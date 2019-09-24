Germany And Mario Draghi Open The Eurozone's Pandora-MMT Box

Crises-driven political compromise will create a Eurozone consensus on how much deficit-financed fiscal expansion and QE all the nations can share between them to hold the bloc together.

If Mario Draghi and Christine Lagarde are trying to nudge MMT, then Germany is shoving it down the Eurozone’s throat.

The latest NIRP increase by the ECB, combined with the signalling of aggressive intentions and capabilities to do more, was not the shock and awe expected. The dissonance and resistance within the ECB stole the limelight, and framed monetary policy perceptions in its halo.

A pro-rogue has made the word prorogue famous in British politics, Robert Holzmann may be the rogue ECB policy maker who makes it infamous in monetary policy terms. His actions will prove futile, since Germany has gone rogue with unintended consequences for the Eurozone.

The last report noted the huge U-Turn on all fronts by the Bundesbank in favor of negative interest rates. The Bundesbank is not noted for such moves, so one must assume that it's seeing something very nasty unfolding in the German Economy.

Further evidence of economic weakening was delivered recently by the Federation of German Industries (BDI). This incoming news throws the current Brexit hiatus into the spotlight. The BDI stated that a No Deal Brexit would push German industry to zero growth for the year. This view was then confirmed by the Ifo, which stated that it sees a recession this year.

German politicians in effusive shows of Eurozone solidarity, primarily with France, have maintained that the Eurozone markets are far more important than Britain. The BDI’s latest communication casts some shade on this political bravado. The weakening Eurozone economy in fact makes the British export market assume a far larger importance to the Germans. Suddenly, a fault is appearing in the Franco-German tough line on Brexit. President Macron is all for playing hardball, but this does not suit Germany any more.

The German policy makers’ solution to their economic problems will draw both criticism and hope from its neighbors. Smoke signals from the German finance ministry allege that it's finding ways to bend its own “Black Zero” fiscal constraints. These devious ways and means involve the creation of at-arms-length public financing vehicles, which are literally off-Government-balance-sheet.

Since these public special purpose vehicles (SPVs) are allegedly independent from the Federal Government, their debt apparently does not count toward the overall Federal deficit. A German taxpayer and Constitutional Lawyer may think otherwise. These SPVs will then finance infrastructure investments.

More accurately speaking, since German interest rates are negative, the SPVs will be paid to finance German infrastructure. Germany knows a good arbitrage when it sees one. When German industry was in the hole and its prospects were harmed by a strong Deutsche Mark, joining the Eurozone was a no brainer. Getting paid for a fiscal stimulus, while retaining a weak Euro, is just another no brainer. President Trump’s rage will be incandescent, when he sees the solution to all his problems being employed by the Germans.

Germany’s Southern European neighbors will also feel aggrieved. By going off-balance-sheet, Germany is signaling that it wants to officially continue with austerity in the Eurozone. Germany will thus bend the rules applied to itself while telling its neighbors to stick with the same rules. The political fallout and fight will be massive. It may even threaten the unity of the Eurozone again. The Northern Europeans already are threatening not to fund the central Eurozone budget as they hunker down and get ready to play hardball.

The Euro is therefore too strong for the nations that can’t fiscally stimulate their economies the way that Germany intends to do. Mario Draghi has clearly noted this, and responded with his best efforts to weaken the Euro.

Germany’s partners will observe that its solution is domestic and not pan-Eurozone. They will go on to call foul, and say that Germany has the intention and capability to break Stability Pact rules. They will then say what's good for the German goose is good for the Eurozone ganders and follow suit. More accurately speaking once again, moral hazard is allegedly good for the Eurozone.

In order to sustain the unity of the Eurozone, the Northern Europeans will have to concede some ground on fiscal expansion for the rest. The question is how much. The how much will govern the size of the ensuing investment led boom. The Northern Europeans wish to apply austerity, to reduce the size of this potential boom in Southern Europe, but not in their own countries.

The boom in spurious Eurozone investment and the creation of overcapacity could make the current American tech boom look rational in comparison. The Eurozone is about to embark on a period of destructive creation, irrationally turning Schumpeter’s head in his grave. Christine Lagarde has made the right noises about macro-stability checks and balances to mitigate this boom. In practice these will prove ineffective as the Eurozone is about to invest in hard things that may ultimately have no purpose, just as the Chinese have done.

The ECB will rub its hands gleefully and try and say that Capital Key limits do not apply to the debt of the new SPVs. It will also opine that, if and when it does Qualitatively Ease again, these SPV bonds will be eligible collateral.

Philip Lane and Christine Lagarde will say that these SPV bonds should be pooled to create Safe Bonds for the ECB to buy. This pooling is thus by default a great enabler of deeper economic and fiscal union.

Since it has opined positively, on the idea of negative mortgage debt already, the Bundesbank will say that it has no problem with negative interest rates being applied to German SPV bonds. German SPVs will thus be paid to borrow and lenders will pay for the German infrastructure boom that ensues.

If Germany’s neighbors get their way, then their own SPV’s will be paid to borrow and spend.

The last report noted that Christine Lagarde’s stealth nudging of MMT was being resisted. Aux contraire it is now being embraced, but not in the way that she had imagined. MMT is being driven by the Germans! The newly revealed 2020 German budget was strictly a “Black Zero” affair. Chancellor Merkel went even further to “assure you that we are sticking to the goal of a balanced budget.” Since there's no on-balance-sheet fiscal rule bending in this budget, the path to off-balance-sheet shenanigans is now open. Merkel therefore isn’t literally lying. Nor is she telling the whole truth though.

Estonia has the dubious title of being the first “Debt Freak” to embrace the independent public SPV route to break EU fiscal rules. The interesting thing is that its public debt is only around 8.9% of GDP, so it's a long way off officially breaking the rules. Estonia also is dubiously famous for its creative approach to money laundering, which has permeated as far as its own central bank. Clearly, the nation is a creative one when it comes to finance. This is not necessarily a good thing however. An amusing image springs to mind of Estonian money launderers actually being paid to wash their money with negative interest rates.

The EU should be as concerned about this latest fiscal inventiveness, as it is about Estonia’s about money laundering. Getting back to deficit financing, rather than money laundering for a moment, the situation could easily get out of hand. The proliferation of SPV fiscal rule bending initiatives could swell to break Estonia’s Stability Pact limits, even as the official fiscal deficit remains well within proscribed limits. This is the tip of a very thick and dangerous, morally hazardous iceberg in the Eurozone.

By comparison to Estonia, the French were very slow out of the box in capitalizing on Germany’s inventive fiscal incentive. What the French lacked in speed they however made up for in creativity. The creativity should be put into the context of President Macron’s attempts at fiscal and structural reform. This is a delicate balancing act for Macron. He can’t just spend since this would undermine his drive to make the French economy more efficient. He thus needs to be nuanced by balancing reform with fiscal spending in order to remain in power while also delivering on economic restructuring.

Seeing the opportunity, to kill two birds and their rivals with the same stone, the French blamed their ballooning fiscal deficit on the Yellow Jackets. With the threat of Populism, all Eurozone resistance to fiscal laxity meekly melts away. The French thus framed their new expanded 2020 GDP projections through the need to respond to the Yellow Jackets. No doubt 2021 will be blamed on Brexit!

The French and the rest of the Eurozone will thus use purported existential threats to the Eurozone Project, as excuses to break all rules on fiscal deficits and their financing. Interestingly, in the reform context, the expanded French budgets will only be driven by cutting spending less than originally promised, rather than through more spending per se. Much as France may wish to follow Germany over the cliff, it's already over it and therefore can’t simply boost fiscal spending outright.

Consummate with their unique economic position and their belief, in their own unique manifest destiny, the French then attempted to frame the great Eurozone debate over the fiscal policy response to the current situation. Consummate with their liking for big meaningless words, the French called this framing vehicle a “Growth Compact.”

This compact is to include fiscal spending by those who have room, structural reform by those who have poor productivity and fiscal austerity of some measure in general. This triumvirate neatly addresses the concerns of Northern Europe. It will thus serve as a bone to be modified and fought over with Southern Europe until a tasty compromise can be achieved.

The Dutch also are being unorthodox while remaining transparent about their fiscal plans. The government has already signaled that austerity is over, and that it will expand its fiscal deficit officially to engineer a counter-cyclical stimulus. Following the German SPV model, the Dutch intend to borrow and spend off-national-balance-sheet by pump priming their national investment fund.

A cunning plan is clearly discernible in the fiscal surplus Northern European countries. Using national accounting trickery, they intend to keep and even grow their headline fiscal surpluses whilst increasing their shadow fiscal deficits off-balance-sheet. They will then lecture their profligate deficit ridden neighbors about the need for further fiscal austerity. It would all be so simple if it were not so obvious. The French “Growth Compact” is a canard. Nobody is fooled, least of all the deficit nations.

Germany has opened Pandora’s Box, with its mendacious fiscal rule bending. The “Growth Compact” as it stands, is a good baseline position for Northern Europe to start negotiating from. Ultimately, the final compact will not resemble the starting one. The question is by how much it is changed, as the Southern Europeans are bribed and bought off.

The “Growth Compact” effectively changes the Stability Pact. The goalpost and limits of deficits have thus been significantly moved. The whole Eurozone debt superstructure is at risk of growing, to even more unsustainable levels, with no politically agreed checks and balances in place. Commission Executive Vice President designate Valdis Dombrovskis then gave the official green light to the Box opening. He called for nations with fiscal room to use it. What he failed to say is that the nations with fiscal room are going to use unofficial room while leaving the official room untouched. This chain of events will lead to a general official and unofficial free for all by all in practice.

Eurogroup top bureaucrat Mario Centeno pretended to respond with fiscal probity while positively air punching with glee, as the German’s gave the green light on fiscal expansion in principle. His group will apparently respond with a fiscal stimulus if and when needed, despite the fact that Stability Pact rules constrain an on-balance-sheet response. This can only mean that the Stability Pact no longer applies in practice. All nations will follow the German model to some degree.

Even the usually sober-minded Dutch are looking into the Box to see what is in it for them. In doing so, they are opening up a whole new level of moral hazard for the ECB to underwrite. On the eve of the ECB’s decision day, the Dutch government wrote to Mario Draghi articulating their objection to NIRP tiered interest rate mitigation for the banks. They note that their own big pension funds and insurance companies will be at a competitive disadvantage. Clearly, the Dutch want the mitigation expanded to their own national champions of insurance and pensions.

By implication form Holland, this mitigation will then extend to other nations. Other nations also may add some of their own national champion financial sectors to the list. By the time that it has done the rounds of the Eurozone nations, NIRP risk mitigation will be extended to all and sundry.

German finance minister Olaf Scholz didn’t even bother to write to the ECB, he simply mitigated NIRP by fiat. According to him, smaller German depositors (i.e. voters) won’t feel the pain of NIRP. This signals that NIRP will be mitigated in Germany by legislation and law for bank deposits. German SPV infrastructure bonds are unlikely to fall under the NIRP mitigated umbrella however since the German government wants its economic boom financed by lenders, so it will be a case of buyer beware.

Germany has opened Pandora’s Box and the other Eurozone nations are simply opening it even further.

Draghi can’t shut the Box, neither can Lagarde, once it is opened. He and she can only open it further and make it available to even more economic rent-seekers. The Eurozone is full of such zombie financial institutions. NIRP risk mitigation incentives must therefore now be offered to all financial institutions with an axe to grind on the matter. They will be queuing up in their droves. The ECB will be writing mitigation insurance contracts for all rather like AIG’s failed attempt at being the world’s Credit Crunch reinsurance underwriter back in the day.

The last report suggested that, although he should cautiously use the September Governing Council meeting to build consensus, the maverick instinct in Mario Draghi would force him to press on. He pressed on!

(Source and caption by the Author)

Going into the latest Governing Council meeting, “Rehnfeld” had argued that the ECB needed to deliver on its previous package of promises in order to maintain its credible commitment. This is exactly what Draghi delivered. To be precise, he delivered on five combined initiatives including NIRP, more QE and NIRP mitigation.

Draghi could argue with conviction, that having promised he was forced to deliver, in order not to face losing credibility of commitment. This excuse is questionable, since there was no consensus within the ECB to follow him. Draghi threw caution to the wind and spoke over his dissenters, as he has done before.

Draghi also could argue that the latest QE bond buying, which begins in November at 20 Billion Euros a month, is much smaller than the 60 Billion per month rate of the previous one. This excuse also is questionable. The ECB is currently limited by Capital Key limits on how much it can buy. It only really has room for German debt, which doesn’t really stimulate the rest of the Eurozone.

The fact that it's Capital Key constrained has therefore forced Draghi to appear abstemious at 20 Billion Euros per month. Draghi has therefore signalling that the Capital Key limit needs changing and that the Eurozone needs to legislate pooled debt Safe Bonds into existence. He’d love to buy more, but he can’t as things stand. These significant obstacles will be hard to remove going forward. They have however been loosened by Germany opening Pandora’s Box.

What's more alarming is that, after attempting to throw as much of the kitchen sink of liquidity as the Capital Key allows at the Eurozone economy, Draghi then demanded that policy makers bet the rest of the house on a fiscal stimulus. In his own words: “now it’s high time for the fiscal policy to take charge.”

Draghi is simply encouraging the breaking of Stability Pact rules, so that he no longer has to apply Capital Key rules to his bond buying. The resultant combined effect of full on monetary and fiscal policy has the clear look and feel of MMT about it. Draghi is not just “doing whatever it takes,” he wants the Eurozone to do everything possible.

According to Newton’s Third Law of monetary policy making, Draghi and Lagarde will now face some serious internal resistance from the Hawks. This will effectively weaken the fresh stimulus impact of the latest cut in interest rates and what they can follow up with. They will both have to work on building the consensus needed for forward guidance to amplify any future monetary policy easing moves. What they have achieved is the creation of expectations for delivery. Faced with the loss of credibility for the ECB as an institution, from failure to deliver, the Hawks can then be gradually worked on to come round to some kind of acceptance. Weakening economic data will be a big help in this regard.

(Source and caption by the Author)

The ECB is thus out of control, while Germany has opened Pandora’s Box. The repercussions will be global. Mr Market is now faced with a race to the bottom of currency pool, combined with a race to the top of the European destructive creation negative debt mountain.

Since President Trump was showing signs of toning down his rhetoric, after passing the point of Peak Trade War, the ECB’s latest actions are egregious and were un-needed. By acting, Draghi has just given President Trump more ammunition to attack the Fed. The FX market will force the Fed to respond. It may all look risk-on to Mr. Market, but it will be much better to ride this next bubble phase than to arrive at its conclusion. Said conclusion will not be mitigated by macro-prudential rules and capital buffers, because the combination of Pandora’s Box plus NIRP comprehensively dilutes them. Pandora’s Box and more NIRP have only just got started. Macro-prudential rules haven’t even been drafted to prepare for this next phase of increased risk appetite.

(Source and caption by the Author)

A name is needed to describe the combination of Pandora’s Box and NIRP. Fortunately there is one existing. For destructive creation, read MMT!

If Lagarde is cautious she will pause, on the MMT destructive creation enabling at the ECB, while she seeks to form a consensus for this venture with her Hawkish colleagues. The problem however is that if they fully understand the full agenda they will never go for it. The chances are that she will thus have to forge ahead without them, after they have been reached out to and rejected her outreach.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Lagarde already has prefaced and framed perceptions of this agenda by opining to the European Parliament that the ECB will need to be “agile” going forward. For “agile,” read MMT. She will not therefore need much political support to forge ahead, as she has already given the lemmings in the European Parliament a nudge. Given the lemming-effect that has also been kick started by the Germans and their off-balance-sheet SPV’s, she will have no shortage of Eurozone politicians willing to jump over the MMT cliff to endorse her actions.

Lagarde was a political appointment out of necessity. As the information accumulates, it appears that this project and plans for her appointment started some time ago while she was at the IMF. First over the cliff with Lagarde, in a classic show of the patriotism that taints her appointment, was her fellow countryman and finance minister Bruno Le Maire. He frames the lack of Eurozone growth as its biggest challenge. Growth is now replacing lack of inflation as the prism through which Eurozone policy makers influence and nudge perceptions.

The ECB Hawks will not be jumping off the cliff. If anything, they will try and throw Lagarde over it. Resistance is crystallizing around the talismanic presence of new Governing Council member Robert Holzmann. He became the first Hawk to speak after Draghi’s latest moves. His view is that there's no done deal on further monetary policy easing moves as advertised by Draghi and Lagarde.

Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann was equally scathing; with his opinion that the ECB went “overboard.”

Governing Council member Klaas Knot was even more vitriolic than Holzmann, ostensibly asserting that Draghi has gone rogue, with an unsanctioned “disproportionate” overreaction to the situation. He has subsequently escalated his dissent, to a full-scale media kiss-and-tell expose about the stormy latest Governing Council meeting.

The putsch being driven by Holzmann is not something that can be discounted and ignored by Draghi and Lagarde. The Austrian is not simply a Far Right street corner orator trope. His opposition is academic and worthy of merit. He accepts all the new normal logic behind the thesis that inflation is on a structurally lower trajectory. His solution is however the antithesis of what Draghi and Lagarde wish to do.

Holzmann argues that the ECB’s inflation target should now be lowered in recognition of the new normal. Such a move would then completely destroy the grounds advanced by Draghi and Lagarde for their massive monetary policy easing response. The objection is as valid as their grounds for easing.

Most importantly, since the ECB is currently undergoing a monetary policy framework review, Holzmann’s objection must be tabled, investigated and debated. If he is shrewd (and it seems that he clearly is) this also will translate into an investigation and debate of Draghi and Lagarde’s thesis for massive concerted monetary policy easing.

Having tabled the monetary policy framework review Draghi and Lagarde can’t just ignore it. This could be their undoing. Their move, to unleash massive monetary policy easing without debate, means that the Hawks will use this policy review to prorogue (love that word Boris!) and even try and halt further monetary policy easing.

In any case, the pace of monetary policy easing will be delayed out of the necessity of it being framed and screened through the monetary policy framework review. Draghi thought that he was being cute by forcing the latest easing through before the review could dilute it. He has simply postponed this resistance process and risked making it even more restrictive by unilaterally easing.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Draghi will thus have to use the rest of his tenure to appear to be sincerely trying to rebuild an irreparably broken consensus. Lagarde will have to use this time to rebuild her credibility and trust with her new colleagues. Unfortunately, this credibility and trust are in shreds. There will be some very tenacious resistance from the Hawks when an attempt is made to loosen the Capital Key. This also will translate into heavy resistance to Safe Bonds. A good helping of Currency War Tweets from President Trump, combined with weak Eurozone economic data, is now needed, to sow the seeds of doubt in the Hawks’ minds so that they become more open to Lagarde’s outreach. The German political juggernaut, that has opened Pandora’s Box, also will be driven over them to break their resistance.

Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle was the first responder to the Hawks. He affirmed the rate cut decision, based on his view that a low growth scenario is expected to unfold, potentially paving the way to more easing.

Vasle may be even less palatable to the Hawks in the future. No sooner had the dust settled, on Draghi’s shocking revelations, than Vasle began speculating on further surprises. According to him, the latest package of monetary policy tools has been put together for the known-unknown threats. There are however more unknown-unknowns out there, which may call for even more specific tools of a different kind to deal with their intricacies. Consequently, he sees that more unconventional monetary policy “will probably be necessary in the coming months, quarters and years.” In addition to being lubricious, he also seems very eager to please Draghi and Lagarde. He may soon earn the eponym of “Vaseline” with a few more unctuous remarks like this.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The guidance from Vasle belies a growing influence of a group of countries who are neither traditionally Northern nor Southern European. Rumor has it that Draghi relied heavily upon this cohort to get his agenda done at the last Governing Council meeting. Not only is this cohort influential within the ECB, it also will be influential in the battle over deficit spending between the North and the South. The big players ignore these little nations at their peril. The tyranny of these little nations may ultimately become stronger than the tyranny of the French and the Germans.

Executive Board member Benoit Coeure stepped to the Cliff edge and looked warily into the void. Coeure is compromised by the fact that he is a Frenchman yet also a voter against the shock and awe promised by Lagarde. His guidance was therefore modulated to try and strike neutral tone in the face MMT excess. He did this by choosing to emphasize the need for fiscal reform, accompanied by fiscal expansion, set against a background of moderate inflation. Having narrowly missed out yet again, on becoming ECB president, he aims to improve his chances next time round by rising above the current partisan Hawk vs. Dove divide. He can’t stop being French though, so his chances become more remote the more Dovish Lagarde becomes.

“Rehnfeld” has a new mission. After successfully executing his role, in the move to unleash further monetary policy easing, he is now on a mission to rebuild the divisions that he has created. He sought to legitimize the ECB’s latest move by opining that it was a response to the weakening inflation picture. He had previously advocated a cocktail of measures to address this problem, so his latest commentary is certainly consistent with his stated position.

“Rehnfeld’s” credible commitment through consistency theme was then embellished upon by Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras. Noting that consistently low inflation was one driving factor, Stournaras added that falling inflation expectations was another. He then extended this line of thought to imply that these two factors will mean that Lagarde will continue the process announced by Draghi.

The Hawks may find Governing Council member Ilmar Rimsevics equally as two-faced as “Rehnfeld.” While noting his approval of the latest Governing Council decision, Rimsevics insisted that there were “no divisions” about the decision. Evidently, the Latvians can’t wait to jump over the cliff, to join their Estonian neighbors, up there in the Baltic financial laundromat.

The guidance from Governing Council member Paulo Hernandez de Cos demonstrated the clear agenda of Draghi and Lagarde, to nudge pooled Safe Bonds into existence. Concealing his nudge behind a warning, de Cos opined that now is the time for fiscal policy to do the heavy lifting in the Eurozone. Instead of calling for fiscal stimulus directly, he demanded that it be achieved indirectly through deeper fiscal union first. Evidently, he has noted that Capital Key limits are preventing the ECB from greater monetary stimulus. He also noted that the Stability Pact limits also impede a further fiscal stimulus in some nations that are already in deficit. His solution to both problems is fiscal integration which creates Safe Bonds for the ECB to buy.

The last report noted the key role, played by Chief Economist Philip Lane in selling the ECB’s latest package to those who suspect that it's all just cover for stealth MMT. Lane continues to lead from the front. His latest sales pitch had a new twist, in addition to the consistent themes set out by “Rehnfeld” and Stournaras. Lane claims he has evidence that inflation is actually diverging lower from target. He lays this blame squarely on external non-Eurozone factors.

In Lane’s view, the ECB is therefore well within its current (single) mandate to respond to this negative divergence with vigor. He also believes that the current limits of QE (constrained by Stability Pact and Capital Key) are sufficient to allow the ECB to perform its mandate. Lane thus seems to be backing away from confrontation with Hawks over changing Capital Key limits. By emphasizing that the latest move is entirely consistent with the ECB’s single mandate, Lane hopes to dissuade the Hawks from rebellion. Since the atmosphere is fraught, he doesn’t even want to get into the nitty gritty of Safe Bonds and Capital Key limits at this moment.

Draghi and Lagarde’s tactics have therefore been revealed by Lane. They are simply taking a massive bet on continued disinflation in order outflank resistance from the Hawks. There is no way a Hawk can argue with the single mandate. This explains why Robert Holzmann wants to get the inflation target lowered. He has noted that the new normal of low inflation, effectively gives Lagarde the room to drive through her agenda unchallenged. When President Trump gets wind of this, he will go ballistic on the Fed to respond to the ECB with alacrity. The fight between the ECB Doves and Hawks has massive consequences for the Fed and its own US monetary policy framework review.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in summation tried to frame the upcoming debate on the appropriate mix of monetary and fiscal policy. On monetary policy, he believes that low inflation and weak growth are entrenched well into Q4/2019. He does however note that monetary policy alone cannot reverse the decline. His summation implies that the ECB will ease again if necessary, but is waiting for the adults to agree on a comprehensive fiscal stimulus across the Eurozone.

De Guindos’s position is evidently the Spanish house view. Governing Council member de Cos practically repeated verbatim De Guindos’s view, thereby creating the impression that they were reading in Spanish from the same page. The Hawk vs. Dove debate is clearly an international one. ECB independence is in name only.

It's always amusing to observe the French take on global and Eurozone issues. As the greatest protectors of their own economy, their criticism of others who do the same for their own countries is artful. When Governing Council member Preudhomme Villeroy de Galhau speaks for the ECB, he's therefore speaking for France. On the latest occasion, he sought to blame external actors for forcing him to be Hawkishly out of step with Mario Draghi.

Villeroy of course blames President Trump squarely, for forcing this cognitive dissonance with the outgoing ECB President. President Trump is allegedly the one who has started the Currency War as an extension of his Trade War. The ECB would apparently not have needed to ease had this conflict not been started by Trump according to Villeroy. He also had to admit that the benefits of easing are tenuous at best and non-existent at worst, but the ECB has no other options left.

Villeroy became Johnny on the spot as the first ECB figure to deal with the “Saudi 9/14” event risk. His response was insightful. His initial response is to frame the event as Stagflationary. His inference is that the he is more likely to look through the inflationary spike and focus upon the economic headwind impact. Having been a Hawk who was against Draghi’s recent monetary policy largesse, “9/14” has nudged him into line with the Doves. If his fellow Hawks are of the same mind, then this has been a happy accident for Draghi and Lagarde. The Doves can therefore add “9/14” to their list of woes, including Trade War and Brexit, as they make a case for further monetary policy easing.

(Source: banquetworkshop, caption and editing by the Author)

French patriotic cognitive bias was further on show courtesy of Executive Board member Benoit Coeure. This bias illustrated how this patriotism has totally undermined the ECB’s governance in the stealthy creep toward MMT. Opining on his colleagues on the Governing Council, Coeure thereby gave them a clear legal bill of health in relation to the ECB’s single mandate. Apparently, the ECB has made the line between monetary and fiscal policy gray, but it has the robust governance structure in place to make sure that it does not cross it. Hoping to appear objective, when clearly he is not, he also hopes to head off those led by Holzmann who would have Draghi and Lagarde prosecuted for economic crime.

Now that his ECB career is over, former Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny has taken up acting. His first role is Mercutio. His latest and greatest soliloquy was a plague on both the houses, of the Doves and the Hawks, who are playing at Capulets and Montagues. He railed against Draghi for turning monetary policy into fiscal policy. He also railed against the Hawks who are personally insulting Draghi, rather than intellectually dueling with him. His next tirade may directly accuse the Capulets of the heresy known as MMT.

Stepping back, from the unfolding drama, one can see the ECB Doves rapidly advancing to contact with the Hawks, in an environment where the fiscal rules of the Eurozone game are being changed by Northern Europe. The Eurozone traditionally coalesces around a crisis, and then finds a consensus on both opposing sides, when its very existence is threatened. Applying this model, one may conclude that a combination of fiscal and monetary policy easing will soon be achieved by this cathartic process. The question is how much of each are in the mix.

All of the actors are currently setting out their negotiating baselines and trying it on with each other. In addition, external threats are setting some further parameters and baselines. The final negotiated combination of fiscal and monetary policy will however be growth positive. It may even be called a “Compact,” but ultimately it will be looked upon as MMT if it's large and convoluted in its final draft. When America responds in kind, with its own combination of the same, the net global growth factor will be even larger. President Trump already has loaded the pre-election middle class tax cut barrel.

It's therefore advisable to be on the lookout for the creation of economic booms which lead to financial bubbles and then to estimate their longevity. It is early days, but this is the way the world is spinning.

The great Eurozone compromise on reform and growth already is well under way. The EU already told Italy that it has got room to spend, as long as it doesn’t take the proverbial, so one can already see the skeleton of a compromise in place. President Macron has buried the hatchet on immigration with Giuseppe Conte, and both are now talking fiscal stimulus. All that is now required is some flesh on the bones for the Eurozone body politic.

The word on the street is that France and Germany agree on everything except the timing of the coordinated fiscal stimulus.

Those looking for bubble risks should focus on the Eurozone banking sector. It's no longer the basket case that NIRP and weak economic conditions have previously made it. Lost in the minutiae of the ECB’s latest box of tricks was an arbitrage opportunity in the banking sector which has fundamental rather than just technical implications. The ECB also has opened Pandora’s Box for the banks, but not in the way that the majority of people think.

Traditional wisdom says that NIRP is bad for the Eurozone banks. The ECB’s latest cut is thus at first blush expected to make things worse for the banks.

Indeed, some commentators seem to think that NIRP risk mitigation is in fact a blanket rate hike. Presumably, the dissonance surrounding NIRP mitigation has been encouraged by the banks which will not benefit from it. These banks are talking their book as if it they are representative of the whole Eurozone banking sector. They are not and they are fearful that they are at a competitive disadvantage.

The latest mediocre take down by the banks, from the ECB’s new TLTRO program, is used as evidence that NIRP and its mitigation are not going to work. This view is simplistic. More NIRP and mitigation will only work for the chosen few banks for who they are designed. The rest will go to the wall.

The fear of negativity ignores the facts that, given the vagaries of tiered interest rate mitigation, some Eurozone banks will actually get paid more by the ECB to finance the negative yielding assets that they create through commercial lending. This elite group of banks can therefore drive lending in what's supposed to be a hostile lending environment, because the ECB is paying them to. They can thus build market share and dominate the landscape. They also can in due course devour their competitors who are not able to avail themselves of the arbitrage courtesy of the ECB.

Since this chosen few of elite lenders are incentivised to lend at negative prices by the ECB, there's little hope that they exercise any commercial discretion on what they lend negatively to. The chances are that they will in fact lend indiscriminately, since all that matters is getting a bigger book of assets to get a bigger subsidy from the ECB. The ECB will lecture them about building capital buffers, but in the world of negative interest rates the cost of capital is ridiculously cheap if financed with long-term debentures. Once asset managers and speculators smell capital gains, the share prices of the elite banks will rally, thereby making the equity cost of capital raising similarly cheap.

The ECB has thus triggered not only destructively creative lending, it also triggered the wave of consolidation in the banking sector which will enable deeper economic union. The problem is however, that in doing so, the ECB is concentrating risk in a handful of TBTF giants. As soon as the ECB stops paying these giants to lend and consolidate, it will be game over for them. Fortunately for him, Mario Draghi won’t be around when this bubble bursts. Lagarde most likely will. Draghi has bequeathed her a legacy in which negative interest rates become the norm. Indeed, should they ever go positive a credit crunch will follow. The banks might complain about margin pressures now, but when the winners see the upside from getting paid by the ECB to lend they will soon demure.

Earlier in this article, it was noted that the wave of NIRP mitigation underwritten by the ECB will get extended across all financial institutions. What has been categorized, as an elite view, will thus rapidly become a hungry mob. TBTF risk will thus compound across mob lines.

This bubble is in its infancy and has plenty of room to inflate. Human nature, aka commercial greed, driven by being paid to lend and lending executives getting compensated through share prices, will inflate the bubble. Nothing is more certain than the outcome of this greed and the forces that are feeding it. This definitely sounds like MMT, and also its epitaph when it fails. In the future, when this all blows up and assuming that they are both still with us, some journalist will ask Mario Draghi and Christine Lagarde if they understood what they were doing back in 2019. Feigning senile dementia may be their best defense if and when this occurs.

There was a time, not so long ago, when one would have confidently expected the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to get its hammer out and nail Pandora’s Box of MMT back shut. Evidently, the BIS is now an institution with a hammer that no longer sees only inflating bubble nails these days. The central bankers’ central bank has seemingly been captured by the prevailing spirit of the times. Claudio Borio, its head of monetary policy affairs, recently opined that fiscal policy should now take up the heavy lifting here at the Zero and Sub-Zero Bounds. When the BIS loses its religion in such a way, it's clear that the heretics have taken over the asylum.

