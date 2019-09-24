easyJet: Tailwinds From Thomas Cook's Collapse

easyJet's new tour operator business will profit from the timing of Thomas Cook's collapse.

Thanks to its safe debt profile, the company is poised to take advantage of other airlines bankruptcies over the long term.

Overcapacity, increasing oil prices, and uncertainties around Brexit are impacting the European airline industry.

The collapse of the 178-year old tour operator Thomas Cook (OTCPK:TCKGY) at the beginning of this week, with the help of a heavy debt load, is the latest remarkable illustration of these developments.

The low-cost U.K. carrier easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) (OTCQX:ESYJY) isn't immune to these challenges. During its first fiscal half-year, revenue per seat declined and costs increased.

But despite the impact of the challenges on easyJet's short-term results, the company will benefit from the situation.

Image source: 12019 via Pixabay

A challenging European airline environment

Some of the biggest European airlines justified disappointing recent results with overcapacity. For instance, Ryanair's (RYAAY) CFO invoked this reason to explain the company's 6% drop in average fare during fiscal Q1 2020 compared to the year before.

Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), the second biggest European airline after Ryanair in term of passengers, highlighted during its latest earnings call:

In the short term, however, adverse market conditions are overshadowing the progress we are making, especially now at home markets, Germany and Austria. Here, overcapacities have built over the last few seasons as different airlines try to expand their market share after the demise of airberlin."

easyJet isn't immune to these difficulties. During its fiscal first-half, the company reported a 7.4% drop, at constant currency, in its revenue per seat. And its load factor decreased from 91.1% the year before to 90.1%.

And when you add the uncertainties around Brexit and oil prices, weakest companies - those with high debt loads - are collapsing. Aigle Azur, the second biggest French airline with a fleet size of 11 planes, confirmed bankruptcy filing at the beginning of this month. XL Airways, another smaller French airline followed with the same destiny.

Thomas Cook's collapse brings the scale of bankruptcies to another level. The tour operator's fleet consisted of 105 aircraft and the company served 22 million customers in 2018.

Earlier this year, some other European airlines like Wow Air, with its fleet of 10 planes, declared bankruptcy as well. And the series of troubled companies may not be over. For instance, Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCPK:NWARF) is struggling with its debt and its bondholders recently accepted a debt relief plan.

But easyJet isn't exposed to the threat of debt. The company's net debt amounted to only £201 million at the end of March 2019 after a decrease of £37 million from last year. As management expects profits before tax in the range of £400 million to £440 million during fiscal 2019, easyJet's net debt doesn't even represent half of the midpoint of the company's expected profits (before taxes).

As a result, easyJet's investment-grade ratings of Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's remain strong.

Besides, the company recently issued a €500 million bond due in 2025 at a low coupon of 0.875% shows the confidence of the market in easyJet's debt profile. And easyJet profits from a cost of capital advantage. In contrast, most of Thomas Cook's bonds had a coupon in the range of 6.25% to 7.75%.

The timing of Thomas Cook's collapse fits easyJet's agenda

The timing of Thomas Cook's difficulties is interesting for easyJet.

Of course, like any other European airline, easyJet will profit from the reduced overcapacity. Thomas Cook transported 20.2 million passengers in 2018.

But Thomas Cook was also a tour operator that served 10.8 million customers and generated £7.4 billion of revenue in 2018. And, a few months ago, easyJet announced its initiative to launch its tour operator activity, easyJet Holidays, by the end of this year.

Source: Investor presentation fiscal H1 2019

easyJet's management highlighted the opportunity the tour operator business represents: 20 million people who flew with easyJet for leisure during the last quarter booked accommodation elsewhere.

Thomas Cook's annual 10.8 million tour operator customers overlap with its airline business. But the collapse of Thomas Cook still represents a strong tailwind at the right time for easyJet to launch its new tour operator business.

Reasonable valuation

At £11.2 per share (13.77$ per American Depositary Receipt), the market values the company at a market capitalization of about £4.41 billion (394 million shares).

Taking into account the midpoint of guidance, management expects fiscal 2019 profits to reach £420 million.

Given easyJet's debt profile and considering the tailwind the collapse of some other European airlines represents, the valuation at 10.5 times the profits before taxes is reasonable.

But I don't see any margin of safety. European airline bankruptcies will reduce overcapacity issues. But the Brexit, the global economy, and the evolution of oil prices remain significant risks for easyJet's profits.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.