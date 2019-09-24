Recession Alarmists Add Fuel To The Bullish Case

Scarcely a day goes by without one or more news stories in the mainstream financial media focused on the likelihood of a recession. As we near the traditionally scary month of October, moreover, the alarmist tone of these articles is increasing. In this report, we'll examine some of the latest arguments conjured up by the recession mongers. I'll explain why these arguments aren't supported by the leading indicators. I'll also show that this widespread, but misguided, alarmism will only push equity prices higher this fall.

The period from roughly late September through October is considered by many participants to be a potentially dangerous time for financial markets. Stocks, in particular, often experience their biggest annual declines in the September-October time frame. So, it should come as no surprise that the advent of the fall season has already witnessed a fair share of news stories suggesting that either a stock market decline or an economic recession is imminent.

Consider the featured opinion piece by market strategist Sven Henrich on the MarketWatch news home page for Sept. 23. The headline evoked the scary environment of credit crash and Great Recession and was headlined, "Stock Market's eerie parallels to September 2007 should raise recession fears." The article drew attention to the slowdown in U.S. GDP growth, the recent yield curve inversion, and the August "correction" in the stock market. Collectively, these events also served as preliminary warnings to the 2008 credit crash and recession, according to the article.

The implication of the above-mentioned warning signs is that prudent investors should take note and proceed with caution. Henrich cautioned that although parallels to late 2007 "are running through the markets now," that doesn't necessarily imply that the market and the economy are headed for the same fate. "But," he said, "the ingredients are there and all that's needed is a trigger."

Are the alarmists correct to worry about an economic recession and bear market in equities this fall? The collective evidence points to this being a premature conclusion. To the contrary, a case can be made that the increasing recession focus on the "weak" global economy by the news media will actually help forestall a serious downturn. The very fact that so much ink is being expended on the problems surrounding the vulnerable U.S. economy and global trade outlook will make it easy for equity investors to price in these risks. A fear-laden market environment is also increasing the odds of a short-covering event later this fall as well as attracting contrarian investors interested in buying the stocks which were unloaded during the August mini-panic decline.

Let's look at some of the evidence which confirms that stocks aren't nearly as vulnerable to another round of selling pressure heading into October. If there was one specific indication of equity market weakness prior to August's decline, it was in the extremely large number of NYSE- and Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week lows this summer. In the days and weeks prior to the August sell-off, the number of NYSE stocks making new lows was in the triple digits.

Source: StockCharts

Most of this summer's weakness was concentrated in the energy and pharmaceutical sectors, with some residual liquidation taking place in certain areas of transportation and consumer discretionary stocks. The important thing to note is that with the new 52-week lows well above 40 on most days in July, investors were right to be nervous heading into August. The histogram shown below illustrates the above-normal amount of new lows visible on the Big Board this summer.

Since the beginning of September, however, the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both major exchanges has been drastically reduced. As the above chart illustrates, the NYSE lows have, in fact, returned to a normal, healthy level. It would be unusual in the extreme for a major setback to occur in the equity market now with the market showing no sign of internal selling pressure.

It's also instructive that the very sector which has been a major focus of global recession risk this year - namely energy - is in a much-improved technical condition. With oil and gas stocks well off their summer lows and with crude oil prices getting a recent boost from Middle East supply-related concerns, the energy sector isn't likely to act as a drag on the market this autumn. Note, the improved short-term picture reflected in the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI) graph shown below.

Source: BigCharts

It's also worth considering that given how much negative sentiment on the economy has built up in recent months, a potentially big short-covering rally could be in the works for October. Retail investor sentiment on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is heavily net bearish, according to data provided by DailyFX. This data showed that investors were 77% short the SPX as of Sept. 23 compared with only 23% long.

Source: DailyFX

Bearish sentiment toward equities can also be inferred by the extent to which safe havens like low-yielding Treasury bonds and non-yielding gold have rallied in the last three months. Investors are essentially surrendering both yield and capital gains in the name of capital preservation. This is symptomatic of the fear which was engendered by the recession-mongering media this summer.

One potential catalyst for a short-covering rally in the coming weeks would be a meaningful improvement in sentiment on the trade front. With trade relations between the U.S. and China already improving, any further signs of progress between the two nations could spark a stock rally. The tech sector, in particular, is vulnerable to short covering, as can be seen in the following chart exhibit. This shows the 4-week rate of change in the Nasdaq new 52-week highs and lows. The rising trend reflected in this chart implies that demand for beaten-down tech shares is increasing, and this often serves as a precursor to a market-wide rally.

Source: WSJ

Other potential catalysts for a fall rally include continued monetary policy accommodation by the Federal Reserve, a steepening Treasury yield curve, and sector rotation among Wall Street investment funds into beaten-down, out-of-favor stocks. Long-short portfolio rebalancing on the part of quantitative investors could also play a role in pushing equity prices higher.

A final factor which bodes well for a meaningful rally in U.S. equities this fall is the upcoming earnings season for Q3. Although S&P 500 earnings are estimated by FactSet to decline by 3.8% for the latest quarter, the fact that the bar has been set so low by analysts will make it easy for companies to beat estimates. This will result in many upside surprises in October when earnings season is in full swing. Given the fact that stocks mostly ignored the recent spate of "bad" news - including the mini-crisis in the overnight lending rate and the Saudi Arabia oil attack - equities are clearly poised to benefit from positive surprises.

With the stock market's technical backdrop as bullish as it has been in several months, participants should be prepared for a major rally in the coming weeks. Earnings season is likely to ignite a fair share of these rallies among individual stocks, and the panic mentality over the global economic outlook has already set the stage for a significant short-covering event. The stock market's recent resilience in the face of several ostensibly bearish headlines last week can be construed as a "heads up" that smart investors have already discounted the bad news and are preparing for an improved news climate in the fourth quarter. A bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture toward equities is, therefore, still justified.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I'm using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.