A Slightly Less Hysterical Read Of Last Week's Repocalypse

Looks like we've hit reserve scarcity, now all eyes should be on the Fed's balance sheet and M2 to see whether spot repo operations turn into QE de facto.

Last week’s enormous spike in overnight lending rates that briefly took the federal funds rate above the Federal Reserve’s upper boundary of 2.25% has put all eyes on an area of finance that almost nobody ever pays attention to. Nobody wants to know what’s going on in the sewer system except those who maintain it. Without a functional sewer system, though, you’re going to have a lot of unpleasant mess in the streets, to put it lightly.

It seems that nobody can agree as to what is actually going on. I don’t presume to know 100%, but I have an idea of what to look at to find out, which I will get to below. There are some angles I hear repeated from many different corners, including the coinciding of Treasury settlement and corporate tax payments to the Treasury sopping up liquidity in the overnight markets to finance government spending. All this may be exacerbating factors, but it can’t be all of it. Those coincidences only converged on one or two calendar days, but the tightness in overnight markets has persisted generally. This is why the Fed is continuing its repo operations all of this week all the way through October 11 (so far), at $75 billion a day minimum in overnight operations plus three $30B term operations lasting 2 weeks each.

The most surreal commentary on this whole thing comes from the Financial Times, which basically admits that not even the Fed itself really knows what’s going on:

"A decade of extraordinary monetary policy experiments has left the system badly distorted. Thus, the Fed is now like a pilot flying a plane with an engine that has been stealthily remodelled (sic). Neither the passengers nor the pilot knows how the engine’s shifting cogs might affect the controls during a wave of turbulence, because there is little historical precedent."

Well, that’s comforting. Another main area of disagreement I’ve been seeing is as to whether excess reserves in the system are “scarce”. The Financial Times and Morgan Stanley can’t seem to agree on this point. Says the Times, from the same article above (my emphasis):

"Since the Fed started rolling back QE a couple of years ago, those reserves have shrunk to $1.3tn as of this summer. Until recently, Fed officials thought that was enough cash to keep the system running smoothly. Although $1tn in reserves are tied up by regulatory and liquidity requirements, the remaining $300bn “buffer” was presumed to be sufficient to absorb unexpected market shocks…Lorie Logan of the New York Fed said in 2017, you only truly know that a reserve buffer has run out when rates spike. The best guess now is that $300bn is not big enough."

Morgan Stanley disagrees. In a note to clients last week, the bank says:

"…we don’t think it should be seen as an admission of reserve scarcity or an indication that the creation of a Standing Repo Facility is imminent."

(I’ve discussed a Standing Repo Facility before and why it won’t work. I’ve also been writing about the Fed losing control of the overnight market for months and now it appears they finally have, at least for one day.)

So who is right here? We have $1 trillion of the $1.3 trillion in excess reserves tied up because of regulatory requirements instituted in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Those funds help prevent a systemic banking crisis. The side effect of forcing banks to sit on $1 trillion in excess reserves means that much less liquidity is available to fund the overnight loan markets. But then the problem is $300 billion should really still be enough. It’s much more than the $75 billion the Fed is pumping in to the system daily now. Since these loans are overnight, the money is returned to lending back the next day, so why aren’t banks loaning out the funds they have to make the added interest?

Jim Grant of the Interest Rate Observer discussed this question in his most recent podcast, Current Yield. The point was made that because excess reserves have been so incredibly plentiful in the aftermath of 2008, the federal funds market has shrunk to miniscule volumes ever since. There is little need to trade in the fed funds market when so many banks have so much excess liquidity anyway. On that point, volume in the fed funds market shrunk to an all-time low of $46 billion on September 16. This chart from Morgan Stanley linked above shows that what is causing the rate spike seems to be banks on the margin without excess reserves looking for a few billion in funds but not finding any, and so they have to really bid up the rate to get someone to make a pittance of a loan.

Why would this marginal lending 99th percentile stuff affect the other overnight markets so acutely? Here I am speculating, but I think that since the federal funds rate is still a benchmark, it could be that the higher rate in that market forced by marginal borrowers is infecting the other overnight markets. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ll give myself room for erroneous speculation given that the Fed itself does not know exactly what’s going on either.

Speculation aside, there are other clear misconceptions here about the repocalypse. Daily Fed repos are not new. They used to be business as usual. They do not by themselves increase the money supply all that much. At least they’re not supposed to. Repos were the main way the Fed injected liquidity into the banking system before the financial crisis. Why? Because there were almost no excess reserves anywhere at all until September 2008. For as long as the Kansas City Fed has records, excess reserves almost never exceeded $2 billion. The only major exception was in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, but that lasted less than a month. See the excess reserves chart below from 1984 until 2008 from the Kansas City Fed.

The main source of overnight liquidity all those years was the Federal Reserve itself, through the same repo operations it’s conducting now. So by itself, this is no big deal. But it could become a big deal if the size of the repo operations has to get bigger and bigger in order to keep overnight rates in line. They’ve been so low for so long that the market may be trying to force them higher now and the Fed may have to make the repo operations progressively bigger, which could be QE de facto regardless of the acronym officially given.

What to look at

I say forget about the acronyms and just look at the Fed’s balance sheet and the money supply to see what’s actually happening here, just in strictly numerical terms. Numbers don't have acronyms. They're just numbers. Last week the Fed’s balance sheet jumped $75 billion, a much bigger weekly jump than anything that happened during QE3. One week is not enough to tell yet, so we’ll see what’s actually happening on net over the next month or so.

For perspective on the balance sheet, here’s the balance sheet from QE3 until last week’s spike at the very end of the chart:

The balance sheet jumps during QE3 generally around $60B over two to three weeks. Last week’s jump was $75B. To see what the Fed is doing on net we have to look here. It's too early to tell yet. The Fed may not even understand what it itself is doing, as so many finance journalists have repeatedly been saying lately.

The Takeaway

What we can take away from this is that excess reserves have probably bottomed or something very close to it. Even if they haven't exactly, it's not worth it for banks with excess reserves to even bother lending to the federal funds market anymore. Fed repo operations are probably here to stay, as they were for decades prior to 2008. What does seem clear is that last week, we entered into a new central banking monetary regime of reserve scarcity, which should expand the Fed’s balance sheet just as it did in the years prior to the financial crisis. Whether that expansion gets out of control is the big question. That's what we need to watch now.

In other words, how much liquidity must the Fed loan to the overnight markets now, every day, just so the target rates don’t get out of whack again? Watch the Fed’s balance sheet to find out, and as always, keep your eyes on the money supply, the bond markets, and price inflation. If any one of these factors gets out of hand, we could be in for some serious problems in the financial sewer system.

To close, I’ll just say this: It feels like the Fed is playing an enormous game of Jenga. The tower is still intact, but it's getting wobbly.

