Alphabet, A Compelling Cash Machine

Alphabet's share price has not move much since H2 2017. The market cap could be substantially above the trillion-dollar mark much sooner than many realize.

I follow a strict set of guidelines that have served me well. My thesis is not based on growth,simply Alphabet maintaining ~2/3 of the existing level of cash flow generation.

Over the next decade, assuming a static world, the accumulated cash balance could well exceed 50% of Alphabet's existing market cap.

Alphabet's valuation is compelling relative to its large cash balance (above $120bn) which is only set to increase due to future operating cash flow.

My thesis is simple. Alphabet (GOOGL) is cash rich and will get cash richer. As of 30 June 2019, total cash and cash equivalents was $121bn, well above $109bn as of 31 December 2018.

Source: Q2 2019 earnings release

Lets zoom out: Source: 2018 10-K, pg 24

Going back to 2014, the trend is clear. The cash balance is getting bigger and bigger, net of CAPEX (maintenance and growth), acquisitions, share repurchases, etc. Note, long-term debt has remained constant ~$4bn the past few years, essentially comprised of 3.625% Notes due May 19, 2021, 3.375% Notes due February 25, 2024 and 1.998% Notes due August 15, 2026.

My criteria: operating cash flow enough to cover all of the following

returning capital to shareholders (buybacks and/or dividends)

maintenance CAPEX (to maintain existing business segments--sustaining current revenues/profits)

growth CAPEX (innovation, investing in and acquiring other businesses)

balance sheet improvements - increasing the cash balance (total cash and short-term investments) and/or paying down debt, if any

The above model is a recipe for success. Essentially, it is a self-funded model whereby internally generated cash flow is enough to cover EVERYTHING. This applies to GOOGL by a wide margin.

Annual cash flow from operations on the rise

The graph below illustrates GOOGL's growing operating cash flow. In 2009 it was under $10bn, surpassed $15bn in 2012, surprised $25bn in 2015 and began approaching the $50bn mark in 2018.

Source: Seeking Alpha / SEC filings

As cash from operations has risen, GOOGL has also picked up the pace in growth CAPEX and R&D (as shown in the graph below):

Source: Seeking Alpha / SEC filings

Higher CAPEX will result in higher future cash from operations, unless all new initiatives fail which I think is highly unlikely. For example, the 2018 CAPEX figure ($25.1bn) was the highest on record, and this coincides with record cash flow from operations. One brings the other - the power of compounding.

Conclusion

GOOGL is a cash machine that is investing aggressively in the future. Assuming a static world i.e. GOOGL does not innovate (no R&D and growth CAPEX), does not acquire other companies, etc , it will simply accumulate cash on the balance sheet. This is always a pleasant headache. I was largely on the sidelines until now, with a small position established back in 2015 (which is up significantly). I am building my position at current levels. Strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.