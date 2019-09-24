3 Small Caps Insiders Are Buying

So with equities near their peaks, which stocks are insiders still buying?

"Men in rage strike those that wish them best.”― William Shakespeare, Othello

The market broke its three-week winning streak last week. The Dow was off approximately one percent while the Russell 2000 declined just slightly more on a percentage basis. Both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ posted more modest declines. Equities started out the new trading week Monday with slight gains across the board.

We begin today with the major indices still within shouting distance of the all-time highs they hit in July. This is despite a slowing global economy and escalated trade tensions. So which stocks are insiders still buying with equities close to their recent peaks? Here are three names that caught our eye over the past week or two.

Let's start with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX). There have been scores of mostly smaller insider transactions from a director, an officer and the CEO since September 13th totaling more than a $1 million. There were three insider transactions in August for just under $40,000 as well. These are the first insider buys in this small cap biopharma since May of 2018.

The stock has rebounded substantially recently after getting obliterated earlier this year. In late July, Sanofi (SFY) announced it has exited the two companies' collaboration agreement around Lexicon's main drug candidate "Zynquista", cratering the stock.

What is responsible for the big rally in the stock over the past two weeks is the termination agreement announced on September 10th with Sanofi. The big French drug maker will pay Lexicon $260 million to formally leave the collaboration agreement. $208 million will be in the form of an upfront payment and $52 million will be paid within the next 12 months.

This obviously was huge news as Lexicon had less than a $150 million market cap at the time the news broke and currently have an approximate $360 million market cap after the recent rise in the shares. These funds will provide resources for Lexicon to continue to develop Zynquista on its own. Based on these recent transactions, some insiders believe brighter days are in front of Lexicon.

Next up is REV Group (REVG). Its CEO bought nearly $600,000 via transactions on September 10th and 16th. The company also saw a couple of insiders purchase nearly $250,000 worth of stock in June, albeit at significantly higher prices.

This company sells 30 specialty vehicle brands almost exclusively in the U.S. and Canada to government entities (45%), consumers (34%), private contractors (11%), and the commercial sector (10%). Its portfolio of vehicles is manufactured at 21 facilities and supported by 12 aftermarket service locations. REV Group holds a top two position in many of its markets, with 64% of its 3QFY19 net sales generated from products in which it held such share positions. Operating in a diverse range of specialty markets, management estimates the combined size of its total addressable markets at ~112,000 vehicles and $800 million for aftermarket parts.

The stock dropped after disappointing quarterly results as the company faces headwinds on several fronts including tariffs. However, with the exception of weakening Class A RV demand, the company’s business remains strong as it continues to win contracts, including an $80 million, 164 transit bus deal from Chicago’s Regional Transportation Authority; the (now in motion) $160 million, 400 ambulance contract with the FDNY; and a $107 million, 145 fire truck deal with the City of Chicago FD. Even with the steep fall in RV backlog, overall backlog is up 2%.

The stock has started to recover in recent trading sessions, and based on recent transactions, REV Group's CEO seems to signalling the shares are undervalued from a longer term perspective.

Finally, we have Pluralsight (PS). A beneficial owner bought over $500,000 in new shares on September 12th. Three other directors purchased just over $900,000 in shares on September 12th and September 13th. A different director bought nearly $500,000 shares in mid-August as well. These are the first insider buys in the stock since the company came public in 2018.

Pluralsight is a Utah based provider of cloud-based training software for IT education. The recent plunge in the stock was triggered by disappointing Q2 results that saw business customer billings decelerate from 48% growth in 1Q19 to 27% in 2Q19. On September 18th, Berenberg initiated the shares as a Buy on the recent pullback and put a price target of $24 on the stock. Insiders seem to also think the shares are undervalued on a longer-term basis based on their recent purchases.

And those are three small cap stocks seeing notable and recent insider buying.

"He who takes offense when no offense is intended is a fool, and he who takes offense when offense is intended is a greater fool.”― Brigham Young

I appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found this quick piece on three stocks seeing recent insider activity helpful. Please click the "Follow" next to my name to receive future pieces like this on small and midcap stocks insiders are buying.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/midcap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click HERE to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.