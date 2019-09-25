Navistar 4.0: Positive But Already Priced In

Shares are trading at a 14.8% premium to my estimate of fair value based on a P/E multiple-derived valuation.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) provided investors an in-depth look into its latest strategy - Navistar 4.0. The company management presented a credible strategy that aims to improve market share through new products, as well as improvements in the company's cost structure and efficiency. These efforts should help NAV materially improve its financial performance (12% EBITDA margin target in FY 2022 from the current EBITDA of 8%), while the company utilizes its cash flow to de-risk its balance sheet. However, I believe ongoing headwinds in the truck industry will limit multiple expansion – applying a 10.2X P/E multiple, I derive NAV’s fair value at $25.19 (implying shares are currently trading at a 14.8% premium) and hence, investors may be better served to await a better entry point.

Unveiling Navistar 4.0

Navistar hosted its Investor Day recently, outlining its latest strategy shift - “Navistar 4.0,” which will allow the company to thrive in a decelerating truck industry. Rather than playing defensive in a tough operating environment, NAV is looking to “play to win,” expecting to gain market share, reduce costs, and post higher profits.

To achieve these objectives, the company will focus on product initiatives, enhancing market share, customer-centric segmentation, cost savings through lean manufacturing and procurement savings, a modular architecture approach, growth in the parts business, and strengthening its balance sheet. Along these lines, the company targets to increase its EBITDA margins from the current 8% to 12% in 2024.

Navigating the Weakness in the Trucking Industry

After the U.S. trucking industry posted one of its strongest years in 2018, the ongoing trade tensions and slower than expected global economic growth have impacted freight volumes and rates. Management tackled this issue, highlighting that its diverse portfolio including Class 6 – 7 and bus should cover for the cyclical weakness in the Class 8 market. For FY 2020, the company projects core sales of 70k units, slightly above the breakeven levels of 50k.

The company also faces problems to meet demand due to supply constraints – production materials will run out in the coming weeks if issues are not resolved. Management plans to replace the lost cutaways with increased Class 6 – 7 productions but will require additional resources.

Enterprise Platform Strategy

For the past years, the company has refreshed its product portfolio from heavy to medium and vocational trucks and buses with alternative power trains. These efforts have resulted in the company improving its market share from 2016 to 2018 amid intensifying competition in the trucking industry.

Encouragingly, the company's enterprise platform strategy will also be revamped with the next product cycle expected to begin in FY2023. The product cycle will feature the modularization of parts, adoption of new technologies, and advanced modular architecture. NAV’s advanced modular architecture will result in a 40% reduction in part count and 25% productivity gains in engineering and R&D through a higher number of customs solutions, faster lead times, and improved quality and reliability.

Expansion of its Parts Business

Management will also speed up its parts business to offset a weak topline environment. Through strategic initiatives such as the Commercial Acceleration Program, it plans to increase sales by 4% to 6% and increase dealer margins by 2% to 3% by adding new parts distribution centers to increase delivery turnaround times.

On the other hand, the company cited strength in its private label brand business (Fleetrite and ReNEWed) with 13% average growth per annum in Fleetrite from FY 2014 to FY 2019. NAV also plans to increase its All Makes stores to 50 locations in FY 2023, whereas e-commerce initiatives for aftermarket parts like RepairLink should enhance customer experience and provide incremental revenues of $100 million by FY 2020.

Capital Expenditures

NAV disclosed its plans to invest in a $250 million new assembly plant in San Antonio, Texas. Instead of expanding its facilities in New Mexico or Ohio, the company will build a greenfield facility that will be focused on the production of Class 6 – 7 trucks with the flexibility to produce Class 8 trucks.

The investment will optimize its supply chain, reducing its inbound logistics costs and supply base and improving delivery timings. For FY2020 to 2022, NAV will spend 6% of sales on capital expenditures and R&D, but will further decrease to 5% for FY2023 to FY2024.

De-risking the Balance Sheet

One of the key topics discussed in the meeting is the company’s intention to de-risk its balance sheet through channeling its free cash flow to settle their debt to achieve an investment-grade level of 1.5x gross debt/EBITDA.

Moreover, it plans to trim down its underfunded pension liability from $3.1 billion to $2.1 billion for the next two years and pension to be fully funded by 2025. Finally, it also plans to maintain a minimum cash balance of $1 billion.

TRATON Alliance is Progressing Well

Management updated the status of the Navistar-TRATON partnership. The company expects to procure $500 million of savings JV for the first five years and subsequently $200 million annually. The partnership looks to be a win-win as it results in more efficient engineering spending, opportunities for more proprietary parts and accelerates speed to market.

Financials Guidance: Growth & Margins Expansion

NAVI provided some key top-level guidance for FY 2020. It sees FY 2020 revenues of $10 billion to $10.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $775 million to $825 million, and breakeven manufacturing free cash flow.

In the long run, it is targeting 10% EBITDA by 2022 and 12% by 2024 from current levels of 8%, underpinned by the expansion and strategy detailed above. Specifically, this will be achieved through combined strategies of realizing savings from the TRATON JV, keeping pension expenses lower, reducing structural costs, continued market penetration, and increase market share on all platforms.

Overall, I think the financial targets are achievable, especially if the company is able to successfully implement its strategy and come out stronger from the current truck industry downturn.

Shares Trade at Premium Valuations

While I do expect earnings per share will grow to $4.62 per share in FY 2019 (+41% year-on-year), I see a subdued financial performance with lower earnings per share of $2.47 in FY 2020. The slower financial results are derived from the weakness in the trucking industry and higher costs to implement their planned strategy.

That said, I believe an ~10x earnings multiple is fair, which leads me to arrive at a fair value per share of $25.19; current shares are trading at 14.8% premium from my valuation. The 10x multiple is derived from the average P/E multiples of similar companies, namely PACCAR Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCAR) P/E of 10.4x and Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) P/E of 9.9x.

I think that the valuation is justified as it reflects the current headwinds that the company faces, while factoring in the uncertainties around the implementation of the Navistar 4.0 strategy. Overall, investors should draw comfort from the company’s latest road-map – the shift in growth strategy through a combination of strategic initiatives to capture market share gains, the launch of new products, increased focus on cost efficiency, and increased capital expenditure should result in margin improvements in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.