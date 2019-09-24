Expecting A Bounce In WestRock

This month, WestRock Company (WRK) was able to close above its May highs but couldn't gather enough momentum to close above its April highs. This was perfectly normal though when you see the amount of resistance shares had to deal with.

What we do have clearly though is strong support at the $32 level as shown on the chart below. If indeed, we have a double bottom reversal pattern in play, we should get a bounce in the share price any day now. Shares yesterday actually dropped to $35.40 (intra-day on the 23rd of September), so as long as price remains above this level today (24th), we will get our daily swing low. If this swing were to fail, the next most likely area of support for shares would be the 50-day moving average which presently is at $35.18.

WestRock Company interests us for a variety of reasons. It has a keen valuation, strong earnings growth, a 5% dividend yield, and a strong balance sheet. Although net profit growth is expected to slow down considerably over the next while, we believe that the most likely scenario is that the slow-down will be temporary. We state this because of how the firm's operating profit has trended over the past decade (being up 20% per year on average). As long as top-line sales continue to increase (which they are expected to do), we believe earnings (and the share-price) will eventually follow suit.

One area that can give us some insight into the health of the firm's financials is that 5%+ dividend. As long as the payout is viable, value investors will continue to be attracted to this name at its current valuation. Here is how we see its state of affairs at present.

With respect to the growth of the dividend, growth has slowed somewhat over the past 12 months down to a mid digit percentage. Over the past five years, the average annual growth rate of the dividend comes in at a whopping 32%. To see if growth has slowed as a result of lower free cash flow generation, we go to the cash flow statement.

On the cash flow statement, we can see that free cash flow has increased from $618 million to $1.374 billion over the past five years. The dividend has increased from $101 million to $462 million over the same time frame. Here, we see the negative effects of share dilution. If management want to keep growing the dividend and don't bring down the share count, they will have to pay double somewhat (due to the increasing payout multiplied by the increasing amount of shares outstanding)

Currently, though, the payout ratio comes in at a respectable 33%. Therefore, with respect to affordability, there does not seem to be an issue here at present.

On paper, the balance sheet is in a better position at present than over the past five years. Shareholder equity has climbed to $11.46 billion whereas the total amount of company liabilities has risen to $13.89 billion. What we would say, however, is that there has been a noted increase in the amount of goodwill and intangible assets at WestRock over the past 5 years. Both of these line items now make $8.7 billion of the company's assets which is 34% of the total asset take.

The interest coverage ratio also has been on the slide at WestRock as more and more interest has been eating up more of the firm's operating profit. This key metric is now hovering around the 4-mark and is well down from the 9 or so number we saw back in 2014. Again, this is an adverse trend which needs to be watched.

To sum up, WestRock is trading well under book value (0.8) and also has a really attractive sales multiple of 0.5. We believe that as long as sales keep increasing, we believe this stock should see significant gains. With respect to the dividend, we don't foresee high growth rates in the foreseeable future but the payout looks secure for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.