J.B. Hunt Is Overpriced

That said, it's possible for a great company to be a terrible investment if the investor overpays. I think people who buy at these levels are overpaying.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) are down about 5%. I thought I’d look in on the company to see if now is a good time to buy. For those who can stand neither my writing, nor the suspense, I’ll jump to the point. This is a decent company, but the stock is overvalued at these levels. I often suggest that investors at least sell put options on slightly overpriced names, but in this case, I’ve found the premiums inadequate. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the company’s financial history and by looking at the stock itself.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt is one of North America’s largest transportation logistics companies, operating in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company utilizes a multi-modal approach (from Class 1 intermodal) to direct-to-door service. The company can be divided into four components: intermodal, dedicated, integrated, and truckload. The background and recent performance of the four key segments are expressed well in the following slides from the most recent earnings call deck.

Source: Investor presentation, July 2019

Source: Investor presentation, July 2019

Source: Investor presentation, July 2019

Source: Investor presentation, July 2019

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial statements reveals that J.B. Hunt has grown nicely over the past five years, with revenue and net income up at a CAGR of 6.9%, and 5.5%, respectively.

It’s also obvious that management seems to be quite shareholder-friendly, given that they’ve returned just over $1.7 billion to shareholders since 2014 alone ($1.15 billion in stock buybacks, the balance in dividends). In fact, on the back of ever-increasing dividend payments and reduced share count, dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of ~3.7% over the past five years. Further, given the relatively low payout ratio (22%), I don’t think there’s any risk of a dividend cut anytime soon.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, the level of indebtedness has grown dramatically here over the past six months. According to pp. 18 of J.B. Hunt’s latest 10-K, net interest expense for 2018 increased 40.8% compared to 2017 because of a combination of higher debt levels and higher effective rates on that debt. I like the fact that the company has bought back so much stock and has raised dividends, but I think it would be prudent to pay down some of this debt at the earliest possible instance.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve said it many, many times before, and I’ll say it many, many times in future. Investing well is about more than simply finding a company that generates decent cash flows and buying that company. We access those company cash flows via stock that trades in the public markets, and those stock move according to rules that have very little if anything to do with the underlying business. For instance, if Jerome Powell sneezes, the stock may move up or down significantly. Given that future returns are largely a function of the price you pay for a stock, we need to spend some time thinking about it as a thing distinct from the business.

When I judge whether a stock is a good investment or not, I want to determine whether the market is excessively optimistic or pessimistic about its future prospects. I generally want to avoid buying if the market paints too rosy a picture of the future for the company. One of the ways I judge the optimism embedded in the current share price is the standard PE multiple, and on that basis, it’s fairly plain that the market is pretty optimistic about the shares, per the chart below.

Source: Gurufocus

I also determine how optimistic the market is at the moment by employing the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula (and some grade 10 algebra) to isolate the ‘g’ (growth) variable to enumerate what the market assumes about future growth. At the moment, according to this methodology, the market expects perpetual growth rate of ~6.3% from this company. This is a massively optimistic forecast in my estimation.

Conclusion

I think J.B. Hunt is a fine company that is itself an excellent business that is a great “play” on the growth of the North American economy. In addition, I think the business has a reasonably deep moat. The problem is that the stock itself is excessively priced in my view. I think it’s axiomatic that a great business can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for it. I think this is a moderately good business, but the shares are excessively priced at the moment. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but sooner or later, they will meet. I think investors would be wise to avoid J.B. Hunt until price falls to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.