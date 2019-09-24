Altria: Cigarette Volume Declines May Have Worsened Recently, But Don't Jump To Conclusions

Initially, it appears as though their recent volume decline trend has worsened significantly; however, investors shouldn't jump to conclusions as historical precedence indicates this may only be short-lived.

Introduction

Whilst Altria's (MO) financial performance will ultimately determine their shareholder returns since their cigarette business will remain at the core of their earnings for the foreseeable future, their cigarette volume declines must maintain a safe and steady trajectory. During the last twelve months, I have published an analysis of their cigarette volumes following each of their quarterly results, and this article provides a small one-off addendum to my overall analysis.

Background

Whilst my previous analyses focused on assessing their latest cigarette volumes against their current trend, this one-off analysis instead focuses on whether this trend itself has been improving or worsening across time. The graph below has been taken from my most recent analysis and included for general context, if interested, all three of my other previous articles on this topic can be found in the following links (1), (2), and (3).

Image Source: Author.

Although when beginning these analyses one year ago, I initially took a bullish stance; following their subsequent results, I recently conceded that "…since publishing my first analysis, their results have tested the resolve of my initial bullish stance, and although I'm not currently prepared to change this stance due to insufficient time elapsing, I'm now much more cautious."

Results & Discussion

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, it was possible to include all the relevant information in one simple graph that largely speaks for itself. The first and most obvious observation is that their current cigarette volume trend line, based off all years from 1997 to 2019F, has weakened compared to the 1997 to 2008 trend line from a decade ago before the great recession. Although this certainly isn't an ideal situation, it isn't too bearish considering their subsequent 2009 to 2019F trend line has broadly remained in line with their long-term 1997 to 2019F trend line.

Whilst it may be tempting to claim the paradigm has shifted since their 2016 to 2019F trend line has fallen quite far beneath the current trend line, the 2008 to 2011 trend line should be taken into consideration before jumping to this conclusion. If time was rewound to 2011 and an investor had made this same assumption following the previous few years of steep cigarette volume declines, they would have significantly underestimated their future volumes and thus investment thesis. Even though this doesn't exactly mean the current situation will have the same outcome, it still provides a somewhat bullish or at least neutral historical precedent to suggest the worrying trend in the latest results may not prove long-lasting.

Conclusion

Overall, the results were a mixed bag; however, they still provided food for thought and further reasons to remain cautious. Although the 2016 to 2019F trend line is quite concerning, three years of actual data plus one year of forecast data is insufficient to completely change my stance. It's worthwhile remembering that the risks and uncertainties they're facing aren't limited to their cigarette volumes and thus even if these recent concerns are alleviated, it won't necessarily foretell the end of this tough saga. The primary reason I'm maintaining my bullish stance on their shares is simply due to their valuation, whilst it's clear they face many risks, I believe this is already reflected in their current share price.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria's SEC filings contained in the following links (1), (2), and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.