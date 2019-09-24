CIFI Holdings: Property Developer Impresses With A More Diversified Land Acquisition Strategy And Low Funding Cost

CIFI Holdings delivered a strong +27% YoY growth in contracted sales for the first eight months of 2019, but August 2019 contracted sales slowed down with a -9% MoM decline.

CIFI Holdings' average funding cost is lower than the China property sector's average, and it could continue to trend downwards as the company refinances expensive existing debt.

CIFI Holdings has successfully diversified its land acquisition channels in 2019, with new land bank sourced from public auctions decreased from 89% in FY2018 to 61% in 7M2019.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer CIFI Holdings (OTC:CFFHF) (OTC:CFFDY) [884:HK] for its more diversified land banking strategy in 2019 and its low funding cost relative to peers.

CIFI Holdings trades at 4.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, which is on par with its historical five-year forward P/E of approximately 4.5 times. The stock also offers a trailing 6.9% dividend yield and a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 7.6%.

Taking into account the company's slower contracted sales growth in August 2019, which the company attributed to weak buying sentiment, I recommend a lower entry price of HK$4.00 pegged to 4 times forward FY2019 P/E.

Company Description

Started in 2000 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2012, CIFI Holdings is a Mainland China property developer with a focus on the Yangtze River Delta region (the Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces) and Tier-1 & Tier-2 cities.

CIFI Holdings generated 51% of its contracted sales and 54% of its recognized revenue for 1H2019 from the Yangtze River Delta region. Tier-1 & Tier-2 cities. accounted for 70% and 80% of the company's 1H2019 contracted sales and recognized revenue, respectively.

The company is primarily a property developer as it generated 74% of its segment profit for 1H2019 from property sales. CIFI Holdings derived the remaining 23% and 3% of its 1H2019 segment profit from project management & other property related services and property investment, respectively.

More Diversified Land Acquisition Strategy

There have been concerns in the past regarding CIFI Holdings' future earnings growth. This was because the company was perceived to have bid aggressively for land and accepted lower stakes in newly-acquired land bank (when it partnered other property companies in acquiring new land bank) in 2018.

However, such concerns have been sufficiently addressed with CIFI Holdings' improved land acquisition strategy.

CIFI Holdings has significantly diversified its land banking sources in FY2019. In FY2018, 89% (in terms of attributable land cost) of the company's new land bank was sourced from public land auctions where there is intense competition and high likelihood of overpaying for land. In the first seven months of FY2019, CIFI Holdings only sourced 61% of its new land bank from public land auctions. Instead, M&A, urban redevelopment (conversion of old existing villages into new homes) and mixed-use developments (mix of residential and commercial properties) accounted for 20%, 17%, and 2%, respectively, of the newly-acquired land bank for CIFI Holdings in 7M2019.

With respect to M&A, CIFI Holdings has acquired more than 20 land plots in Tier-2 cities with a Gross Floor Area or GFA of approximately 3 million sq m equivalent to RMB5 billion in salable resources this year. These included a land plot in Changsha Xiangyin at a cost of RMB2,770 per sq m and a land plot in Dalian Free Trade Zone at a cost of RMB3,400 per sq m among others. These land plots were largely bought from local governments in the secondhand market, which explains the low land cost.

CIFI Holdings acquired a 2.5 million sq m land plot in Taiyuan via urban redevelopment in 1H2019, and its current urban redevelopment projects include the 450,000 sq m Shijiazhuang Chang’an District 294 Project and the 520,000 sq m Wuhan Shuguang Village Project. Looking ahead, CIFI Holdings continues to actively seek urban redevelopment opportunities. For example, it recently started an urban renewal company in Guangzhou and established cooperative relationships with six villages there to explore redevelopment opportunities.

Mixed-use developments can also be another source of cheap land banking. For example, the land for CIFI Holdings' new 270,000 sq m mixed-use development in Chengdu Xindu District was acquired at a cost of RMB2,261 per sq m, versus a land cost of RMB7,000 per sq m for a residential project in the vicinity.

The results of the improved land acquisitions strategy speak for themselves. CIFI Holdings' average land cost for the first seven months of 2019 was RMB4,967 per sq m, representing a -21% YoY decrease, which addressed concerns of the company aggressively bidding for land at public auctions and being burdened with high land costs.

Furthermore, CIFI Holdings increased its average equity interest in newly-acquired land bank from 54% in FY2018 to 74% in 7M2019. The higher equity interest translates into higher attributable earnings for the company and also greater control over the property projects in terms of quality and timing. Going forward, CIFI Holdings targets to maintain the equity stake in newly-acquired land bank in the 65-70% ratio.

Looking ahead, CIFI Holdings targets to source approximately 60% of its new land bank from public land auctions, and the remaining 40% from a mix of M&A and urban redevelopment projects. The rationale for the 60-40 mix is to maintain a balance between fast turnover of property development projects and low land cost. Public land auctions still have the advantage of time, as the entire process from land acquisition to sales can be completed in a short period of time. In contrast, it takes about two to two and a half years on average for urban redevelopment projects to be completed.

CIFI Holdings also maintained its focus on Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities which accounted for 88% of the new land bank acquired in 7M2019. As of end-1H2019, CIFI Holdings has a land bank with a GFA of 46.8 million sq m, which is close to five times the GFA sold in FY2018, suggesting that it has sufficient land bank to meet future demand.

Low Funding Cost

CIFI Holdings has historically maintained a relatively low funding cost, with average interest cost at 5.5%, 5.2%, 5.8%, and 5.9% for FY2016, FY2017, FY2018 and 1H2019, respectively. The China property sector's average interest cost is higher at approximately 6.5%. This is even more impressive considering that state-owned property developers are typically the ones with low funding costs, and CIFI Holdings is not a state-owned enterprise.

For 1H2019, CIFI's average onshore financing cost was 5.8% and its average offshore financing cost was 5.9%. In comparison, average offshore financing cost for Mainland China property developers was significantly higher at approximately 8.13% for the first five months of 2019.

CIFI Holdings' funding cost is likely to remain low going forward. In July 2019, it issued new $300 million senior notes with a 6.55% coupon rate due 2024 and new RMB1.6 billion senior notes with a 6.70% coupon rate due 2022. In August 2019, the company redeemed $250 million of senior notes with a 7.75% coupon rate due 2020. CIFI Holdings reduced its borrowing cost on the $250 million of existing debt by between 105 and 120 basis points with this recent refinancing, which has not been reflected in the 5.9% funding cost as of end-1H2019. The company also signed new term loan facility agreements with Hang Seng Bank (OTCPK:HSNGF) (OTCPK:HSNGY) [11:HK] and China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY) (OTCPK:CICHF) [939:HK] in August 2019, amounting to $50 million and $365 million, respectively. CIFI Holdings could potentially further lower its interest costs by refinancing existing expensive debt with new bank loans.

CIFI Holdings has a BB credit rating from Fitch and S&P, while Moody's has given the company a Ba3 credit rating. Its other credit metrics are also healthy. Net gearing was 69.5% as of end-June 2019, or slightly above 80% including perpetual securities as debt; debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 5.3 times. Refinancing risks are limited, with only 18% of the company's debt due for refinancing within a year. CIFI Holdings' short-term liquidity is decent with a cash-to-short term debt ratio of 3.3 times and an EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio of 3.8 times.

Strong Contracted Sales Year-to-date, But August Sales Start To Slow

CIFI Holdings delivered a strong +27% YoY growth in contracted sales to RMB116.75 billion for the first eight months of 2019, which ranks the company as the 15th largest Mainland China property developer in terms of year-to-date contracted sales.

However, it is notable that contracted sales of RMB13.76 billion in August 2019 represented a +6% YoY growth and a -9% MoM (month-on-month) decline. The sell-through rate (contracted sales-to-launches ratio) was also lower in the 55-60% range for July and August 2019, compared with an average sell-through rate of 60% for 1H2019.

The company attributed the lackluster August 2019 contracted sales to weaker sales in Tier-2 cities and an overall deterioration in buying sentiment. However, a list of 30 Mainland Chinese property developers I track have delivered a higher average +14% YoY contracted sales growth in August 2019. CIFI Holdings plans to launch more projects in September 2019, so it will be worth monitoring if the sales slowdown in August is temporary.

Valuation

CIFI Holdings trades at 4.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 3.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$4.59 as of September 23, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is on par with its historical five-year forward P/E of approximately 4.5 times.

Between August 28, 2019, and September 3, 2019, the controlling shareholder, the Lin family, bought approximately 6.8 million shares (or 0.8% of the company's outstanding shares) at prices ranging from HK$4.183 to HK$4.330.

CIFI Holdings offers a trailing 6.9% dividend yield and a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 7.6%. The company maintains its dividend payout ratio at 35%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for CIFI Holdings are weaker-than-expected contracted sales, overpaying for newly-acquired land bank and unfavorable policies and economic conditions in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.