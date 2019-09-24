Noble Energy: Prepare For The Forward Growth Of This Independent

On Thursday, September 5, 2015, independent exploration & production company Noble Energy (NBL) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. As is usually the case with presentations such as this, the company devoted a great deal of time to making an investment case in itself as well as discussing its own financial situation. In what may be a disappointing situation, the company did not discuss any of the conditions in the broader industry in which it operates. This discussion could be especially important considering the weakness that we have seen in the natural gas industry this summer. Fortunately though, despite producing large quantities of natural gas, Noble Energy is more insulated from this than some other exploration & production companies like Range Resources (RRC). Overall, Noble Energy is one of the more interesting independents and it could have some significant growth potential ahead of it.

Noble Energy is one of the more interesting independents because of its globally diverse portfolio. The company has operations in various North American shale plays, West Africa, and the Eastern Mediterranean. As we can see, some of these areas are quite resource-rich:

Source: Noble Energy

I must admit that I was very surprised that Noble Energy made no mention of its sizable reserve base in this presentation. As we can see above, the company has reserves of more than 35 trillion cubic feet equivalent in the Eastern Mediterranean alone, much of which is due to the massive Leviathan field. The company also has sizable reserves in both West Africa and its shale plays. this is something that should appeal to investors as these reserves should allow the company to either maintain its current production or even grow it over an extended period without needing to discover any new sources of resources.

Noble Energy is not resting on its laurels however and is in fact exploring for new sources of resources at sites all over the world. Indeed, in 2020 alone the company is planning to drill exploratory wells in Columbia, Newfoundland, and around a few of the areas in which it is actively producing:

Source: Noble Energy

As should be expected, there is no guarantee that any of these exploration wells will actually result in resources being discovered. However, given the close proximity of other resource-rich fields and the fact that the company has already analyzed the preliminary data, there is reason to believe that at least some resources will be discovered at the exploration sites. If that is the case then the development of these newly discovered fields could prove to be an engine of growth for the company throughout the second half of the next decade.

The company does have some more near-term growth opportunities as well. One of the most significant of these is the Leviathan field in the Eastern Mediterranean. As I have discussed in various past articles, Leviathan is one of the largest natural gas fields in the world, boasting estimated reserves of approximately 16 trillion cubic feet. Noble and its partners Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF) and Ratio Oil Exploration have been working to bring this field to production over a good portion of the past decade and expect to begin extracting gas from it around the end of this year. If all goes according to plan, the field will be producing an average of 800 million cubic feet per day over the course of next year and increase Noble Energy's free cash flow by about $1 billion over 2019 levels. This is, to put it mildly, the kind of growth that should get the attention of any energy investor.

Source: Noble Energy

In past articles on Noble Energy, I discussed how the company should be able to deliver production growth through the development of its row drilling program at Mustang. We have actually seen that play out as the company's production in the area has gone from essentially nothing to 55,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day on average in only a single year:

Source: Noble Energy

The company has not yet finished its drilling program in the basin. In fact, it plans to drill approximately 15 new wells in the third quarter of 2019. While the company did not divulge any further plans for this area beyond this in its presentation, we can clearly see that it should be able to increase its production somewhat beyond what it has already done.

Noble Energy is using the experience that it gained through its row drilling program at Mustang to develop its reserves in the Delaware basin of West Texas. This has allowed it to grow its net production in the region over the past year although this growth has admittedly not been as dramatic as what we saw in Mustang:

Source: Noble Energy

The company also will be conducting further drilling in this region going forward, with fifteen new wells scheduled to come online during the third quarter of 2019. This is just over half of the 25 wells that came online during the second quarter. It may thus be logical to assume that the production increase from this will therefore be less than the jump that we saw from the first to the second quarter but this may not necessarily be the case since not all wells produce the same amount of resources. Regardless, we should see the company's production climb over the second half of the year as it conducts its production ramp-up.

Noble Energy also has a fairly sizable operation in the Eagle Ford shale. Unlike the shale drilling operations of many independents though, Noble's actually produces positive cash flow. Unfortunately though, one of the biggest problems that the company has been having in this area is declining production. This is a problem that is not uncommon to shale operations as the high decline rates require companies to drill constantly just to maintain their production. This is also the reason why so few shale drilling firms are free cash flow positive. Noble managed to reverse this problem in the second quarter however, as the company brought sixteen PUCs online during the period (twelve of which were in June):

Source: Noble Energy

The company expects to be able to continue this recent push and deliver meaningful production growth in the third quarter. The question is whether or not Noble Energy will be able to continue to generate positive cash flow from its acreage while embarking on this growth program. The firm's management seems to think that this is possible as they are predicting positive cash flow from the Eagle Ford operation in 2019. Please note though that this is for all of 2019 so we might actually see weaker numbers in the second half of the year as the company does this production growth program.

Overall, it looks as though Noble Energy will be continuing with its growth story over the remainder of this year. This is certainly something that is nice to see and it endears the company to potential investors. The company is also one of the few independents that operates in multiple regions of the world, which can be particularly important for natural gas producers since natural gas prices tend to vary from region to region. There are certainly some reasons to like the company from an investment perspective and as such it may be a way to play the growing international demand for both crude oil and natural gas.

