Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: Interesting, But No Catalyst Ahead

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with development programs targeting various diseases with a significant unmet medical need. The company's present pipeline is focused mostly on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions with lead candidate rilonacept in phase 3 trials.

Products pipeline and catalysts

Rilocacept or IL-1 Trap, an interleukin 1 inhibitor, was developed by Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and approved for certain rare autoinflammatory conditions but was unanimously rejected by an FDA panel in 2012 for gout, citing safety reasons.

It is a subcutaneously administered cytokine trap which inhibits IL-1α and IL-1β signalling, which may be involved in a variety of diseases, including recurrent pericarditis, a "rare, inflammatory, cardiovascular disease where there are currently no approved therapies."

A pivotal phase 3 trial called RHAPSODY is currently enrolling patients. An upcoming catalyst may be the presentation of open-label phase 2 data at AHA November 16, 2019. The company expects to complete enrollment in the RHAPSODY trial in the second half of 2019 and report top‑line data in the second half of 2020.

Excerpt from recent press release: "Rilonacept was discovered and developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) and is approved by the FDA under the brand name ARCALYST® for the treatment of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes ('CAPS), which includes Familial Cold Autoinflammatory Syndrome and Muckle-Wells Syndrome. IL-1 blockade may interfere with immune response to infections. Serious, life-threatening infections have been reported in patients taking ARCALYST. ARCALYST should be discontinued if a patient develops a serious infection. Taking ARCALYST with TNF inhibitors is not recommended because this may increase the risk of serious infections. Kiniksa exclusively licensed rilonacept from Regeneron for recurrent pericarditis and certain other indications."

Beside rilonacept, Kiniksa has the following pipeline with drug candidates in various stages.

Source: company website.

Trials

Interim data from the phase 2 trial has been provided since late last year. 16 idiopathic RP patients and 10 symptomatic RP patients were enrolled at that point of time. They were given rilo 320 mg loading dose, and then 160 mg weekly dose for 6 weeks, in addition to background NSAIDs, colchicine, and/or CS. This background therapy was weaned out in an extension treatment regimen later. Primary endpoints were "change in patient-reported pericardial pain (NRS) and CRP in Parts 1, 2, 4 (symptomatic), and disease activity after CS taper in Parts 3, 5 (CS-dependent)."

The following chart shows what results were obtained:

Source

And here's what the report says about initial signs of safety and efficacy:

To date, 16 idiopathic RP subjects are enrolled (mean 3 episodes): 10 symptomatic, CRP >1 mg/dL (Part 1); 2 symptomatic, pericardial inflammation on MRI (Part 2), 4 CS-dependent, no active pericarditis (Part 3). In Part 1, mean NRS and CRP decreased from baseline after first rilonacept dose (Figure). In Part 2, NRS and CRP also decreased from baseline. Objective pericarditis features including pericardial effusion, ECG changes and pericardial rub resolved. In Part 1, of 4 subjects on CS at baseline, 1 completed the EP to date, having successfully tapered off CS. Part 3 CS-dependent subjects in the EP tapered CS. AEs occurred in 13 subjects (9/13 drug-related), most commonly mild transient injection site reactions (no discontinuations).

To understand these results, note that CRP or C-reactive protein is a major indicator of pericarditis, and its decrease indicates a lessening of disease burden. Other data points included that "the pericardial effusion in the 1 remaining subject resolved during the extension period; and of the 4 subjects on corticosteroids at baseline, the 1 subject who had completed 24 weeks of treatment successfully tapered off corticosteroids." Moreover, the drug did not present the safety issues we saw in that gout trial, although one of FDA's objections was that 16 weeks is too low for understanding safety issues.

Rilonacept has been licensed from Regeneron in 2017.

Market/Competition

The global pericarditis market is estimated to be $1.75 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to be $2.7 billion by 2023. Rilonacept is the first immunosuppressant drug in this indication. There are over 40,000 US patients. Recurrent pericarditis has no FDA-approved therapy.

Financials

Kiniksa has a market cap of $505 million and is trading near its 52-week lows. Cash burn is around $40 million per quarter in terms of operating expenses - "total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $39.3 million compared to $21.5 million for the second quarter of 2018."

As of June 30, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $287.4 million and no outstanding debt.

Risks

The company does have enough cash, so cash may not be a near-term problem. However, this drug, although approved for certain indications before, received a CRL for another indication on safety issues. It is good to see new safety signals are absent from the current phase 2 trial, but a longer term phase 3 trial will be the only conclusive way to prove this.

Opinion

Although the stock is trading near 52-week lows and looks tempting as a result, this is a company with a very little history and a drug with some negative history. Moreover, there is a catalyst desert at present, and things may probably start moving only next year. Therefore, potential investors probably have time to decide and need not make a hurried decision with Kiniksa, which has remained depressed for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.