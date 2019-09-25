Most investors have never heard of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), but almost all investment bankers have. The relatively small $3B investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, California, won #1 M&A Advisor, #1 Global Fairness Opinion Advisor, and (most importantly) #1 Restructuring Advisor in 2018.

The bank is cheap, has an extremely conservative balance sheet, and has a counter-cyclical revenue stream. it is counter-cyclical because it is a global leader in debt restructuring deals. The company got the job for 12 out of the 15 largest bankruptcies from 2000 to 2018 (including Lehman Brothers, Worldcom, Enron, and General Motors). Now that bankruptcies are coming back in vogue, the company is likely to beat earnings expectations and outperform its peers over the coming quarters to years.

Rising Outperformance

Right when the global economy began to turn over in 2018, Houlihan Lokey started to outperform its peers. Take a look at the total return price (includes dividend returns) ratio for HLI compared to its peers:

The peers are Moelis (MC), Evercore (EVR), and Green Hill (GHL). As you can see, HLI is on a strong outperformance trend compared to each of its peers.

The bank also managed to increase revenue last year while Moelis and Greenhill saw sales dip:

The primary reason for this outperformance is that the bank is a leader in debt restructuring while most focus on M&A and other highly cyclical advisory segments. As the occurrence of bankruptcy rises, so too does that segment of the bank's revenue.

Some may say "Isn't it risky to advise banks that don't have the money to pay for it?" No, in fact, advisory banks and lawyers are the first to be paid (before employees and debt holders) in the event of a restructuring which makes this revenue stream incredibly resilient to market conditions.

Great Balance Sheet and Low Valuation

Despite the fact that the bank's revenue will fall less than its peers in a recession, it is at a historical discount. Take a look at its P/E ratio and dividend yield over time:

As you can see, the P/E of 17.3X is a bit lower than in the past while its dividend yield is higher. This is a good sign for buyers. Of course, these are far from "low valuations," but it is important to remember that companies with higher valuations tend to outperform in a recession. Why? Because they tend to have less cyclical business structures and lower leverage as with Houlihan.

Importantly, the company should not be thought of as a traditional bank, it is really a pure financial service provider. It has total liabilities to total assets around 35% so it really doesn't have financial liabilities compared to most U.S. financial and non-financial companies today.

The largest liability to a service-oriented investment bank like Houlihan is concentration risk. This can be in the form of generating solely M&A (i.e., cyclical) revenue, being too focused on one geographic location or industry or having clients all in the same industry. As shown below, HLI is diversified well between industries, clients, and geographies:

Essentially, Houlihan Lokey is to other financial services firms as consumer staples are to consumer discretionary.

The only area where the analogy does not fit is its growth potential. Houlihan has had very strong revenue growth compared to most of its peers (despite a weak restructuring market). It also has been increasing its revenue per employee and other efficiency metrics over the past few years:

From 2017 to the last time it was reported, the bank increased its revenue per employee by around $100,000 while many banks struggled to achieve sales growth. There was a drop in margins, from 2018 to the beginning of the year, but it looks like those margins are back on the rise as the bank focuses on its countercyclical restructuring business.

Get Ready for the Bankruptcy Train

The number of companies going bankrupt is rising or at least no longer falling, particularly outside of the United States. Houlihan has offices in the U.S., the U.K./EU, and across Asia-Pacific so it gains from restructuring wherever it may be. In most of the world, bankruptcy numbers are at a long-term low and are starting to bounce higher. Bankruptcies lag the equity market, so they are rising the most in areas with weak equity markets and higher interest rates such as the U.K.

Here are a few bankruptcy number charts from countries where HLI does business:

Australia and the U.K:

As you can see, these two charts have bottomed out and are starting to accelerate to the upside.

The Netherlands and Germany:

While these charts are certainly not rising like those of the U.K. and Australia, they are also not falling. Corporate interest rates are very low (i.e., negative) in continental Europe so this is not likely to rise until corporate rates do.

Japan and the United States:

Similar to the above, we can see that these charts are not exactly rising but seem to be bottoming out and are likely to rise going forward.

Remember, bankruptcy risk in the United States is likely higher than it was in 2008. The core of the problem is the massive increase in balance sheet leverage, particularly in loans. Companies that have excessively leveraged loans are at particularly high risk because they will have to pay much more in interest when interest rates finally rise.

Even more, wage inflation is far higher than inflation which is likely to cut the margins of many businesses more than they expect.

Take a look at total non-financial corporate debt to GDP and commercial and industrial loans to GDP (left axis):

The low-interest-rate environment has caused investors to have excessive demand to lend to companies with poor credit quality in order to achieve a high return on investment. While this works very well in the short run, it will backfire.

When corporate interest credit spreads rise, a vicious feedback loop is likely. Interest rates rise, companies lose cash flow and equity values decline, effective solvency deteriorates and investors demand even higher returns on debt and equity. This can quickly push a company into bankruptcy. Just look at how the highly indebted WeWork's valuation went from nearly $50B to likely less than $10B (or zero) today. All it took was a few initial catalysts that snowballed and caused key financiers to no longer wish to invest.

Overall, I expect substantial growth in this large "bread and butter" segment of Houlihan's revenue stream. The bank does not get a lot of coverage, so I expect this to cause a nice series of top-line surprises over the next two years.

Importantly, I expect the M&A market's deal flow to fall considerably. If this occurs it will be a short-term boon to the bank. That said, it does make for a few excellent pair trade opportunities with its competitors.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the bank is historically cheap and seems likely to outperform all of its peers over the coming quarters (and years) due to the slowing global economy and excessively high debt levels. While a falling tide brings all boats down (particularly M&A-oriented investment banks), this boat is likely to end in much better seas.

In my opinion, the best way to have a position in HLI is through a pair trade against one of its peers. I say this because the core of my investment thesis rests on there being a drop in equities that boost restructuring deal flow for HLI. Thus, an outright long in HLI would still likely result in negative short-term performance.

In my opinion, the best peer to pair-trade the bank is Moelis (MC). Moelis is a fine bank, it is very similar to HLI in terms of overall managerial and margin quality, but it is far too dependent on mergers and acquisitions.

Frankly, I expect the M&A market to decline far more than most expect in years to come. Not only because of slowing economic growth, but also due to increasing regulatory scrutiny and the fact that investors are realizing most M&A deals result in lower equity performance.

Bringing back one of the first charts in the article, take a look at the pair ratio performance.

If you got in this trade a year ago, you would have generated a total return of around 40% before costs with little downside. While performance has been very strong, I expect it to continue for the following twelve to twenty-four months as the M&A and restructuring markets continue to diverge.

Because Houlihan can also shift its employees from M&A to restructuring far quicker than others, this pair could rally a ton because HLI can be almost completely insulated from economic shocks. Overall, I could see the price ratio reaching 2.00 by mid to late 2020 if economic trends continue in their current direction (which is a decently big "if").

After that, I think it would be great to be outright long. For long-term investors that do not like short selling, I think it would be smart to slowly accumulate a position in HLI. While Moelis' stock has fallen over 40% since its 2018 peak, HLI has fallen 12% so it does have pretty low downside risk.

There are very few industries that will gain from the almost inevitable corporate debt deleveraging problem. Not even McDonald's (MCD) will gain as it did in 2008. Truly, it may be only Seeking Alpha (quality financial media) and Houlihan Lokey that benefit from bankruptcies.

Overall, HLI seems like a great long-term buy while MC looks like a strong short-term sell.