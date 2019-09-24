Alibaba Shows A Promising Trend In Local Consumer Services

The revenue share from this segment should reach double-digit by end of 2020 which makes it very important for future EPS growth of Alibaba.

Alibaba could continue to invest heavily in Ele.me due to the value of its high-frequency transactions on Alipay and overall ecosystem.

Ele.me will be one of the main growth drivers for the company in the next few quarters.

Alibaba (BABA) is making a big bet on food-delivery operations by investing heavily in logistics and subsidies. In the latest quarterly report, Alibaba showed 137% year-on-year revenue growth in Local Consumer Services segment. This segment consists of fees and commissions from Ele.me, its food-delivery platform. The quarterly revenue stood at RMB 6.1 billion or $900 million.

At the same time, Ele.me’s main competitor Meiutan has reported its first profitable quarter. Meituan had a quarterly profit of 875 million yuan ($123 million) on revenue of 22 billion yuan. This is a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter when it reported 7 billion yuan of losses. Meituan is now the third most valued tech-based company in China after Alibaba and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Ele.me has high-frequency transactions which help in increasing the usage of Alipay and provides a halo effect for other services provided by Alibaba. We should see heavier investments in this segment over the next few quarters which will increase its revenue share within the company. Although Meituan has a market leadership position, Alibaba can show rapid improvement in its market share through better delivery network and higher subsidies.

Importance of Ele.me

The food-delivery business is the fastest growing business segments of Alibaba. At a year-on-year growth rate of 137%, the Local Consumer Services business had a higher growth rate than Alibaba cloud and more than three times the companywide revenue growth rate.

The revenue share of this segment is now 5%, up from 3% in the year-ago quarter. The annualized revenue rate of this segment is close to $4 billion. At the current growth rate, we could see the revenue share of this segment reach 10% by the end of 2020. This will increase the importance of this segment for the top line as well as the bottom-line growth.

Silver lining for profitability

This segment requires massive investments in delivery network, advertising, and subsidies. The negative impact of Ele.me on Alibaba’s profitability has been mentioned a number of times by the management. However, there is a silver lining in terms of margins. The recent quarterly report of Ele.Me’s competitor Meituan has been quite promising. Meituan has shown a quarterly profit for the first time. The YoY revenue growth of Meituan was over 50%. This has increased the viability of the delivery-based business model.

Meituan is valued at close to $60 billion which is higher than Baidu (BIDU) and JD (JD). The stock has shown a 75% year-to-date growth. Meituan’s ability to show profits and to gain a high market value is a big positive for Ele.me which can also deliver similar results as it scales up the delivery network.

There are other advantages for a strong food-delivery business. Meituan’s advertising business has continued to grow rapidly. This segment has much higher profits compared to delivery services. This is similar to Amazon’s strategy where it has built a high margin advertising business by using the e-commerce business which has very low margins.

Alibaba has not shown an interest in the listing of Ele.me because of the ability to integrate food-delivery services within its ecosystem. However, a bullish sentiment towards Meituan should also be beneficial for the stand-alone valuation of Ele.me.

Tough road ahead

The competition between Ele.me and Meituan is still very intense. Meituan’s revenue of 22 billion yuan was over three times that of Ele.me. Research firm TrustData has estimated that Meituan has a market share of 65% while Ele.me holds 27% market share.

Meituan’s management also mentioned that the total delivery made by the company and Ele.me constitute only 2% of all meals consumed in China. This shows the potential for future growth. While Ele.me is behind Meituan in terms of market share, we can see this change rapidly if Alibaba decides to ramp up its investments in this sector and increase the pricing war with Meituan.

Impact on Valuation

Alibaba has been able to show massive growth rate despite a slowdown in the Chinese economy and the ongoing trade war between US and China. The company is looking to build new growth segments by using its substantial profits from core commerce business. Alibaba’s cloud business has shown a growth rate of 66% in the latest quarter. Similarly, Ele.me can be a big growth driver in the next few quarters as the company scales up its delivery network.

Fiig: Ele.me and Alibaba Cloud are mentioned as the main drivers of revenue growth. Source: Alibaba filings

The stand-alone valuation of Ele.me can increase substantially as the company continues to show good year-on-year growth rate. Ele.me has a high-frequency model where customers have to enter the platform for every meal. This improves customer engagement significantly. Most of the payments are done through Alipay which will also benefit from higher transactions. Hence, Ele.me can be a good growth driver and also help to improve Alibaba’s ecosystem.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba’s Ele.me has reported the highest growth among all the business segments of the company. Recent profitability of Meituan also shows a path to better margins for Ele.me. Increase in the revenue share of Ele.me should increase the bullish sentiment towards Alibaba stock.

Higher investments in Ele.me also helps the overall ecosystem of Alibaba and improves the traction of other services provided by the company. The future growth trend and market share of Ele.me will have a decisive influence on the growth potential of Alibaba and the future returns on Alibaba stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.