Volkswagen's Big Gamble On Electric Vehicles May Be Bumpy Ride For Investors

Investment Thesis

Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) is a hold until the firm dispels some of the uncertainty associated with the company's wholesale transformation into a producer of electric cars. Volkswagen's share price performance will be a direct reflection on how effectively the firm can execute on this strategic initiative and how well it mass market electric vehicles are received by consumers. Currently electric vehicles account for approximately 1% of Volkswagen's vehicle sales, the firm has a target of having EVs account for 40% of sales by 2030. In order to achieve this aggressive sales goal and to justify the company's elevated capital and R&D spending, Volkswagen needs to achieve mass market success with one or more of its new electric vehicles. The next few years will see continued levels of increased spending with slowly improving margins on Volkswagen's electric vehicles. At this point in the company's transformation, Volkswagen is a show-me story. Investors should defer new investment in Volkswagen for a few quarters while they observe ID.3 sales figures in order to confirm if there is momentum in Volkswagen's first attempt at a mass market electric vehicle.

International Auto Show 2019

At Frankfurt's biennial International Auto Show "IAA", the German automakers have highlighted their electric vehicles even as up to 25,000 climate change protesters disrupt the 10 day event. Volkswagen, BMW [Bayerische Motoren Worke AG] (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) are all promoting electric vehicles as their flag ship cars this year. These automakers have pivoted their marketing strategies to communicate to consumers that electric cars are no longer just for the environmentally conscious, but for all drivers. This strategy includes developing high end sports cars to appeal to car lovers as well as budget conscious compact cars for the masses. Despite significant investments made by the large automakers, the consumer reception on these new EVs has been mixed.

Electric Vehicle Market

According to a forecast report from RBC Capital Markets (RY), battery electric vehicle market penetration is expected to grow rapidly. Following a period of regulatory-driven production global penetration for EVs should reach 8% by 2025. RBC expects that this growth will be driven by China and Western Europe, which are expected to reach 15% and 8% market penetration, respectively. By 2025 eclectic vehicles in the U.S. market are projected to reach approximately 5% of market share. By 2050, electric vehicles will represent 35% of vehicles in operation globally. Despite these lofty expectations, in 2018, of the 15.6M vehicles sold in the Eurozone only 400,000 of them were electric vehicles. Forecasts for electric vehicle sales vary widely from source to source, however the investments being made signal the expectations of the automakers.

Globally automakers have earmarked $300B in investment to bring electric vehicles into mass production, with almost half of that investment being made in China. The German automakers have been leading the way in electric vehicle investment. In fact German investment in the EV sector is more than double China and more than 3 times what the American firms have invested. While much of German investment has focused in China, domestic investment in Germany is still more than double that of the United States. This significant level of investment German firms have committed to EV development confirms that the stakes are high for the German automakers.

Volkswagen's EV Transformation

Volkswagen has the most aggressive electric vehicle plans of any automaker. Volkswagen plans to spend $84B through 2030 on electric its entire vehicle line up with plans to sell 22M battery powered eclectic vehicles over the next decade. VW's plans include the development of 50 pure electric and 30 hybrid electric vehicle models. Over the long term, Volkswagen plans to manufacture fully electric versions of all 300 models across its entire 12-brand global portfolio, including Audi and Porsche. The first of Volkswagen's new portfolio is the Audi e-tron which will be followed by the Porsche Taycan.

Currently, electric vehicles account for 1.8% of European vehicle sales, Volkswagen hopes that by 2030 electric vehicles will make up 40% of total company sales. Currently electric vehicle sales only account for 1% of Volkswagen's total sales. With this kind of massive transformational development of its vehicle line up and the expansion of its EV production facilities in China and Europe, the firm has truly gone all-in on electric vehicles. With electrics vehicles traditionally commanding a price premium over internal combustion vehicles, VW is making a big gamble that consumers will be willing to spend more for an electric car. With models like the ID.3 being targeted at the masses, leveraging the firm's manufacturing efficiency to keep the production cost low enough to be competitive will be essential.

Regulatory Pressures

After the emission scandals of the last few years, German automakers have gone all-in on electric vehicles as a way to repair their reputations and their sales. Government regulations on emissions coming into effect in 2020 have also forced Volkswagen's hand. The EU has enacted standards requiring that all but 5% of the EU's car fleet to emit no more than 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer driven. After one year, fines will reach €95 for each car driven over their limit. The impact on Volkswagen, the world's largest car manufacturer could be enormous. A Bloomberg report suggests that Volkswagen's share of the €34B in fines facing European automakers could be €9.2B, while investment researcher Evercore ISI suggests the number could cost VW up to €10B.

The emissions standards set for 2020 were agreed to back in 2014 when Volkswagen's diesel vehicles promised to be a larger part of the automakers contribution to lowering emissions across its fleet. Another consumer trend working against the European automakers is the continued growing demand for high emission SUVs. These trends have made the execution of Volkswagen's electric strategy more imperative for the firm's success. China is also tightening regulations on vehicle emissions which should help support the long-term tailwinds in electric vehicle demand.

Despite these bullish factors for EV production, sales growth to meet the expectations of the large automakers have yet to materialize. The regulatory decisions made in Brussels or Beijing do not necessarily translate to immediate increased consumer demand for electric vehicles in America, China and South America. Further weighing on Volkswagen's sales expectations is the company's expectation that overall vehicle demand for 2019 to lag 2018 in most of its key markets.

Volkswagen's Car for the Masses

At the Frankfurt Auto Show, Volkswagen has unveiled the "ID.3" the car the company hopes will be its first commercially successful mass produced EV. The company is promoting the ID.3 as the company's next Beetle or Golf, a true car for the "volk". The push to make the ID.3 a mass market success addresses some of the key challenges facing battery electric vehicles: range and price. This vehicle has a range of 550KM on a battery charge and starts at around €30,000. With a little help from government subsidies, this price brings the ID.3 closer to the cost of ownership of a traditional internal combustion car.

Volkswagen Chairmen, Herbert Diess introduced this car as the first electric car for the masses. The company has received 30,000 preorders to date while production is planned to begin in November 2019. Volkswagen has invested $1.3B in a plant in Eastern Europe to make the ID.3, this is the first of eight plants planned globally to produce this new vehicle series. The ID series will also include the production of a mass market SUV, a vehicle size that continues to soar in popularity around the world. The successful development of an electric SUV at the right price point could also be a winning proposition for Volkswagen. The "ID.4", as the new SUV is thought to be called, could be an important product for widespread adoption into the U.S. Market. To further entice drivers, Volkswagen is also planning on deploying 400 fast charging stations along Europe's major highways by 2020. 100 of these fast charging stations will be located in Germany at increments of no more than 120KM apart. This charging infrastructure development will help to normalize electric vehicles further and assuage the concerns of highway drivers that they are never far from a charge.

Capital Expenditures & R&D

In order to facilitate this transformation to mass electrification, Volkswagen has significantly increased its capital investment and R&D spending. According to Richard Hilgert, Senior Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Volkswagen's 10-year historical average spending on R&D expense and capitalized development has been 6.7% of industrial revenue. Morningstar expects R&D and to average 7.7% of revenue in the near term before normalizing at 7.3%. With 2018 revenue surpassing €235B, the 1% increase of €2.35B annually in R&D spending is significant. From 2019 - 2023 Volkswagen expects to invest €11B in capex and R&D to expand the firm's European and North American modular electric drive matrix "MEB" production capacity. Volkswagen has averaged annual capital expenditures of €18.2B annually over the last 5 years, a 69% increase over the average annual spend from 2009-2013.

If Volkswagen can maintain discipline on its capital and R&D spending and the firm can meet its EV sales goals, then the firm is poised to achieve its first year of positive free cash flow since 2010.

Improving Margins

In a June 2019 presentation in Detroit automotive analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, John Murphy stated that the push for electrification in Europe means selling mass-market vehicles there will be unprofitable "for a decade or two." While I am more optimistic than Murphy about the timeline towards improved profitability, the current economics for mass producing electric cars aren't compelling. According to a March 2019 report from McKinsey & Company, automakers have been making progress on achieving profitability with electric vehicles. Electric vehicles have had lower margins than internal combustion vehicles as they are more costly to produce and consumers are generally unwilling to pay a hefty premium for them. McKinsey estimates that currently automakers spend up to $12K more per vehicle to manufacture and EV over a traditional internal combustion vehicle. Costs of up to $2,500 per vehicle can be attributed to differences in direct costs due to lower volumes. Through a combination of scaling up dedicated EV manufacturing platforms and revising the sourcing of components, this gap can be narrowed to approximately $7K. McKinsey expects that the margins on electric vehicles will reach parity with internal combustion vehicles by 2025. Mass deployment of Volkswagen's MEB EV platform will help the firm achieve better margins and scale.

Volkswagen has an expensive labour structure, producing a similar number of vehicles as Toyota Motor Corp (TM) with almost double the number of workers. The State of Lower Saxony owns 11.8% of Volkswagen shares and has two seats on the company's board. This government influence over the board of directors often results in budget decisions favouring Volkswagen's labour unions. This labour-heavy operating structure has the potential to weigh on margins and may mean that Volkswagen is slower than some of its competitors to achieve the production efficiencies required to produce favourable margins on its fleet of EVs. Lowering production costs in order to offer low priced electric cars will be key to achieving Volkswagen's aggressive sales targets.

Investor Takeaways

Volkswagen has the most aggressive vehicle electrification plan of any automaker in the world. The firm's share price performance in the coming years will be a reflection on how effectively it can execute this strategic initiative. A punitive regulatory environment in Europe and the failure of its diesel strategy has forced Volkswagen to expedite the mass marketing of its electric vehicles. As a result of Volkswagen's transformational electrification initiative, the firm has significantly increased its capital expenditures and R&D spending. In order for the automaker to meet its aggressive sales target of EVs representing 40% of its group fleet by 2030, the company will need to achieve a level of consumer adoption with the ID series that is reminiscent of the success of the Beetle or Golf models of previous decades. As the firm deploys its MEB production platform and increases production volumes it should start to realize improved economies and margins on its EVs. Investors of Volkswagen should pay close attention to the market uptake for the ID.3 and the ID.4 as a barometer for the firm's ability to generate free cash flow.

