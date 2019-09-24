Apple: The iPhone 11 Demand Picture Is Distorted

This effect also will influence what Apple will report during Q4 FY2019, Q1 FY2020 and Q2 FY2020.

However, there's an obvious effect that might be inflating the apparent demand.

The iPhone 11 in Apple's website

In the last few days since Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 11 range (iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max) was made available (Sept. 20), there have been news that initial demand seems to surpass the demand seen for the 2018 iPhone range (XR, XS, XS Max).

However, I think there might be a very obvious effect that’s distorting how demand is being read. Notably, some analysts based themselves on the queues being seen at stores upon physical availability of the new iPhones. There is a very obvious problem with this, because of the following:

In 2018, the September launch took place on Sept. 21 (one day later) but it only included the more expensive models. It only included the iPhone XS and XS Max. The least expensive model, the iPhone XR, was only made physically available on Oct. 26.

In 2019, the September launch took place on Sept. 20. Most importantly, all the iPhone models (11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max) were made available on that date .

. And finally, the iPhone that was not launched in Sept. 21, 2018, the iPhone XR, also came to dominate iPhone sales (because of being the cheaper model).

In short, when directly comparing 2019 iPhone demand to 2018 iPhone demand based on queue sizes, a huge mistake is made. The 2018 base does not include the most popular model (the iPhone XR), while the 2019 demand includes the iPhone 11. To add a bit of insult to injury, the iPhone 11 is also $50 cheaper than the corresponding 2018 iPhone XR.

Effects

This obvious problem won’t just generate misleading cues as to actual demand for the new iPhone models. It also will distort Q4 FY2019 revenues and earnings. The reason is obvious, the most popular model (the iPhone 11) will add a significant contribution to that quarter’s numbers, while Q4 FY2018 saw no such contribution from the iPhone XR.

This means that although the demand read on the current iPhone generation might be overly optimistic, the (revenue and earnings) numbers Apple will report will actually be favored by this effect.

It’s thus possible that actual iPhone demand is stagnant or even declining, and yet for Apple to still post good financial numbers (including for the iPhone lineup) when reports Q4 FY2019 earnings.

This effect is tremendously large, because the iPhone XR was estimated to represent nearly half of all recent iPhone sales.

Conclusion

Most recent reports seem to indicate the iPhone lineup is seeing good demand. However, there’s reason to believe a timing difference in the iPhone 11 launch vs. the iPhone XR launch back in 2018 might be responsible for a large apparent increase in iPhone demand.

Still, this timing difference will greatly favor Apple’s Q4 FY2019 revenues and earnings, at the expense of Apple’s Q1 FY2020 revenues and earnings.

Taking it all into account, this timing difference seems to point toward Apple:

Beating Q4 FY2019 expectations on revenues and earnings (the current consensus points towards a 0.2% year-on-year decline in revenues).

But also guiding down Q1 FY2020 expectations on revenues and earnings. This, however, is not certain, because even then the XR launched one month into the quarter. Hence, it's possible that the negative payback falls on Q2 FY2020.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 31% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.