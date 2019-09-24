Merger Arbitrage Mondays - 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums

Merger activity remained unchanged last week with two new deals announced and seven deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 133 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 45 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 80 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.14 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) by H. Lundbeck A/S for $1.95 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Alder stockholders will be offered an upfront payment for USD 18.00 per share in cash, along with one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) that entitles them to an additional USD 2.00 per share upon approval of the migraine prevention drug eptinezumab by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), representing a total potential consideration of USD 20.00 per share. The cash portion of the deal represents a 79% premium to the closing price of Alder before the announcement. Because of the uncertainty about the value of the CVR, we are going to treat this as a "Special Conditions" deal worth $18/share in our Merger Arbitrage Tool (MAT). The acquisition of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) by Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) for $5.1 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 per share in cash and 0.7275 of an ET common unit for each SemGroup share. ET is paying a premium of 65% to SemGroup’s closing share price of $10.28 on September 13, 2019, and an 87% premium to SemGroup’s 20 day volume weighted average price (VWAP) as of the same date.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $5.63 12/31/2019 42.10% 155.20% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $8.27 $6.58 01/31/2020 25.61% 71.91% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $9 12/31/2019 22.44% 82.75% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.47 12/31/2019 21.48% 79.18% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) $114.50 $102.36 04/30/2020 11.86% 19.68% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $111.9 12/31/2019 11.71% 43.16% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) $1.46 $1.32 12/31/2019 10.61% 39.10% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) $182.99 $166.47 03/31/2020 9.92% 19.06% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) $70.00 $64.58 07/31/2020 8.39% 9.82% CRZO 07/15/2019 Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) $9.29 $8.63 12/31/2019 7.61% 28.05%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, FNSR, CELG, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.