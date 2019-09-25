Fed Lowers Interest Rates - PMIs Show Maybe It Wasn't Needed And Perhaps There Won't Be More Cuts

This lowers the probability of more cuts this year, to perhaps less than 50% for October and maybe entirely for December.

The Fed cut interest rates anyway on the grounds that everyone expected them to. Then we got the PMIs, looks like the Fed was right, transient issues.

It's entirely true that the US economy has been slowing recently. But the Fed said this was for transient reasons.

The Slowing Economy And The Federal Reserve

The way the American political system works - no, not a political rant, this is simply an observation - is that fiscal policy simply cannot be finetuned. Spending always starts in the House, as do tax rates. Thus we are pretty much certain that, even if changes are agreed, they will take a year to work through the system.

That means that fiscal policy as a method of economic fine-tuning can't really be a part of the system. Monetary policy, under the control of the Federal Reserve, can be. That's also pretty much how the system works too. The Trump tax cuts, for example, were more about changing the way the tax code works than they were about fiscal management of the wider economy. But the Fed's recent rate cut was absolutely about that fine-tuning.

The economy has definitely been slowing into the spring and summer. So, we've all expected Fed rate cuts. Those have arrived even as the Fed has been saying that they think they're about transient factors rather than any business cycle turn in the US economy.

Now they've cut and then we get more economic information. Looks like the Fed was right. The effect of this is that the cuts generally expected for the near future are less likely.

The Fed's Rate Cut

As we know the Federal Reserve cut the Federal Funds Rate target.

In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 1-3/4 to 2 percent.

A 25 point cut. It wasn't exactly a surprise, it had been well telegraphed in advance.

They also decided to keep the balance sheet stable:

(Federal Reserve Assets, From Moody's Analytics)

So, Why The Cut?

We've been seeing the economic numbers slowing recently. We might say from last month's PMIs that manufacturing was entering a recession:

According to the IHS Markit's Flash US PMI report, the Manufacturing PMI dropped below the 50 mark for the first time in nearly 10 years at 49.9 and missed the market expectation of 50.5.

We then, a couple of weeks later, had the industrial output figures:

Industrial production rose 0.6 percent in August after declining 0.1 percent in July. Manufacturing production increased 0.5 percent, more than reversing its decrease in July.

That was a nice surprise. And we've now got the US PMI figures for the coming month:

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 51.0 (50.7in August). 2-month high. § Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 50.9 (50.7 in August). 2-month high. § Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 51.0 (50.3 inAugust). 5-month high. § Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 51.7(50.8 in August). 5-month high.

We seem to have had a small slowdown, not a turn in the cycle.

So, The Fed Was Right

All along the Fed has been saying that this is a transient slowdown. What hasn't been said, but has been implied, is that we're only cutting rates to show that we can, to reassure. The economy doesn't really need it, it'll recover on its own.

So, what do we get? Leading up to and immediately after the rate cut - before monetary policy has a chance to take effect of course - the economy is recovering.

My View

For some time now I've been saying that we can't see anything particularly wrong with the US economy. We don't seem to have a speculative boom going on, we're not seeing production falling off a cliff. Sure, retailers are going bust but that's a secular change, part of the internet revolution - not a cyclical part of the business cycle.

Thus, I don't particularly expect any great change in macroeconomic conditions nor policy. Absent some fine-tuning at the margins, that appears to be what the Fed believes too.

The Investor View

The difference this makes in detail is that we might have thought there were going to be two more rate cuts this fall and winter. I have been doubtful about the second for some time. Now that we're seeing recovery already I'd say that this lowers the odds of even the first of those two cuts. As Moody's Analytics says:

The Fed released its updated Summary of Economic Projections, including its first stab at predicting what will happen in 2022. The so-called dot-plot showed the central tendency is that the fed funds rate will remain unchanged through the remainder of this year and in 2020. This may have contributed to the sharp reduction in fed funds futures, which now put the odds of an October rate cut at 45.5%, compared with 100% prior to the FOMC meeting. However, there are five Fed officials that believe another cut is needed, and some of those dots matter more than others.

Further:

All told, we are lowering our subjective odds of a October rate cut, but one is still more likely to occur than not.

I think less likely than not. Perhaps more importantly I think the formerly-mooted December cut is now off the table unless new data starts to justify it again.

So, the advice to investors is to treat this as the bottom of this part of the interest rate cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.