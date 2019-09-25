Boeing Knew Prolonged 737 MAX Grounding Could Happen

In a previous report, AeroAnalysis had a look at what the production rate of 42 aircraft per month means for Boeing (NYSE:BA). We concluded that there's no particular balance between the Boeing 737 Next Generation delivery payments and Boeing 737 MAX production costs that would allow Boeing to keep production at 42 aircraft per month. In our view, the main reason for Boeing to not reduce the rate even further is a combination of preventing a shock in the supply chain and keeping staffing levels constant with the eye on a return to service for the Boeing 737 MAX.

In this article, we have another look at the production rate to see whether the production rate of 42 aircraft per month can be connected, not to the Boeing 737 Next Generation delivery payments but to milestone payments for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Milestone payments

Source: Boeing

The general way in which payment for aircraft work is that the customer makes certain payments as the time to deliver the aircraft gets closer. Those advance payments start years before the aircraft is handed over to the customer, and the final advance payment, which is the final pre-delivery payment, happens some months prior to delivery. Typically for single aisle aircraft, at that time 30% of the list price or roughly 70% of the actual sales price already has been handed over to the jet maker, in this case Boeing.

That’s something very important to keep in mind when assessing Boeing’s current problems: Boeing is bleeding cash since they are building aircraft that aren’t delivered to customer at this time, so a chunk of the money (the delivery payment) doesn’t come Boeing’s way. However, it should also be noted that Boeing already has been paid a rather big part of the money to build the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing floating on pre-delivery payments

After careful analysis we found that Boeing already received nearly $30B in deposits and advance payments for Boeing 737 MAX that are to be built after the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. We assumed that customers also stopped making progress payments to Boeing once the aircraft was grounded. With $29B the jet maker could comfortably produce 700 aircraft or over a year at the production rate of 57 aircraft per month which Boeing intended to achieve in mid 2019 before the Boeing 737 MAX crisis started. I think that at least the slots for which the only payment processed is the payment at signing to lock the delivery slots should be backed out, which leaves almost $26.5B. Either way, the pre-delivery payments to Boeing are running in the billions of dollars. Important to note is that this is quite far away from wild guesses putting the sum of PDPs (pre-delivery payment) at $60B.

Source: Boeing Q2 report

All good it seems, but until delivery hasn’t occurred Boeing needs to record this payment as a liability for the simple reason that Boeing has yet to deliver the actual products but already is receiving cash for it. That partially explains why Boeing’s advances and progress payments stands at an astonishing $52.5B for all their projects. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that if the Boeing 737 MAX is not going to return to service or Boeing faces additional delays that allow customers to walk away from their contracts, the company will face an unprecedented cash crunch.

Matching the cash

Source: Yahoo News

Boeing can do a lot with the pre-delivery payments, they can and are paying employees and suppliers with that money and the company also needs to keep shareholders satisfied by paying dividends. Long story short: Boeing doesn’t have $29B lying around in an empty drawer to pay for production. In fact, the $26B they did receive should be used to produce >$60B worth of goods. That’s the kind of context placement that really puts a sobering perspective on things. I believe that in the same way Boeing received nearly a third of the catalog value for these Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, they will pay just a third of the cost of the goods while the initial payment that occurs at signing is used internally. That means Boeing would be left with $15.7B in cash instead of $29B or $26.5B after backing out the PDPs.

$15.7B would allow Boeing to keep on producing the Boeing 737 MAX using PDPs (pre-delivery payments) until somewhere in February 2020, while the rate reduction would buy another 2-3 months, until April) before all pre-delivery-payment cash would have been used for production. Interestingly, Boeing’s PDPs allow production at a reduced rate for one year. It shows the robustness of Boeing’s advance payment scheme, but to me it also shows the risk because if Boeing continues production they don’t have the money to pay back advances on the scale that could occur if customers start walking away from their orders in large quantities.

What also should be taken into account is the fact that Boeing added $1,016 million in cost in the first quarter associated to the production rate reduction for the MAX and another $1,748 million in the second quarter, which would mean that with the Boeing 737 MAX associated PDPs Boeing can produce the MAX until December. You could make a case for Boeing’s short-term credit line of $1.5B being added to the PDP pile which would give Boeing money to produce the MAX until March 2019 (one year after the Boeing 737 MAX was grounded). Back in March and April, we heard targeted return-to-service dates in June/July and this quickly shifted towards September/October. What we are seeing is that Boeing’s actions from April onward have positioned the company for a Q4 return rather than a Q3 return.

Conclusion

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the return-to-service objective and Boeing’s PDP schedule meet in Q4. Boeing reduced the production rate using the scenario we outlined above.

Still, Boeing ended the second quarter with $9.16B in cash, quite a big difference from $15.7B that I calculated. This can be partially explained by Boeing’s short-term credit line discussed earlier and the inventory increases. There is roughly $5.1B worth of undelivered MAX jets produced from April to June. This can be considered cash that has turned into a product. That would bring us to $8.7B and adding the differential of the increased production cost ($1.7B) and the credit-line ($1.5B) to that, which unsurprisingly stretches until the 30th of October 2019, we get to $9.4B while there like is some cash usage as there are 777X aircraft flowing through the system. It could of course be pure luck that we have a cash balance estimate of a company as complicated as Boeing differ by less than 3%, but to me it's indicative of the importance of the single aisle business to Boeing’s entire operations.

The fact that pre-delivery cash (running out somewhere in mid-December 2019), cash ($9.4B estimate versus $9.2B actual) and the short-term credit line deadline (30th of October 2019), and the scheduled return-to-service match shows that Boeing has put everything in work to achieve a Q4 return as early as April, at a time when some investors were still convinced that a mid-2019 return was likely. For Boeing there are various things coming together in late 2019, and that's unlikely to be a coincidence - it seems that the company has indeed been planning and aligning its business towards a Q4 re-entry for the MAX, but at this point, I do believe that while “the math shows Q4 2019” it might be late Q4 2019 or early 2020 before we see the MAX back in service and chances of having a simultaneous global lift seems to be out of question.

At the time I'm writing this report it is the 24th of September and we have yet to hear Boeing coming up with a progress update on the Boeing 737 MAX recertification. Boeing is taking its time and so are regulators. That’s a good thing, but as days pass, we might be at the point where the schedule is slipping and a schedule slip toward the end of the year could mean additional cost triggers at Boeing. What should be noted is the importance of the Boeing 737 MAX payments to Boeing’s cash pile, but also the fact that some numbers running close to $50B and in some cases even $100B for PDPs alone that I received in my inbox and were presented by some as fact in comment sections are unlikely to be anywhere near accurate.

One thing that should be noted is that having models quite closely trace actual reported figures means that you might the good track with the modeling, which is the case for our inventory estimates, grounding cost estimates and current cash estimate (which we will discuss separately for those who like the math side of things), but it does not mean that at the point the models converge or one model points out a certain date that also happens to match Boeing's that this is the day on which the MAX will return to the skies. Currently Boeing is using estimates and any date they give is also nothing more than that - an estimate. Where the value in my work lies (in my view) is the fact that by developing tools and models we can get a slight idea of what Boeing is dealing with without having to fully rely on any date they tell us. That allows me and my readers to make investment decisions they feel comfortable with, much in the same that by developing a model for the Boeing 787 deferred production balance model we were able to comfortable invest in Boeing and saw share prices rise from $100 to $450... share prices are down now, but because of the calculation models I had a low cost basis for my Boeing shares and with the current MAX calculation models I still do feel comfortable holding my shares even in the case of additional delays while I fully recognize that the probability of additional delays in the absence of a submitted fix and lack of consensus among regulators are increasing the chances of additional delays and costs.

