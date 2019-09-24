Why Some Stocks Aren't As 'Cheap' As They Seem

Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in this video that most of the time, you’re probably getting crummy advice from a myopic Old Wall pundit with bad math.

A seemingly “cheap stock” that is highly-dependent on an improving U.S. economy to meet Wall Street’s growth expectations could miss if the economy stumbles.

What really makes a stock “cheap?”

Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video above that most of the time, you’re probably getting crummy advice from a myopic Old Wall pundit whose math is missing the forest for the trees.

A seemingly “cheap stock” that is highly-dependent on an improving U.S. economy to meet Wall Street’s growth expectations could miss if the economy stumbles. As the company’s growth prospects deteriorate, so too do Wall Street’s earnings expectations.

McCullough uses FedEx (FDX) to explain why its shares could still get “cheaper.”

Watch the full video for this important lesson.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.