Avnet To Acquire Witekio For IoT Developer Tools

With the deal, Avnet continues to build out its IoT developer toolset as the industry produces promising growth potential.

Witekio is a 120-person company focused on embedded software tools for Internet of Things [IoT] development.

Avnet has agreed to acquire Witekio for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Avnet (AVT) announced it has agreed to acquire Witekio for an undisclosed amount.

Witekio, previously known as Adeneo Embedded, operates as an Internet-of-Things [IoT] software and embedded systems company.

AVT continues to acquire the technology pieces it needs to build out its end-to-end IoT capabilities, but it may be a slow build as AVT positions itself as a provider of the ‘picks and shovels’ for the growing IoT developer tools market.

Target Company

Lyon, France-based Witekio was founded in 2001 and specializes in IoT software and embedded systems with more than 120 employees located in France, the US and the UK, as well as Germany.

Management is headed by CEO Sebastien Chaillot, who has been with the firm since 2016 and has previously co-founded ‘Les Raffineurs’ and ‘AKERZ’.

Company partners or major customers include:

Setmap Systems

Notilo Plus

Masabi

Market

According to a market research report by Zion Market Research, the global IoT devices market was valued at $31.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $158.1 billion by 2024.

This represents a very strong forecasted CAGR of 23% between 2017 and 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rise in wireless networking technologies as well an increasing adoption of cloud and IoT platforms globally.

Major vendors that provide IoT products and services include:

Amazon (AMZN)

Ecobee

Google (GOOG)

Honeywell (HON)

LG Electronics (KRX:066570)

Motorola Mobility (HKG:0992)

Pebble

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Avnet didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 29, 2019, AVT had $546.1 million in cash and equivalents and $4.4 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $1.4 billion.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 29, 2019, was $412 million.

In the past 12 months, AVT’s stock price has dropped 6.0% vs. the U.S. Electronic industry’s fall of 2.1% and the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 0.9%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive for ten of the last twelve quarters, as shown below:

Commentary

AVT is acquiring Witekio to bolster its growing IoT capabilities with Witekio’s embedded software technologies.

As Pete Bartolotta, president of Business Transformation at Avnet stated in the deal announcement,

The combination of Witekio’s embedded software and design expertise with Avnet’s already robust technology ecosystem further strengthens our overall solutions strategy, which is unparalleled in the market today. With Witekio’s expertise, we can more rapidly deliver a complete hardware, software, cloud and middleware solution that delivers insights based on the customer’s specific business case.

Essentially, Avnet is combining Witekio’s embedded software capabilities with its previous acquisition of Softweb Solutions to help companies develop end-to-end IoT services more quickly and easily.

So, functionally, the deal is about reducing complexity for developers of IoT systems. Witekio also has a distributed team of 120 in the U.S. and EU, proving Avnet with a large footprint for its platform development plans.

With these acquisition deals, AVT appears to be speeding up its go-to-market efforts to provide IoT developer tools.

With a global IoT market forecast to grow at a significant CAGR in the medium term, these acquisitions will position AVT to take advantage of potential opportunities in the ‘picks and shovels’ part of the IoT market.

They aren’t sexy acquisitions and AVT’s stock hasn’t performed well over the past year, but I suspect the firm is setting itself up for a higher growth trajectory over the next 24 months.

