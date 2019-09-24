Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Management presents at Deutsche Bank Annual Leveraged Finance Conference (Transcript)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Deutsche Bank Annual Leveraged Finance Conference September 24, 2019 1:40 PM ET

Paul Herendeen - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Miles Highsmith - Deutsche Bank

Miles Highsmith

Okay, I’d like to welcome everybody here in the room and on the webcast. Our next presenter is Bausch Health. Today here we have Paul Herendeen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bausch. I’d like to say thank you very much for being here. It’s a pleasure to have you and we appreciate your attendance and your time.

Paul Herendeen

Yes, first, thanks for having us. I mean, this has been a great conference for us, not just this year, but we’ve been coming in the last several years and it’s very important to us because this is a very important part of the capital markets to us and thanks for the invite. Always an even that we look forward to.

Miles Highsmith

Thanks, Paul. So we are just going to launch into a Q&A based session here and then I will go ahead and get started. So, recently we had some headlines around some named formulary decisions on the part of a certain payer related to three drugs, Siliq, Bryhali and Altreno.

And I guess, the question is, was there anything specific around these drugs that relates to this and do we have concerns about these drugs with other payers in the future? Maybe just any comments you’d be willing to make on that front?

Paul Herendeen

Yes, sure. I would speak about this generally. I think any time you launch a branded product, you are going to have negotiations with payers as to whether or not you are going to be covered, not covered and alike. And I’d here say that there are precious few products where if you looked at the coverage, everything is covered by everybody all the time.

With respect to the products that you mentioned, I’ll call one out in particular that it’s not surprising that we don’t have coverage that’s Altreno. It’s not surprise we don’t have coverage because we didn’t look for coverage there. That’s a product we actually launched as a cash pay product outside of the normal channels.

But with respect to Siliq and Duobrii, I mean, every discussion that we have with payers is a former negotiation and there we felt that at the end of the day we couldn’t get to an arrangement that was acceptable for us with respect to those two products. And so, that’s not that we just didn’t have a formulary win there.

Do I think that changes our outlook for those products? Yes we are covered by other plans I know, I don’t, I think Bryhali, we launched, interestingly priced it when we launched it at parity to generics on a program basis. And so, from a value perspective, it’s a good value drug. It has a better safety profile than the existing two important steroids.

And we are covered in a lot of cases, coverage has not been an issue with Bryhali. In fact, we, right out of the gate, were able to gain great share of the brand – the use of branded topical steroids. And then now the goal is to see that we, perhaps gain greater share of those generic units, because frankly, we have a better product with a better label in a better safety profile, at least in our opinion.

So, not an issue there and with respect to Siliq, Siliq, we continue to make progress, week-to-week-to-week. As I’ve described this, I think now going on a couple of years now it’s going to be small grind upward, importantly a grind upward. I mean, a product that in the cases where it is used is very effective.

And I think Siliq has a place in the treatment option to our physicians for patients with moderate to severe psoriasis and we have not seen managed care coverage as being an issue.

Miles Highsmith

Great. So, I’ll bounce around some, but I wanted to touch on a few questions around Synergy. So, great acquisition you’ve bought in March for $180 million. You had indicated at the time that revenue could be expected to be around $55 million for 2019 and that was including $5 million for the first quarter.

So that would imply like, $49 million for remaining quarters or roughly $16 million, $17 million per quarter and you did $17 million in the second quarter. So that was consistent with that. But I guess another – and that annualized rate would be more like $64 million. But you also had a sales force this year from $100 million.

So that could ultimately be $500 million. Can you help us sort of think about the impact of the potential sales force. There may be some part of the sales force increase that’s not dedicated and maybe you can help us understand how to think about that as we make some assumptions and model out?

Paul Herendeen

Yes, sure. Importantly, I mean, first of all on the trajectory of TRULANCE, yes, we guided to $55 million and importantly, because of the investments we are making to basically, essentially we launched the brand and regained momentum with TRULANCE which we think as the prospect to be the best-in-class IBS-C product.

We don’t expect to have that to be a significant contributor if a contributor at all to operating profit in 2019, but we do expect it to be a contributor in 2020 and beyond that we are super excited about having this as part of our portfolio. We think that transaction is one that we do every quarter if we could do a transaction like that every quarter.

With respect to the promotional resources we are putting against TRULANCE, we think we have the opportunity to accelerate the TRx trajectory, the Rx trajectory sell proxy to few units for TRULANCE by dedicating more resources to it and we supported. We brought about a 100 people across from Synergy to launch the brand in our hands and so we gained some traction there.

And over the course of 2019, we are having more and more of our reps touch, if you will, TRULANCE. For example, we have circa 600 reps that are promoting XIFAXAN, roughly two-thirds of those reps currently have as part of their responsibility now TRULANCE. So, if we can all do that math, that’s 400 reps. It doesn’t mean it’s primary.

It’s not new reps. It’s not anymore some out of new investment, in fact, it’s just a reallocation of promotional effort as between XIFAXAN and now TRULANCE and all the products that are in our portfolio. I would fully expect that as we dedicate more resources, you are going to see a change, a positive change in the trajectory of TRULANCE.

Again, we think it’s very well positioned against Linzess, in Amitiza in the smart place and we think we have the prospect for growth. We have really just scratched the surface of what we think we can do in that IBS-C segment.

Miles Highsmith

So, and then the question you can quantitatively answer, market share at the time of the deal was 4% I think in IBS-C and CIC and Linzess was like two-thirds of the market, Amitiza was closer to 30% of the market. Can it be a step change in the market share or is it’s more incremental?

Paul Herendeen

I’d start by say, we don’t like to promise things we can’t deliver. I think what we believe is it’s evidenced by the increased promotional resources we are putting behind it is that we do have the opportunity to grow that roughly 4% share that we started with to be a much more meaningful percentage.

Again, the product we think of it as being a best-in-class product. That’s of course we say that, because we own it. But it is a best-in-class product that we think is very well positioned against those two products to mention.

Miles Highsmith

And just to confirm, we talked about the 500 sales reps, some of that’s have shared responsibility. So, is it right to understand that the 400 that are XIFAXAN based that will have some responsibility for TRULANCE are part of that 500?

Paul Herendeen

Yes, they go – I did math this way, 600 reps detailing XIFAXAN and two-thirds of them are detailing TRULANCE in a secondary position. So that’s the 400 and then there is a 100 reps that we brought across where TRULANCE is their primary. Interesting, people think the IBS-C and IBS-D markets will overlay on top of each other perfectly, they do not.

So there are some that are – some docs that are XIFAXAN targets that are not TRULANCE targets and vice versa. So, we think we are – as we approach the back half of 2019 here now, we are pretty well deployed against the TRULANCE opportunity without losing sight of the fact that we have in XIFAXAN a product that is just going great guts.

Miles Highsmith

Great. That’s helpful. So, switching gears, I wanted to bring up something that’s sort of a hypothetical that we’ve been thinking about now for a little bit of time. And we’ve talked in the past about the potential for an equity raise or convert deal and things of that nature and it’s been our view that that would be more kind of incremental and not significant in terms of the potential for deleveraging.

But an example of something that we have thought about that could be more deleveraging in our view and again just very high level, hypothetical, I am going to kind of lay this out here and you may have no comment or maybe you could provide some color, but is the thought of looking to do an IPO on the Bausch/International division, not a sale, not a spin, but an IPO where the way we sort of think about it, you might sell 30% of the equity.

Let’s say, just to pick a number. So you maintain control of the entity and still yours is the brand is yours. You are still consolidated. You might have a small minority interest mitigating against the EBITDA, but making again other assumptions around the EV and what kind of leverage you might attach to that entity when you took it public, there could be a meaningful amount of equity there and if you are able to sell that and get proceeds for it, there could be a meaningful amount of deleveraging there as well.

And in our view, this might be the type of thing where if you are able to bring that leverage down I am just going to make numbers up again from the mid-6s to the high-4s or something like that, you may get rewarded in the equity markets and the thinking that you are less of an over-levered “equity” and you might see some multiple expansion in the equity markets as a result of that.

So, I wanted to kind of lay some of the way we were thinking about that out there and just see if you are able at all to make any comments around that or anything that might pertain to it.

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I mean, and you bring up a great question that as we go through meetings with investors one-on-ones, group meetings and alike, it’s a question that pops up all the time. I am going to answer, but I’ve got to go about a little bit - manner here and let me make sure at the end, I come back to your question about, how much deleveraging could you get here.

So, I want to start by saying you like, as a company, we have – it’s going plan A, there is Plan B, there is Plan C. We are a company that carries a great deal of leverage. Everyone understands us and it’s a challenge for us and our Plan A is that as we go forward, we’ve got a business, we’ve got a point in the right direction operationally where we are starting to put real growth on the board.

Our – the core parts of our business is pointing the right direction. And so, Plan A is, over the next several years, we prioritize our cash flow for the reduction of debt. We expect to be able to grow our revenue and our EBITDA and grow our EBITDA faster than our revenue in a kind of a natural way over a period of years.

We create value for equity holders by prioritizing that cash flow to reduction the debt. It flips value from the debt column from enterprise value into the equity column and you look out of the few years and it’s a great value creation story. But it requires patience. And so, that’s sort of Plan A and that’s honestly, it’s not a bad plan. In fact, it’s a pretty good plan.

But then those plan – that this Plan B, I mean, we have made no secret of our openness to entertaining parties to come to the table and ask us about, well, gee, would you be interested in selling asset x that could accelerate the process of delevering the remain co, what would be left behind?

What’s the secret about our willingness to do that, I think Joe and I, in almost every public forum when we speak use the easy to understand example say, if we owned an asset it’s worth – in our hands, we think it’s worth a 100.

And someone comes to the table says, I’ll give you 110, doesn’t own that asset and that could well be a means by which we accelerate having that remain co be a more normal – have a more normalized type cap structure. And then, C, which is I think where you are going is, right now, sitting here today, because of the easy to look at comp of Avcon, people are looking and say, gee, there is a disconnect here and I agree with that.

There is a disconnect here, some of the parts analysis suggest that our – the value of our parts and the amount that certainly would accrue to our equity holders is pretty significantly not being recognized by our current share price. And so, what can we do about that? Now, I want to say that it’s something that we as a company, we think about it a lot.

It is something that is possible but not without difficulty. It’s not an easy process. For example, you called out, could the IPO, a portion of your eye care business and use the proceeds of that plus maybe lever it up to a normalized level and whatever.

See, it’s always things are possible. So however, what I focus on and what we focus on is, what is the value of remain co when the dust settles on that transaction and have you created value overall by executing a transaction. The answer maybe yes, and if it is yes, that’s the path we will pursue and I wanted - and be really clear on this point. Not easy, but possible.

Miles Highsmith

Okay. Very helpful. Continuing to bounce around. So, I guess that XIFAXAN a couple on that. You are still showing really strong revenue growth in Q2 it was having 8% volume, 7% gross to net, 6% price.

I guess, can we just revisit the concept of gross to net and get a sense of – I know at one point a year or so ago we are expecting anneversaring of some of those trends and they seem to just kind of continue to be strong. So, could we just revisit that in terms of the longevity there maybe?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. And I believe, I called this out on the Q2 call, but thanks for bringing it up again, because it’s important. I mean, XIFAXAN is a horse that we are riding. This is – the product is going very, very well. We use TRx data as a proxy for units 7%, 8% up year-over-year. Lot of that on the back of our success and continuing to penetrate the IBS-D segment for XIFAXAN 550.

And so, from a – just a unit perspective, a product that’s growing quite nicely. Put on top of that, what I’ll call the normal kind of price as we called it out on the Q2 call, I think was circa 600 basis points of lift that we got from a price increase that we took in January net of the knock on effect of price protections and rebates and discounts that were triggered by that increase.

So we don’t realize all of that. But we realized a pretty good percentage of that 7.9% price increase from January of 2019. But the piece I think you are talking about here Miles is the gross to net improvement and we had some that we lap. And I think the helpful and useful to know is, as a company, we continue to look for ways that we can enhance our revenue.

We talk about our cost optimization and revenue enhancement program, our core program. A lot of that is the revenue enhancement program and what that is, is looking at assets like the XIFAXAN and looking at situations where we may have been providing programs or discounts that will not necessary in order to maintain and grow volume of XIFAXAN.

And so, we systematically regroup those or change the nature of those programs. So we realize better net selling prices on XIFAXAN. I think what I called out on the Q2 call is we expect that to continue to be a tailwind for us in Q3 of 2019 versus our prior year but to moderate in Q4 and when I think about 2020, versus 2019, I think of those sorts of pickups which I think was 700 basis points.

I am going to go from memory from the Q2 call, about 700 basis points in Q2 of 2019 versus 2018. That’s awesome, I mean, that’s awesome on a big asset, more tailwind in Q3, lesser in Q4, going into Q1 of 2020 and thinking about it relative to Q1 of 2019, not going to be there to that level. Now, okay, nevertheless, what you have is an asset that I think in unit terms can grow high-single-digits and not without saying we are going to take a price increase.

I’d expect we would have the opportunity to realize a bit of uptake – excuse me, uptick in net selling price as well in 2020 versus 2019. So, an asset without too much figuring that you have to do can possibly grow circa 10% in 2020 versus 2019 is good.

Miles Highsmith

Yes. That’s great. Thank you. And just remind us again, refresh here, can you break out the HE versus IBS-D roughly?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. Yes, yes, sure. I am sorry, I’ve just speak over here, Miles, but in terms of revenue, it’s about 40-60 with IBS-D being the 40 and HE being the 60. In terms of patients it’s about 50-50.

And as I said here earlier, the growth opportunity for us here, there is growth from both segments, but the larger growth opportunity for us is in IBS-D where I think there is a lot of headwind for us. We’ve certainly dedicated the promotional resources there to drive that growth and we expect that we have multiple years left of our ability to grow that XIFAXAN 550 in the IBS-D space.

Miles Highsmith

Okay, great. And just one more on XIFAXAN, I think you also hit on this in the call in terms of some of the new formulations for Rifaximin looking ahead, I think it was said in the call we are probably looking at two to three years before we could ideally think well and be in a position to launch that. I think it’s somewhat misunderstood though just kind of generally what we are looking at there.

I know in the call, again you talked about some enrollments that were going on and some other phase, you see phase 2 initiating in 2020. Is there a way to maybe gum it down for me just a little bit in terms of do you have a view of like, is there a formulation that you think will be especially important or have an edge maybe relative to what’s out there with your product now or other products?

And in terms of the hurdles for regulatory, maybe you can just give us a sense of just simply enrollment here, phase here and NDA or whatever it might be just kind of get the real version of it? Thanks.

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I mean, I am going to think about this not in terms of just XIFAXAN and Rifaximin, because that’s kind of where we start. But think about it more broadly in terms of Siliq. We wanted to build a credible portfolio of R&D projects where we look out and we say we can build – we can have multiple irons in the fire and hope to have multiple products approved here over the course of – let’s say the period from 2021 out through 2028.

I mean everyone looks at 2028 which we have an agreement with Teva on XIFAXAN and so we know when XIFAXAN 550 it goes away. Between now and then, it’s our job is to build that portfolio. Now we – part of building that portfolio is certainly looking at ways with Rifaximin that we can have both increase the sales of the Rifaximin molecule between here and there.

But also to sustain it beyond that 2028 date in – perhaps in some different forms. That was our first step. I think where we are going now in 2019 and starting to build out is a portfolio of other things in development.

For example, the asset that we in-licensed from Mitsubishi for UC, we’ve got a CV study – a safety study which we’ll expect knock on, I guess this for Mica to try to complete here by year end to get an idea. If we’ve got something there we will proceed with that. We’ve been licensed a product for NASH and it’s in very early stages.

We are looking at lots of opportunities to build the credible portfolio for Salix. Because we think we are today and can be for the long-term a significant player in GI. It’s not just about XIFAXAN and taking Rifaximin and how can we focus on Rifaximin as something you extend beyond 2028, that’s – there are things we can do.

But the bigger question is, can we build a credible portfolio and of course I believe the answer is, we can. We’ve started that in demonstrable way in 2019 and we are going to continue that in the balance of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Miles Highsmith

Okay, great. Maybe to Siliq, revenue is $8 million in Q2, up from $5 million in Q1. Maybe you can just talk to us about how it’s going versus expectations as you – when you were first launching this in terms of thinking about this potential peak revenue is, one of the significant seven?

Does this still have a long ways to go or are we – I mean, it’s becoming a more meaningful contributor on an annual basis to revenue. I wondered if there was more incremental from here or if this had a long runways to in terms of upside?

Paul Herendeen

I think we have a long runway here. I think I’ve described this asset since its launch as one where the trajectory will be a steady quick upwards – like it’s a grind upwards. Very challenging label REMS program. We think a great product and a product that is finding its place in the way docs treat patients with moderate to severe psoriasis.

Now, if you look at the trajectory, I mean, week-to-week-to-week-to-week-to-week, we do continue to click upwards. I wish we were quicker, obviously, I wish we were quicker, but I think that we are continuing to gain new Rxs every week and the more we can do to make it easier for docs to prescribe Siliq, I think the better success we’ll have.

I think we’ve got a long way to run, but as I described this is one that is not a rocket ship, it’s a steady – steady grind upward.

Miles Highsmith

Okay, great. Bouncing again, so, your cash flow is becoming substantially stronger, I think even this year, I would say – and as we look forward, if you are doing cash flow from ops within your guidance and you factor in some CapEx and potentially some other modest cash items, we can come up with a number that’s well above $1 billion, I mean $1.2 billion, $1.3 billion type numbers.

And I guess, the question for me, I know you said before, you might see a synergy or something in there if it makes sense and I get that, is there a narrative a year, two years out where acquisitions can become more meaningful in terms of their EPS accretion? I know you’ve been very direct about your desire to pay down debt and understand that’s importance as well.

Are you growing into a cash flow number or that could potentially be considered or is it’s again for the time being just going to remain what we talked about?

Paul Herendeen

Yes, I think there are couple of things at play here. It’s not just the cash flow. It’s also the excellent job that our treasurer will feel is done in managing the liability side of our cap structure where we have a very good amount of runway here where we have the ability to – for example target the 2023 debt stack and we – if we marshal our free cash flow we can handle that without a refinancing and we can just keep trucking on.

And because of that, I think it gives us – gave us the ability to entertain the Synergy acquisition earlier this year. Our choice there was a $190 million of pay down or they had an asset that we think is a wonderful fit in the Salix portfolio and can be – it can be a growth driver for us here from here forward. I’d suspect there but in the room perhaps there.

But in the phone would be that deal of 100 out of 100 times I love to say, we prioritize our free cash flow for the reduction of debt, but we are very actively looking in 2019 at opportunities to enhance our overall portfolios, be that in Salix, be that in our – in each of the individual units of the B&L International segment or in Solta or in Ortho Derm or even in neurology.

I mean, there are opportunities that are out there and if we see them as value generative, those are things where we would, like – look at the trade-off between using that cash flow to retire debt versus something that we think can be value accretive to our stakeholders. So, I think we’ve kind of made that pivot. We use that creates a lot of earlier – early in the year where we do think about it a lot more.

Anybody who is – if you are – you listen to this call and they think about our company in 2016 that wasn’t within the realm of possible outcomes. We had so many things we needed to do. 2017, we were still getting our house in order.

2018, we feel like we kind of stabilized and pointed the right direction. 2019, I think we are demonstrating that we, one can grow our core businesses and that we are positioned in a way that we are going to start to see the real underlying value of our core businesses and we can start to afford to take some of that cash flow and target acquisitions that fit nicely within our portfolio.

So I think we are kind of doing that now. It is necessarily of a smaller scale that in a way be clear about that. But let’s just say, if we see the right opportunities out there on the business development side, we will be as aggressive and creative as we can be to do it in a way that will be helpful to all stakeholders.

Miles Highsmith

Great. Switching gears again, back to Duobrii. Script data out there, I am using Symphony has you ramping very nicely and throughout this quarter and using quarter end weeks or September weeks to script trends that are very solid on an annualized basis.

Can you help us, obviously, they were on gross to net assumptions. Is there anything in terms of price that you can provide for us that we can sort of model and then our spreads how to think about this from a revenue contribution perspective?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. Let me start by saying that we are very pleased with the week-to-week-to-week TRx trajectory of Duobrii. I think if you look at many launch products in the medical derm space, it’s a highly successful launch. I mean, again, early days, we are – help me somebody eleven weeks or so into the process.

But I think that Bill Humphries and the ortho derm team have done a great job of getting us out of the gate pretty nicely. Now, how the product priced? The price is – it comes in a 100 gram tube. It’s a $825, whack, so gross selling price $825. You can do the math on a per gram basis. That’s a pretty sizable premium to – for example Bryhali which is priced at parity to generics at about $4 a gram.

So it’s a product that I think, it’s well priced in the market. We priced it in a way that we believe it brings value to the overall healthcare system. It can save the system dollars by helping patients to avoid the slide to high cost injectable biologic or having to switch from one biologic to another which is expensive during the induction period.

And so, we are seeing great receptivity on the part of docs in how they use it. The label is the label that we really were hoping for where it can be used as needed and with a very good safety profile with – in with terrific efficacy. So, right other the shoe we are doing. I think your question was around what would you expect longer term in terms of gross to net.

Now, I’ll start by saying, not going to guide to gross to net on a product, but couple of safety tips. As we launch the product like every other funnel company, what we want to do is, we want to make sure that when a patient walks in – walks to a pharmacy counter with an Rx or walks to the counter and has an Rx, that patient walks away with the product because we want the doc to be comfortable to write the product and go out.

So we are providing every bit of the system to ensure that patients can get the product whether it’s covered under their plans today or not. Now, that’s something that we will continue to do as we ram up the payer coverage for Duobrii. Now I have said that – I believe I said on my last public call which I think was – at Morgan Stanley that we are in the high 30s.

So let me quantify that for you. What does that mean. I think when I said that, we were like 48% covered in commercial for Duobrii in less than a quarter after launch and our target is to be 75% covered after a year.

Let’s just say that that’s a pretty good ramp of obtaining coverage – commercial coverage and as we move closer to that goal of getting to a 75% at the end of one year and maybe we can get there more rapidly, the current programs that we were using today to ensure that patients walk away with the product, you dial those back and you start to come to a more normalized gross to net on the products.

So that was a very longwinded way of saying you are not going to see the real economic value of those Duobrii scripts in 2019 necessarily. But you should really expect to see them as we continue to gain – get formulary wins with Duobrii and you will start to see that then everybody falls up with, well, how do I think about that and say, think about it on the one hand, you got products that are – and people on the phone, on the webcast can’t see this.

But if I hand out to one side and I hand out to the other, lot of medical derm products are very low realized gross to nets. Well, this is a product that has a – it’s a highly differentiated product that brings value to the system.

So the gross to net on this brand is going to be significantly better than what you see in our legacy portfolio more it can to what you might see in a product like XIFAXAN than something that you might see in a product like Duobrii.

Okay, that doesn’t help a lot, but, because I am not going to guide to gross to net by product. But ultimately, I think this will be what product that will have solid economic value, not just to us, but to the system.

Miles Highsmith

It’s very helpful. And just to clarify, $825 per - to 200 grams of Duobrii and $4 per gram, so $400 for 100 grams?

Paul Herendeen

No, no, sorry. Duobrii is 100 grams $825. So $8.25 a gram and I use the Bryhali example is, Bryhali is priced at parity to the generics which is about $4 a gram. I am just using that as an example, so you think of the differentiation between Bryhali and Duobrii.

Miles Highsmith

Is that double?

Paul Herendeen

Yes.

Miles Highsmith

Okay. Great. Thanks. Let me try to squeeze one more in here. For clarification purposes, for derm we are talking, I guess years past about reverting maybe the conversations which are I am looking to stabilize and I think a comment from back in a day had been that you could hope to revert to something closer to 110 per quarter for ortho, dermatologics. In Q2, it’s 77 versus a 100 in Q1.

I know you did remove like, Solodyn and Xerese from that category and were put into generics. Is there a way to revisit what might be a good quarterly runrate actually takes in for ortho and dermatologics or is that something we should maybe wait and see on?

Paul Herendeen

Yes. Let’s wait and see what we put on the board for Q3. But I just point out that if you tease through the loss of exclusivity and how we did flipped the AGs went off on into the generics business, the underlying portfolio grew and that’s something that I had not been able to say for good long time.

I think that the medical derm part of orthoderm is always finding its base and with the hopeful success of the launch plans, we look to return that business to a launch – excuse me – to a growth trajectory.

Miles Highsmith

Okay. Great. Well, we are out of time. So I just want to say Paul, thank you again very much for being here today at the conference and for spending some time with us at this presentation. We appreciate you and your team coming out and thanks again.

Paul Herendeen

Delighted to be here. Thank you very much.

