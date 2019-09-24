Netflix: Wrong, Wrong, And Then Right

Investment Thesis

I had been pounding my fist on the table that Netflix (NFLX) was overvalued for so long that it felt like I was shouting in the wind.

The feedback from readers? Mostly along the lines of: 'if they had followed my advice, they would have missed out in 35% or 50% return over whatever time frame'.

Hindsight investing works terrifically well - until it doesn't. Here I'll expound why I continue to assert that Netflix is an investment to be avoided.

Don't Play The Quarterly Game

Shareholders obsess over Netflix's subscriber numbers. And how this figure is the key driver of the stock. And while that worked for a long period of time, at some point valuations start to play an increasing role. When? Difficult to say, and that's the problem.

There is no question that Netflix was a rapidly growing company. And what is even more surprising is that Q3 2019 looks to reignite its growth rate. Is this an outlier, or is high 20% to low 30% the new normal? I have absolutely no idea. But thankfully, I don't need to know for certain. I know enough to vaguely understand that Netflix, rhetoric aside, has no margin of safety.

Misleading Metrics?

In the past, I wrote an article named Misleading Metrics Win The Day (NFLX is down 20% since that article), where I highlighted how Netflix has stopped breaking down the number of U.S. subscribers versus international subscribers. Why would Netflix do that?

Because Netflix has largely saturated its U.S. market, and its biggest growth will come now from international markets. So, what? Surely, a subscriber is a subscriber?

Well, not quite so. To Netflix, an international subscriber is worth roughly a third of what a U.S. subscriber is worth!

Readers often exclaim that none of this matters, what fundamentally matters is Netflix's consolidated operating margin which is expected to hit 13% by year-end. On the one hand, this is true, that this is an accurate way to appraise Netflix.

The problem, though, is that once we get past what everyone knows as Netflix's cost capitalization maneuvering, the ultimate question is:

What is the actual lifespan of Netflix's library?

Are viewers still interested in Orange Is the New Black (Series 1)? House Of Cards (Series 1)? And will they still be interested in viewing these series in another 3 years? Because Netflix is capitalizing its library as if it lasts an average of ten years.

Hence, after concluding that operating margins might not be the best metric, shall we consider free cash flow? I hear from shareholders that free cash flow is irrelevant. Netflix does not trade on a free cash flow basis. I agree! It does not trade on a free cash flow basis, but the debt market does expect to get paid at some point with Netflix's free cash flow.

Investors Are Not The Correct Cohort

Investors proudly proclaim that they are more than happy to take out more than one streaming service and that there is space for more than one streaming service in households. Problem is that the rest of the world is not as well endowed as the typical shareholder.

Furthermore, I frequently hear that it's only a couple of years before Netflix starts to self-fund and throw off its first dividend. Again, the problem is that there are ugly facts getting in the way of that highly alluring narrative.

The pace that Netflix is taking on debt is far above its revenue rate growth. In other words, for every dollar of debt which Netflix is taking on, it is getting diminishing returns.

The Confidence Game

Thus far, I have attempted to argue squarely with facts. I have stayed away from discussing the potential the competition may have. I have not considered the impact that well-funded and revenue-hungry Disney+ (DIS), Apple TV Plus (AAPL), YouTube (GOOGL) (GOOG) may have on Netflix's revenue growth rate. Why? Firstly, because this is huge uncertainty.

Secondly, for as long as Netflix's share price continued to increase month after month, nobody was really looking under the hood and asking the tough questions, such as: does it matter that streaming wars are becoming a very crowded space? Are other companies' me-too services likely to have an impact on Netflix's prospects?

Moreover, answering these questions would not matter all that much, and add little to argument on what is evidently already an overvalued stock.

The multiple which investors are willing to assert to a company's future prospects are akin to a 'confidence' metric. While the stock continues to grow, investors are happy to pay ever-increasing multiples for Netflix.

But it reaches a point where investors start to think, here is a company which is valued at $115 billion market cap, and in the best-case scenario, in a few years' time might push out $1.5 to $2 billion of free cash flow.

Is it worthwhile actually paying more than 60x future-hypothetical free cash flow for an asset possibly growing at less than 30% year over year? Also, while it carries a substantial amount of debt?

The Bottom Line

Investing is never easy. And you can't invest in hindsight. However, without any magical hindsight 'power', there is enough tangible evidence to know that investors should watch Netflix but stay way clear of this stock.

