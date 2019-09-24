Why BASF Might Go Lower - And Why You Should Wait

The recent news of a softening industrial output - nearing a recession - also does its fair share of pushing this company down.

While my long-term stance on BASF remains positive, i consider further company- and sector-specific headwinds to drive company share price lower.

Since the publishing of my last article, BASF has appreciated ever-so-slightly (including dividends for FY18.) but is still at a negative compared to the S&P500.

I last wrote about BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) in my article " BASF - Consider Owning This German ~5% Yielder , wherein I detailed the companies operation and argued for why owning the company long-term could be an excellent idea for the conservative dividend investor with a long-term outlook. I haven't changed this fundamental stance, but given recent news, a soft quarterly and the latest data coming out of my home country, I do consider it relevant to update the thesis at this time.

Because while BASF is indeed a company I consider a long-term holding, and one that because of its high yield and market position should be in your portfolio, I do consider a share price drop more than likely during short-term - which will mean better investment opportunities coming.

Let's do a bit of an update.

150+ years of Chemicals now going into the negative.

You can read more about the general structure and segmentation of BASF in my initial article. Since that time, we've gotten a quarterly report - 2Q19 - back in July, which coincided with a negative guidance adjustment as well as some negative news items.

Firstly, the company made a large mistake in its assumptions for 2019 - namely guiding for things that did not materialize. The global industry slowdown is one of the primary culprits for the company's troubled guidance - with Automotive being foremost amongst the trouble-ridden segments, but certainly not alone. However, good numbers to keep in mind is that the global automotive production slowed a total of 6% during 1H19 - with China slowing as much as 13% in a single 6-month period.

This, in turn, affected chemical production on both a global scale, but more so in isolated economies, with declines such as 3.5% in Germany alone. Coupled with weather troubles, this is one of the reasons why results are so poor - and it's also no strange thing then, that the company is experiencing sales trouble and overcapacity.

(Source: BASF)

In addition, the company is seeing:

Troubles from trade conflicts, both US/China as well as tensions across the globe.

Overcapacities in certain chemical productions, not limited simply to one geography or market, but suffering spillover effects to other markets as well.

All of this resulted in the following quarterly numbers:

Sales of €31.3B, down 4% on a half-year basis compared to 2018

The sales drops/poor performance was across all segments, with the exception of Nutrition & Care

(Source: BASF 2H19 Report)

We can also see a significant drop in EBIT and related key indices - and the income reported also includes the earnings from the Wintershall and DEA deal. Driving in this income drop was a price decrease on the sell-side in major segments, not offset by price increases in Surface Technologies, Agricultural and Industrial Solutions. Investors should also note the lack of positive effect from BASF's paper and water chemicals - as these were transferred to Solenis at the end of 2019 (already done, but worth noting all the same).

A 19% drop in EBITDA is nothing to sneeze away either , though it is less pronounced than the drop in EBIT.

Aside from lower volumes, the major factor, as mentioned before, was a pronounced margin pressure in isocyanates - the global market for Isocyanates and Diisocyanates is about 4.4M tonnes, and the application for this compound is primarily used in rigid foams, surface coatings, PU production, and beddings, as well as adhesives, sealants and sprayed foam. Similar problems were also seen in the cracker/steam cracking segment. This is a segment producing lighter alkenes, including Ehylene, propene and propylene and other olefins - a similar segment to Lyondell-Basell (LYB).

So, with these effects, adding on legacy business, agro and others, margins are down, income is down, profit is down, volumes are down - not a pretty picture.

BASF - Going forward

Obviously there are inherent risks owning a chemical/petrochemical company going into the last throes of a market upturn - as we currently may very well be in. Companies like BASF are liable to suffer even greater losses during an actual recession. In addition, the company's net debt has increased by €675M during the half-year period.

So what is the company doing to combat these tendencies and the trends currently visible on the market?

Well, first of all, let's remember a few things to retain a certain perspective and objectivity here.

BASF is a strong company with inherently excellent credit ratings and safeties. S&P ratings put the company at an A/A-1 with a stable outlook, with only Moody's adding a short-term P-1 rating to the company's otherwise A1-rating with a stable outlook to reflect the short-term uncertainties for the company. It is, however, A-rated and very safe.

In addition, the company's current overall long-term trend/s remain positive. While the company themselves don't expect a reversal anytime soon, the company has weathered worse storms over its 150+ year history

BASF prepares through the following this half-year.

Organizational changes performed in part at the beginning of 2019, continuing and accelerating now.

The continued portfolio optimization on part of the company, including the IPO of the Construction Chemicals segment.

Enhanced digitalization, improving plant efficiency and flexibility to address some of the overcapacity seen over the past few months.

(Source: BASF)

There are a few more, but currently, there are a lot of pretty concepts being thrown around on part of many companies facing challenges. I'm more interested in tangible changes. BASF does deliver here as well.

Company administration is being streamlined, with a process simplification ongoing as well as the integration and embedding of functional services into operating divisions - an excellent change, from a logistical/processing standpoint, with over 15 000 employees already having moved to a more customer-centric role.

The creation of a LEAN corporate center to support the board in steering BASF in the desired direction.

BASF expects the saving of around €300M per year from leaner structures and simplified processes, including contributions from efficiencies in production, logistics, and planning. Including Digitalization and automation, BASF expects €2B per year in total in direct EBITDA contributions starting 2021 and onward.

Personnel reductions of about 6000 people across the globe, with 1100 employees terminated at Ludwigshafen HQ.

Several transfers have been completed. BASF paper and water chemical business is now part of Solenis. The Wintershall/DEA merger was completed in 2019 as well, and the IPO is planned in 2020, subject to market conditions. The company expects to cargve out Construction chemicals and Pigments as well, with expectations of capital inflow from these businesses going forward.

(Source: MyNewsDesk)

Despite this, one cannot help but quote company representatives at this point to illustrate what the company is expecting as far as macro goes, going forward.

The macroeconomic environment has become challenging. Uncertainty is high now and predictability low. Our second quarter results clearly reflect this. At the beginning of July, we had to adjust our ambitious outlook, which seemed, however, achievable in the global economic environment assumed at the beginning of that year. We explained the reasons in more detail today. (Source: BASF 1H19/2Q19 earnings Call)

To expect a quick turnaround here would be foolish. Any investment into BASF needs to be made with strong consideration and macro and where the investor expects these factors to go over the next 12-24 months - even more so than before.

Valuation

Valuation, while central to every investment decision I make (and it should be to you as well), is actually less of a guiding light than I would wish it to be when it comes to BASF at this time.

Why?

(Source: Google Finance)

Because despite BASF trading at historical (and peer) discounts, annualized revised 1H19 earnings give us an FY19 adjusted EPS of €4.94/share, bringing the current P/E above 12 times forward earnings.

This is too high, given the revised expectations going forward, as well as the troubles currently facing the industry, not mentioning the latest recession data out of Germany.

I also consider these expectations to be potentially accurate. This means that despite the company trading near multi-year lows, I advise extreme caution in investing in any sort of chemical business at this time - particularly one in the midst of a reorganization and an IPO or two.

All it would take is a continued volume-flat or negative development or less-than-ideal sales comp for the trend to continue as it has, or get worse. Given the macro situation we're currently in, a continued development along these lines is not only possible, but it's also starting to look downright likely.

Please note, however, I'm not saying the company isn't worth investing in. I'm long BASF, and I've no intention to sell. I'm saying that currently, you want more bang for your buck if you're dropping money into this bucket. You at the very least need to be aware of the risk you're taking if you're buying shares of BASF today.

Consider, however, that BASF has steadily increased dividends for many years. The company earnings have been spotty given the M&A's and other organizational considerations, but none of this changes the fact that you're investing in the largest producers and manufacturers of chemicals and related products in the entire world. The company's payout ratio, despite rising, remains at a conservative <70% even considering the revised expectations going by annualized earnings.

The company could, though I consider it unlikely, face troubles for the next 5-8 years, and it's doubtful that it would go bankrupt despite this. The troubled macro and overall geopolitical tensions across the world do demand that cyclical companies like BASF adapt, however - it's my view that the company has done just that - and is continuing to do so.

This does not mean that today's valuation is appealing however, despite trading at both a historical and a relative peer-based discount (though not compared to all). The challenges the company faces are multi-faceted, and I would at the very least like not simply a valuation approaching multi-year lows, but one actually below multi-year lows, especially considering the company's own expectations of revised guidance.

Simply put, a valuation below 10-11 times forward adjusted (and revised) earnings is where I would consider this company appealing again. I, as such, want more bang for my buck if I were to invest here. And I consider it likely that shareholder/investor patience will be rewarded here. The stock price where I'd currently consider buying again would start at around ~€55/share, which we almost had less than a month ago.

And so I say - bring it on - and hope for the valuation to drop further.

Thesis Upgrade

The change in recommendation from "Bullish" to "Neutral" should not reflect the short-time drop in share price since the publishing of my last article - which after all has been a mere negative ~2.5%, but rather the short/mid-term forward overall sales/volume expectations for the company and the global industrial sector as a whole.

With things clearer and company results on the negative side, I consider it likely that the near future (1-2 years) will bring appealing purchase opportunities for BASF. I've chosen to put the bar for appeal at around ~10-11 times earnings here, despite the historical trends/indices that this valuation should be rather unlikely.

Given the company risks in that simply future flat sales may continue this downward trajectory, however, coupled with the recession-indicating data coming out of Germany this week, I don't feel it is unjustified to set such a bar.

Chemical cyclicals such as BASF will be among the companies hit hard in a recession - and the price you're willing to pay should reflect this. While BASF is an amazing company I'm happy to own - I also consider my stance and demand for low valuation is justified.

This is where my current view on BASF stands - and that is why the company currently earns a "neutral" from me.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

Due to recent macro pressure, data coming out of Germany, company-specific structural challenges and some margin challenges, I consider it warranted to rate BASF a "HOLD" at this time and wait for better investment opportunities - which I consider to exist. BASF would be a justifiable buy for me around 10-11 times forward adjusted earnings (Going by the annualized latest results).

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYB, BASFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.