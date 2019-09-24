Is Lululemon A Buy?

From a risk-reward perspective, we believe there are better investments investors can make today and would wait for a pullback before building a position.

Combined with a rapidly-growing top line, the company has the potential to drive strong bottom-line growth for years to come.

Lululemon shares have taken off, up over 58% year to date - with the company valued at nearly 50x earnings, how much higher can shares go?

In the past year, athletic apparel retailer Lululemon (LULU) has seen shares take off. The company has grown to hundreds of stores across the globe and continues to drive strong sales growth. In the company's most recent quarter, sales reached ~$883 million, up 22% year over year.

Looking forward, we believe that the company has several opportunities they can benefit from, which should allow for strong top-line growth into the future. On top of this, management's efforts on the cost side of the business are setting the potential for margin expansion. The result would be boosted bottom line growth.

Yet looking several years down the line, as optimistic as we are in Lululemon's underlying business, we do feel that investors are leaving themselves a small margin of safety at today’s valuation. Potential bumps in the road could drive down a long-term investor’s annualized returns. That said, we recommend investors keep Lululemon on their radar and revisit the business should shares peel back significantly.

The Lululemon Story

Lululemon has been around for quite some time, founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson. Wilson started the company in Vancouver, British Columbia, and led the company through a successful initial public offering in the summer of 2007. Through their IPO, the company raised nearly $330 million by selling just over 18 million shares at a price of ~$18 per share. Since then, shares have taken off, providing investors with over a 20% annualized return.

Following Wilson's tenure as Chief Executive Officer, former Starbucks executive Christine Day took the reins. Day had been with Starbucks since the company's early days and was heavily involved in the coffee chain's rise from a few hundred thousand dollars to over $8 billion in sales. Day eventually resigned in 2013 and was succeeded by Laurent Potdevin. Potdevin resigned in 2018, and Calvin McDonald took charge. McDonald serves as Lululemon’s CEO today, holding previous executive experience at companies like Sephora.

Diving Into the Financials

Lululemon reported Q2 earnings earlier this month, sending shares on a rally. Revenue in the quarter came in at $883 million, up 22% YOY. On a TTM basis, revenue was ~$3.6 billion. The company has managed to grow revenue at a considerable rate primarily through new store builds and other efforts. Average ticket sizes have remained fairly stable.

You can see that revenue growth has been holding steady in the double-digits for several years now, actually seeing acceleration throughout 2018.

Total comparable sales came in at 15% in Q2, comprised of a 31% increase in direct-to-consumer sales (Lululemon’s e-commerce segment), and a 10% increase in store comps. Looking ahead, Lululemon appears to have plenty of room to expand their store base. With only 460 locations worldwide, they are in the early innings compared with retailers such as Zara and H&M.

The company’s European segment still operates at a loss, although management has commented that it’s inching closer to profitability. Only 23 of the company’s 460 stores are located in Europe. Although management does not break out specific numbers for Europe, China, and Australia are the countries with the largest Lululemon store counts (behind U.S. & Canada). ~19% of sales come from outside the U.S. & Canada, leaving us to believe that only a fraction of total revenue is attributable to Europe. As Lululemon expands deeper into the European region, we believe that the contribution to the company's top and bottom line could be significant.

New store builds have been a top area of focus, with considerable capital being allocated here. New store openings (45 in the past year) have resulted in an increase in square footage by 17%. This resulted in total square footage of ~1.5 million in 2Q19. Based on 2Q19 sales of $883 million, Lulu’s sales per square foot came in at ~$591. When compared to 2Q18’s sales/sqft number of $561, the YOY increase is just over 5%.

Aside from new store builds, the company is investing heavily in community activities in hopes of driving foot traffic and overall sales. Through events like their SeaWheeze half-marathon in Vancouver, Lululemon is bringing thousands of people together.

Additionally, through their concept stores (which offer restaurants and workout sessions), Lululemon is giving consumers a reason to congregate at store locations. This has been effective in driving foot traffic, which according to management has allowed the company to turn up higher returns on capital than peers. Compared to other stores which lose foot traffic at off-peak hours of the day, Lululemon is able to somewhat defend against this and continue driving traffic ensuring above-average traffic metrics.

The idea of providing shoppers with alternative experiences is not new (e.g., Nordstrom’s (NYSE:JWN) Ebar), although Lululemon appears to be executing on this front very well. We believe these efforts will play a key role in the coming years, as consumers become less tolerant of a mediocre shopping experience and begin demanding more from sellers. Some drivers in Q2 include the Men’s segment, which posted comps growth of 27%. On top of this is the company’s rapidly expanding international footprint posting comps growth of 68% in China (>70% China e-commerce comps growth).

The company is certainly leveraging their social media presence, boasting nearly 3 million followers on their Instagram page. With social media platforms (e.g., Instagram) beginning to roll out e-commerce capabilities, sales growth from the company's DTC segment should remain strong.

Their highest value customers are also high in retention – by investing heavily into customer retention, they are ensuring future streams of revenue. Additionally, management is greatly emphasizing the importance of their digital channels. By investing in improvements for the company’s website (in areas like search & discovery), we would not be surprised to see online customer engagement increase. A focus on the customer is key.

Also, through loyalty programs such as a Lululemon membership, management is able to get a hold of their highest value customers and extract value through repeat purchases. This greatly increases the customer lifetime value making heavy investments in customer acquisition – such as building out concept stores or hosting community events – well worth it.

Cost of sales in Q2 was ~45% of revenue, down only 20 basis points compared to 2Q18. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were 36% of revenue, and down 20 basis points year over year. The company has been achieving some leverage over the past several quarters, seeing their gross margin rise from ~51% in the beginning of 2017 to over 55% in the most recent quarter, although this has leveled off.

Through offerings like Buy Online, Pick-Up In Store (“BOPIS”), Lululemon is able to leverage their brick-and-mortar stores and service customers through digital channels at a relatively low cost. Without the need to incur shipping costs or associated expenses, the company can generate higher-margin revenue, which can bring up the overall gross margin profile of the business.

From a cash standpoint, Lululemon turned up over $580 million in cash flow from operations in the past year, or ~16% of sales. In the most recent quarter, Lululemon held ~$624 million of cash on their balance sheet with no debt.

Valuation & Takeaway

Lululemon posted the lowest sales size in FY2018 when compared to peers. However, the company is posting faster top-line growth against competitors due to its rapid expansion – competitors like Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UA), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) are at much more mature stages, making this understandable.

Additionally, Lululemon has not made any massive effort to structure licensing agreements as opposed to some of the larger athletic apparel retailers. As the company grows, we believe focus is best spent on geographic expansion and segment improvements. At some point down the road, we can see value being unlocked through licensing.

The company does not currently pay a dividend, which is expected. They are reinvesting capital into the business to continue expanding geographically and build out their integrated omni-channel sales experience. Nike, adidas, Tiffany (TIF), and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) all pay dividends. The median and average yield is ~1.5% and ~2.2%, respectively.

The company currently holds no debt on their balance sheet and is flush with cash (well over $600M). On the other hand, peers turn up an average total debt/EBITDA multiple of ~1x.

Looking back at the company’s historical valuation shows that Lululemon is trading just above their historical median. Historically, the business has been valued at ~35x earnings as earnings grew rapidly. Today, shares are trading near 40x earnings, with growth still happening.

It appears that investors are willing to pay a premium when it comes to the athletic retailer, which we understand. However, after looking at the company’s growth prospects over the next several years, we believe that the premium valuation strips away investors’ margin of safety, leaving them susceptible to considerably lower annualized returns. With a small margin for error, any slowdowns in store openings or higher-than-expected costs can leave investors with unfavorable returns in the coming years.

That said, we believe there are better opportunities out there from a risk-reward standpoint. We are optimistic in Lululemon’s future but believe that there are better places for investors to allocate capital.

