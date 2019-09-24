Argan Shouldn't Have Much More Downside

What we try to do as much as possible in our trading and investing endeavors is trade in alignment with the long-term trend. As we can see from the long-term multi-year chart of Argan, Inc. (AGX) below, shares have enjoyed a robust rally since their lows in late 2005. What is really noticeable is how oversold shares look at present. We can see this from the MACD indicator as well as the RSI indicator. Both have rarely been this oversold over the past decade.

What we look for in long-term trends is the pattern of higher lows and higher highs. As we can see above, the 100-month long-term moving average provided support to shares between 2010 and 2012. If one wanted to trade the long-term trend, one could simply buy around here and wait for the RSI indicator to become overbought once more on the monthly chart.

We though normally trade the intermediate term which is why we zone in on the weekly and daily charts. On the weekly chart, we can clearly see that we are also in an uptrend. Price has been making higher lows and higher highs since mid-2018 and the intermediate technicals remain pretty oversold at present. Suffice it to say, barring some type of binary event, we do not see price dropping below the $37 level for a sustained period of time. Therefore, the risk to reward trade here looks pretty compelling.

When we go to the daily chart, we can see that we have a possible inverse head and shoulders pattern currently playing out. The rally out of the head was particularly encouraging in that it went all the way to the 200-day moving average. For this pattern to play out, we would be looking for some type of bottom here soon enough in order to confirm the right shoulder.

In situations like these when stocks are trading at multi-year lows, it is vital that the dividend remains sustainable. A dividend cut (depending on the company) can unsettle the share price for weeks if not months on end. At present, Argan pays out a 2.57% dividend yield. There is no free cash flow to speak of at present to support the dividend, but look at what is coming down the track with respect to top and bottom line growth.

In 2021, earnings are expected to rebound aggressively and hit $4.49 per share. Furthermore, top-line sales are expected to come in at $817 million which would be a gain of almost 200% over what is to come this year.

Therefore, one cannot say that Argan's dividend is not viable. If the company had wished, for example, it could have merely taken on some debt to report positive cash flows, but instead has decided to remain ultra-conservative. In fact, there is no debt to really speak of on the balance sheet as the total amount of liabilities in the firm's most recent quarter came in at $60 million. The equity on the balance sheet at present comes in at $360 million of which total cash makes up $234 million. Suffice it to say, we are dealing with a company which has a very strong balance sheet here. This obviously gives the company options going forward.

As one then would imagine, interest expense makes up very little of the firm's operating profit. Therefore, with respect to the dividend, we do not see the present $1 annual payout at risk. When a firm has an ultra-conservative balance sheet, if indeed earnings did continue to contract longer than expected, Argan would be able to leverage its balance sheet somewhat, so net profit would not be affected that much. There should continue to be ample net profit there after 2021 to keep on growing the business irrespective of the dividend payment. We will make a decision on this play soon enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.