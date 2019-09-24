Novartis Continues To Make Significant Strides Toward Boosting Sales Of Cosentyx

Novartis (NVS) announced that it had achieved positive results in its phase III study treating patients with axial spondyloarthritis using its drug Cosentyx. Based on this study meeting the primary endpoint, the company will be able to file a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for marketing approval in the United States for this specific indication. An application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Cosentyx in this indication had already been submitted long ago. If ultimately approved, that would put 4 approved indications for Cosentyx. That would greatly increase sales of the drug.

Positive Phase 3 Study Brings About New Territory To Go After

Novartis had announced that the primary endpoint for the phase III prevent study had been met. This late-stage study enrolled a total of 555 patients with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). The study design is an extensive one. However, I believe that's what makes the results that much more appealing. My logic behind this is that patients enrolled into this study were severe in disease. On top of that, there were two other stipulations. One is that patients were allowed to have been treated with one prior TNF inhibitor before entering the study. The second one being that patients took at least two different types of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs prior to entering. The study was comparing treatment with 150 mg of Cosentyx versus placebo. The primary endpoint was ASAS40 at week 16 and it was met with statistical significance. In that, treatment with Cosentyx resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in disease activity compared to placebo. What you must understand is that ASAS40 is a tool that measures response to treatment. Why is this important? Basically, the nr-axSpA patients who achieve an ASAS40 response in a study see significant improvements in a couple of measures. These measures include important life-changing improvements such as: Improvement in function, work production, and improved health in terms of quality of life. Detailed results will be released at an upcoming medical meeting. However, the more important aspect is that this could become the 4th approval for Cosentyx. I believe that sales of Cosentyx will increase upon this additional indication. Not like this indication was desperately needed though. That's because the drug continues to deliver for Novartis in multiple regions across the globe, especially in the United States. Sales of Cosentyx reached $858 million in Q2 of 2019. A large majority of sales for it came about from the United States. In the U.S., Novartis generated $534 million in sales, which was a year over year growth of 31%.

Conclusion

It is good news that Novartis will be able to file an NDA for Cosentyx in treating patients with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. This would become a meaningful option for these patients as it would allow them to respond to treatment earlier than anticipated. It is also always good for patients to have more than one option available to them. That's because some other options may either be harmful in terms of side effects or the patient may not respond to treatment. The biggest risk is that even though the phase 3 study was successful, it will still have to eventually go up for FDA review. There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug and that remains a risk. However, based on the impressive data, I believe it has a good chance of being approved. Regardless of FDA approval for Cosentyx for nr-axSpA, sales for the drug continue to climb. As I highlighted above, global sales reached $858 million in Q2 of 2019 and then in the United States alone grew by 31% to $534 million. This additional indication could possibly be highly beneficial to overall sales for Cosentyx.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.