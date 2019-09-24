Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model

As Microsoft has benefited from the strategic shift in hybrid IT model, its stock has risen close to 200% in the last three years.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) better-than-feared 4Q results ease significant concern regarding the trade-related slowdown impact. Strong gain from enterprise PC, partially offsetting the secular weak consumer PC, delivered a welcoming industry-wide relief from the recent corporate IT spending cut. This is the first piece of evidence that a “better 2H 2019” may not be just a wishful thinking.

At the company level, Microsoft starts reaping the reward of its strategic shift in hybrid IT model. As large enterprises most likely would not shift all their workloads to public cloud, a hybrid IT model allowing most of the legacy workload on premise provides the flexibility for legacy enterprises. To this day, more than 80% of the enterprise IT spending is still on legacy IT. As a result, Microsoft’s #1 in legacy IT and #2 in public cloud infrastructure become the lethal combination to turn the company into the #1 tech growth company. In this post, I set to estimate Microsoft’s near-term stock price path, assuming the company stays on its current course.

To this end, I will first explain my thought process of building a model to track the future price path: If a stock is priced based on its forecast financials at the time, I should first find those financial metrics which have traditionally affected the stock prices. Once a historical relationship between the historical stock prices and these financial metrics is identified, the current estimates of these financial metrics at different future times can be fed into the model to generate future stock price targets. Eventually, stock prices are affected by management's guidance and analysts' estimates of future financials. Analysts' estimates are closely tracking management's guidance, if available, as it contains the most forward-looking information. As a result, Microsoft stock prices are known to react to analysts' forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, and free cash flow. As Microsoft has had a significant revenue growth (Figure 1A), it is clear that at least in recent quarters, investors or stock prices shifted to focus more on profitability measures such as EPS (Figure 1B).

It is also worth noting that the intermediate profitability measure, gross margin, and the ultimate value measure, free cash flow are less important to shareholders (Figure 1C and Figure 1D). The market appears to be more interested in the impact of the industry regime shift from legacy IT to public cloud on the top line and bottom line growths.

The message from the positive relationship between forward fundamentals and stock prices should give investors more comfort, since it suggests that Microsoft stock prices have rationally reflected underlying fundamentals after all. Furthermore, since Wall Street analysts as a group tend to give forward estimates routinely many quarters into the future (till 4Q 2022), it may be informative to investors if future Microsoft stock prices can be estimated with the corresponding forward financial forecasts at this point. Of course, the premise of this exercise is that the analysts' consensus estimates need to be unbiased as a group and over time.

MSFT Target Price Path

At this point, I explain how to convert forecast financials to future stock prices: If a stock is priced based on its forecast financials at the time, I should first identify those relevant financial metrics which have traditionally affected the stock prices. Once a historical relationship between the historical stock prices and these financial metrics is identified, the current estimates of these financial metrics at different future times can be fed into the model to generate the future stock price targets. Generally, MSFT's stock prices react to analysts' forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, capital expenditure, and most recently, free cash flow and dividend (Figure 2A- Figure 2D). Free cash flow and dividend become important because of the recently announced stock buyback plan.

Keep in mind that although I used historical data to estimate a historical relationship, it is still a forward-looking process. This is because, at any point of time in history, MSFT's price is estimated by the forward estimates of the five financial metrics at that time. The only assumption I made is that investors used the same (forward-looking) valuation structure to price stocks consistently. Using the relationship and the analysts' next 10-quarter estimates of the five metrics, I was able to compute the future stock prices corresponding to those forward financials.

In Figure 3, I showed how this analysts' forecast of stock prices should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual MSFT stock prices (in black).

Since 2010, MSFT's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. For the sake of space, I only showed the pattern since 2015. But the model appears to explain MSFT well since 1998. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at forward fundamental metrics in pricing MSFT shares. In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 4 from 4Q 2019 through 4Q 2022. The median predicted MSFT price moves from $135 to $200, where the high and low target price estimates range from + -$30 around the average target prices (Table 1). In short, MSFT can conceivably trade between $135 and $230 in the next two years.

Caveats

There are several limitations in this approach. As the predicted prices are based on the relationship between the current price and the current estimate of the forward financials, the predicted target price will change whenever the consensus estimates are modified. Further, the stock price will react to surprise, which is the difference between to the actual announcement and the consensus estimate. Analysts do revise their estimates, and there are surprises in most earnings announcements. A reasonable level of prediction error should be expected. That being said, since Microsoft tends to have more positive surprises, the estimated target prices are more likely on the conservative side.

Takeaways

Valuing good old Microsoft’s stock is more tricky than you thought. As Microsoft has benefited from the strategic shift in hybrid IT model, its stock has risen close to 200% in the last three years. Tech investors should also be happy that Microsoft’s 4Q showed some encouraging signs of recovery in enterprise IT spending. It is expected that the IT spending will continue to increase into the next two years, barring from an unexpected tariff resolution. Based on this bullish outlook, Microsoft’s target price is estimated to move to $145 by 2019, $170 by 2020, and $200 by 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.