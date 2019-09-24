Screaming Bullish On Europe

As investors struggle for positive yield in a world of rising negative debt, it seems "distressed" assets are appealing. Why not "distressed" regions, like the eurozone, to start attracting capital?

The successive fall in German industrial production for nine straight months is a warning that all is not well with the global economy.

At a time when Mario Draghi prepares to testify about the economic and monetary policy before the European Parliament in Brussels, Germany's preliminary manufacturing PMI came out at 123-month low.

People stop buying things and that is how you turn a slowdown into a recession. - Janet Yellen

Moreover, manufacturers and service providers reported a notable decrease in new export orders. And, the PMI Composite fell to 49.1, an 83-month low. It's not only Germany but data for the eurozone also looks similar. Weakness ahead. ECB was right to act.

It is hardly a surprise, though. As I warned in a recent Lead-Lag Report, the successive fall in German industrial production for nine straight months is a warning that all is not well with the global economy.

According to Markit, the "manufacturing numbers are simply awful." The spillover to services is most worrying, as the new business component dropped for the first time in four-and-a-half years.

If that's not enough, South Korea released the worse trade data since 2009 - usually a bellwether for S&P 500 and EPS.

But again, this is not something new. It only comes to confirm the weakness signs the ECB talked about. However, for all the doom and gloom, the DAX is up 17% YTD, with only about 35% being manufacturing sensitive.

The pan-European STOXX 600 tells a different story too. It builds energy against a horizontal base, looking more and more like an ascending triangle.

This one didn't break higher as the U.S. stocks did, decoupling without any particular reason. After all, for the entire period the U.S. stocks outperformed, the eurozone economy did recover if only we look at unemployment before and after the 2008 financial crisis.

As investors struggle for positive yield in a world of rising negative debt, it seems "distressed" assets are appealing. Why not "distressed" regions, like the eurozone, to start attracting capital at a time when everyone's screaming recession?

If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one screams bullish.

