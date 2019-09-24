Shake Shack: Investors Are Missing The Big Picture

Image credit

To say that Shake Shack (SHAK) has been on a tear is an understatement. The stock has tripled in the past two years and has more than doubled just in 2019, as it has rallied from just over $40 to more than $100. This sort of run is typically reserved for something other than a restaurant stock, but Shake Shack has broken the mold. Investors are stoked about the company's menu innovation and growth plans, but at today's valuation, there is simply no way to justify buying the stock. Despite all the positive headlines and the strategy that is obviously working, Shake Shack is already expensive on 2023 earnings, never mind the year we're actually in.

Torrid growth continues

Obviously, Shake Shack has been a tremendous growth story in the past several years. It continues to open lots of new units, and comparable sales growth has been steady, if unspectacular. This is what investors are buying at today's valuation; the hope that growth will somehow exceed what we see below, which I find to be slightly imprudent.

Source: Investor presentation

Shake Shack has posted 34% average annual revenue growth since 2015, which is staggering to say the least. Total sales, including licensed stores, have risen at a rate of 32% annually in that period, but I think investors are missing some very important points when it comes to evaluating Shake Shack's growth in recent years.

And here come the issues

The store count is up 35% annually since 2015, which is in excess of both total revenue and system-wide sales. In other words, all of the company's revenue growth, and then some, can be explained through new units. That means that, presumably, when the store count is done expanding, Shake Shack could easily find itself unable to move the needle on revenue meaningfully.

Indeed, that is supported by guidance provided during the Q2 report wherein management said it expects 2% comparable sales growth this year. That's technically a revision higher from prior guidance, but it is hardly setting the world on fire. I think investors are enamored with a chain that is opening new units rapidly but not much else.

To be fair, Shake Shack posts world-beating average unit volumes, or AUV, which consistently top $4 million annually. That's an astounding revenue number for a fast food location, as most are much closer to $1 million, with better operators knocking on the door to $2 million. Shake Shack sells a lot of food through each of its units and that's terrific, but it isn't resulting in profit growth like you may expect.

Source: Investor presentation

This table shows us the company's severe margin deterioration from the past year alone, with operating margins at the unit level declining from 27.2% to 24.4%. To be fair, 24.4% is also a tremendously high number, but it cannot be ignored that it is much worse than it was last year at this time. Shake Shack is seeing a lot of success from its Chick'n Bites, but that platform is much worse for margins than its burgers and desserts. The cost of chicken has been a struggle for many chains, but now that Shake Shack has moved into chicken in a big way, investors should expect upward pressure on food costs, as we've seen in recent quarters. This has the potential to significantly reset margins lower for the long term and not just a hiccup.

A valuation that is untenable

Given the margin pressure from chicken as well as what I'd propose is a revenue growth trajectory that is entirely dependent upon new stores, the current valuation is absolutely insane. This chart from Seeking Alpha on analyst earnings estimates really sums up the valuation quite succinctly.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This year's EPS estimate is actually lower than last year's, if only slightly. However, at a consensus of just $0.65, shares trade today at 158 times this year's earnings. That makes Shake Shack one of the most expensive stocks in the entire market, and I just don't get it given the issues I raised above.

Even if we look at 2023 earnings, which is a very long time from now, the stock is trading for 65 times earnings that won't occur until four years from now. I could go on, but the point is that this stock has an otherworldly valuation as though it is the next big pharmaceutical winner or something.

But wait, say you, the bullish Shake Shack shareholder, we shouldn't be valuing this stock on EPS. That's fine, but any way you slice it, this stock is way too expensive.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is trading at an enterprise valuation to earnings before interest of 104. Shake Shack has always been expensive on this measure as well, which surprises no one, but even this valuation has more than doubled in this year alone. This is a true measure of pure operating performance and total valuation, and it, too, is completely absurd.

Given all of this, the bottom line is that if you've owned Shake Shack this year, you should pat yourself on the back for catching one of the most impressive rallies in the market thus far in 2019. However, closely following that, the second thing you should do is unload your shares and wait for a pullback to repurchase or find something else that isn't trading for a stratospheric multiple.

There is no way Shake Shack can grow into its current multiple with shrinking margins and also-ran comparable sales, both of which are supported by hard numbers and facts. Yes, Shake Shack has a lot of runway to continue to grow its store count, but at this valuation, that is nowhere near good enough. Shake Shack is a sell, and given how expensive it is, it is worth a look at shorting for the more enterprising among you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SHAK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.