Alphabet, A Compelling Cash Machine

My thesis is simple. Alphabet (GOOGL) is cash rich and will get cash richer. As of 30 June 2019, total cash and cash equivalents was $121bn, well above $109bn as of 31 December 2018.
Source: Q2 2019 earnings release
Lets zoom out: Source: 2018 10-K, pg 24
Going back to 2014, the trend is clear. The cash balance is getting bigger and bigger, net of CAPEX (maintenance and growth), acquisitions, share repurchases, etc. Note, long-term debt has remained constant ~$4bn the past few years, essentially comprised of 3.625% Notes due May 19, 2021, 3.375% Notes due February 25, 2024 and 1.998% Notes due August 15, 2026.
My criteria: operating cash flow enough to cover all of the following
- returning capital to shareholders (buybacks and/or dividends)
- maintenance CAPEX (to maintain existing business segments--sustaining current revenues/profits)
- growth CAPEX (innovation, investing in and acquiring other businesses)
- balance sheet improvements - increasing the cash balance (total cash and short-term investments) and/or paying down debt, if any
The above model is a recipe for success. Essentially, it is a self-funded model whereby internally generated cash flow is enough to cover EVERYTHING. This applies to GOOGL by a wide margin.
Annual cash flow from operations on the rise
The graph below illustrates GOOGL's growing operating cash flow. In 2009 it was under $10bn, surpassed $15bn in 2012, surprised $25bn in 2015 and began approaching the $50bn mark in 2018.
Source: Seeking Alpha / SEC filings
As cash from operations has risen, GOOGL has also picked up the pace in growth CAPEX and R&D (as shown in the graph below):
Source: Seeking Alpha / SEC filings
Higher CAPEX will result in higher future cash from operations, unless all new initiatives fail which I think is highly unlikely. For example, the 2018 CAPEX figure ($25.1bn) was the highest on record, and this coincides with record cash flow from operations. One brings the other - the power of compounding.
Conclusion
GOOGL is a cash machine that is investing aggressively in the future. Assuming a static world i.e. GOOGL does not innovate (no R&D and growth CAPEX), does not acquire other companies, etc , it will simply accumulate cash on the balance sheet. This is always a pleasant headache. I was largely on the sidelines until now, with a small position established back in 2015 (which is up significantly). I am building my position at current levels. Strong buy.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.