to permanently push Russia towards shifting its supplies East

The EU court ruling limiting Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) access to the OPAL pipeline comes suspicious timing-wise, right as Ukraine and Russia were supposed to resume talks in regards to the future of Russian gas exports through Ukraine's pipelines. In the past few years, Russia has been shipping about 60-80 Bcm of gas per year through Ukraine. The OPAL pipeline network helps Russia transport its gas through its Nord Stream route, rather than sending it through Ukraine. Denmark also continues to delay its decision on allowing for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to cross its exclusive maritime territory, even though the pipeline is now 75% complete, and within a month, the pipeline will reach its maritime border.

The idea behind these obstructions is to force Russia into making a deal with Ukraine. I believe that regardless whether there will be some sort of deal or not on sending gas through Ukraine by the new year, Russia will react to this obstruction by making the inevitable decision to seek more access to the Asian markets for its natural gas, while the EU market will lose its appeal. Anyone who can step back and look at the situation from a non-partisan or ideological perspective can see that EU efforts to force Russia into a transit relationship with Ukraine are not reasonable. I believe that all this obstruction is actually an impediment to Ukraine retaining its gas transit status, because it is contributing to the continued deterioration of the EU-Russia relationship, which in turn is pushing Russia to look elsewhere for customers.

If Russia will in the end sign some sort of transit agreement with Ukraine, it will most likely be a flexible or short duration deal. The time, it will gain will be used to avoid having to sign another one. It will most likely sign for a second pipeline to China, which will take natural gas from Western fields, which also supply most of the natural gas for Russia's own domestic consumption as well as exports to the EU. It will continue to expand its LNG export capacity, while it also has plans to expand its domestic petrochemical industry, eyeing a value-added exports plan for part of its resources. Nord Stream 2 will be completed eventually. The two Nord Stream pipelines will together provide maximum capacity of 110 Bcm. If the Opal issue will be resolved soon, it will be fully utilized, if not Russia will permanently adjust to the restricted gas flow through the Nord Stream pipelines. In other words, it will divert the rest of the capacity elsewhere. The Yamal pipeline currently provides the EU with another 33 Bcm. If the second leg of Turk Stream will not be obstructed, it will take another 17 Bcm of gas to the Balkans and the EU within about two years. Unless Ukraine will make a separate deal to start buying Russian gas directly, the EU will also have to find a way to get about 15-20 Bcm per year of natural gas to Ukraine. LNG is not an option for Ukraine, because Turkey is unlikely to agree to LNG being shipped through its Bosporus Strait.

The Power of Siberia pipeline to China will become operational by the end of this year and it will eventually ramp up to 38 Bcm/year. The first leg of Turk Stream which will carry 17 Bcm/year to Turkey will also become operational this year. New LNG projects are also being inaugurated on a regular basis. There is therefore a somewhat unlikely but, nevertheless, a realistic chance of Russia simply walking away from doing any deal with Ukraine. It would not cause a significant decline in its total exports next year compared with this year, given all the other projects coming online.

It would also pressure the EU to remove all obstacles from fully utilizing the Nord Stream pipelines. For the EU, the only alternative would be to further undermine its already struggling economy by massively increasing its LNG imports, which are more expensive. If this scenario will play out, it will result in a potential economic crisis as soon as this winter. There could be some supply shortfalls after January, depending on how cold this winter will be in Europe. Combined with more expensive supplies, as well as prices being pushed up by scarcity, Europe's petrochemicals and manufacturing sectors, which are already in a two year downturn, will suffer another massive blow to their competitiveness. It would most likely tip the already struggling EU economy into a recession, which will then spill over into the global economy. Perhaps it will not be enough to push the entire world's economy into a recession, but it will be another major drag nevertheless.

Latest talks between Russia and Ukraine have not been promising, according to some media accounts. At this point, I do believe there will be some sort of a deal, but with all the obstructions and conditioning that the EU-Ukraine side is trying to put on Russia, I think that any future deal will be of a short duration, perhaps just an extension of a few years of the current deal. I cannot see how Russia can possibly view its gas export relationship with the EU as anything but a poisonous one at this point. Something that needs to be either fixed or divested from. The latest EU decision on OPAL may have been just the thing, which might lead to Russia making a final decision on going down the divestment route. It does not mean that it will stop selling gas to the EU, but rather that it will accept the current parameters that limit the volume. In other words, it will allocate only the amount that restricted access provides for, and regardless whether it will be this winter or in a few years, it will completely stop sending gas through Ukraine. The situation might be hard for Russia and its natural gas industry for the next few years as a result, but for the EU, this outcome could become catastrophic.

